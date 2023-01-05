“Beloved”
“Amada”
Remembering Sally Fisher
Recordando a Sally Fisher
“Beloved”
Remembering Sally Fisher
Sara “Sally” Fisher, the longtime, fierce and unstoppable community advocate for environmental, public health, food security, arts and cultural initiatives passed away at home in New York City in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, November 29th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 65 years young.
Sally cared passionately for the welfare of the people and natural resources of her Upper Manhattan community. Among other things, Sally organized efforts to restore and protect Manhattan’s last natural forest and wetland; launched the Monarch Project which established pollinator gardens across the community; coordinated multiple park and neighborhood clean ups; and ran the annual Earth Day festivals. Sally was a co-founder of Friends of Inwood Hill Park, a founding member of Washington Heights, Inwood Food Council, and a member and the treasurer of Manhattan Community Board 12. In recognition of her groundbreaking work, Sally was the recipient this year of the Senator Jackson 2022 Woman of Distinction Award.
When remembering Sally, former Manhattan Borough President and current NYC Councilmember Gail Brewer wrote, “Sally was beloved for her brilliance, her compassion, and her knowledge about the environment, food, the arts and many other topics. I was honored to appoint her to Community Board 12 and it was always fun to see her pick up on points that other members had missed or mis-stated. She was elected to the position of Treasurer because her integrity was never questioned; it was held in high esteem.”
And from current Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine:
“I witnessed her advocacy to address mental health and substance abuse disorders, inequities in the provision of public health services, and environmental issues, such as waste reduction, water quality, green infrastructure, food justice, urban agriculture, and community gardening. That I was able to proclaim Sunday, November 13, 2022 ‘Sally Fisher Appreciation Day’ in the Borough of Manhattan as the Manhattan Borough President is but a small contribution to the accolades she deserves. It will be difficult to imagine civic life in Upper Manhattan without her presence. “
As a keen observer of all forms of city life, Sally was also a documentary photographer of street scenes, nature subjects, and found objects.
Sally will be dearly missed by her family, colleagues, friends and community for her boundless energy, tenacity, formidable intelligence and sharp wit, straight talk and authentic love for the causes she represented.
Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Sally grew up on the banks of the St. Johns River in the Mandarin section and graduated from Jacksonville Episcopal High School. She received her B.A.
from Yale University and an MBA from the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania).
From her college days onwards, Sally was passionate about politics she was an intern with Elizabeth Holtzman, former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 16th District and volunteered for Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s first campaign. Her early professional career focused on health care policy analysis, holding positions at the Lewin Group
in Washington D.C. and HCA in Nashville, Tennessee with later positions at Shearson Lehman, Dillon Read and UBS in San Francisco and New York.
Sally was the beloved mother of Will Fisher, a brilliant international champion chess player who preceded her in death at a tragically young age. In the face of this unimaginable loss, in addition to donating his organs, Sally made the bold and brave decision to donate Will’s face, changing forever the life of a very deserving young man.
Sally leaves behind two sisters, Ellen DePasquale (Robert) and Prudence (David Lowenthal); a brother, Frederick; two half siblings, Amy Meeker (David) and Kurt; six nieces, two nephews and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on January 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sally’ s honor may be made to Friends of Inwood Hill Park, which is dedicated to engaging the surrounding community in restoring, conserving and enjoying Manhattan’s last natural forest and wetlands, and to Fountain House Gallery and Studio, which provides an environment in which artists living with mental illness can express their creative visions and exhibit their work.
Editor’s Note: Among the many opportunities to make note of how Sally’s diligence, curiosity and passion benefited the uptown community over the years was our coverage in September 2019 of the Monarch Butterfly Garden she helped establish at Good Shepherd. Please read more here: The Butterfly B&B https://bit.ly/2ki4oP0.
Gracias, Sally.
“Amada”
Recordando a Sally Fisher
Sara “Sally” Fisher, firme e imparable defensora comunitaria de las iniciativas medioambientales, de salud pública, seguridad alimentaria, arte y cultura, falleció en su casa en la ciudad de Nueva York, en presencia de su familia, el martes 29 de noviembre, tras una valiente batalla contra el cáncer. Tenía 65 años.
Sally era una apasionada del bienestar de las personas y los recursos naturales de su comunidad del Alto Manhattan. Entre otras cosas, Sally organizó iniciativas para restaurar y proteger el último bosque natural y humedal de Manhattan; puso en marcha el Proyecto Monarca, que creó jardines polinizadores en toda la comunidad; coordinó múltiples limpiezas de parques y barrios; y organizó los festivales anuales del Día de la Tierra. Sally fue cofundadora de Amigos de Inwood Hill Park, miembro fundador del Consejo de Alimentos de Washington Heights e Inwood, y miembro y tesorera de la Junta Comunitaria 12 de Manhattan. En reconocimiento a su labor pionera, Sally recibió el premio Mujer Distinguida 2022 del senador Jackson.
Al recordar a Sally, la expresidenta del condado de Manhattan y actual concejala de Nueva York, Gail Brewer, escribió: “Sally era muy querida por su brillantez, su compasión y sus conocimientos sobre el medio ambiente, la alimentación, las artes y muchos otros temas. Tuve el honor de nombrarla miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12 y siempre era divertido ver cómo retomaba puntos que otros miembros habían pasado por alto o habían expuesto erróneamente. Fue elegida para el cargo de tesorera porque su integridad jamás fue cuestionada; era muy apreciada”.
El actual presidente del condado de Manhattan, Mark Levine, comentó:
“Fui testigo de su defensa para afrontar los trastornos de salud mental y abuso de sustancias, las desigualdades en la prestación de servicios de salud pública y las cuestiones ambientales, como la reducción de residuos, la calidad del agua, la infraestructura verde, la justicia alimentaria, la agricultura urbana y la jardinería comunitaria. El hecho de que haya podido proclamar el domingo 13 de noviembre de 2022 “Día de Agradecimiento a Sally Fisher” en el condado de Manhattan como presidente del condado, no es más que una pequeña contribución a los reconocimientos que merece. Será difícil imaginar la vida cívica en el Alto Manhattan sin su presencia”.
Como gran observadora de todas las formas de vida urbana, Sally era también una fotógrafa documental de escenas callejeras, temas de la naturaleza y objetos encontrados.
Su familia, colegas, amigos y comunidad echarán mucho de menos a Sally por su energía sin límites, su tenacidad, su formidable inteligencia y su agudo ingenio, su franqueza y su auténtico amor por las causas que representaba”.
Originaria de Jacksonville (Florida), Sally creció a orillas del río St. Johns, en la sección Mandarin, y se graduó de la preparatoria episcopal Jacksonville. Obtuvo su licenciatura en la Universidad de Yale y una maestría en la Wharton School (Universidad de Pensilvania).
Desde su época universitaria Sally fue una apasionada de la política: fue becaria de Elizabeth Holtzman, ex miembro de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos por el distrito 16 de Nueva York, y voluntaria en la primera campaña del alcalde de Washington D.C., Marion Barry. Su carrera profesional temprana se centró en el análisis de la política de salud, ocupando puestos en el Lewin Group, en Washington D.C. y HCA en Nashville, Tennessee, con puestos posteriores en Shearson Lehman, Dillon Read y UBS en San Francisco y Nueva York.
Sally fue la entrañable madre de Will Fisher, un brillante campeón internacional de ajedrez que la precedió en la muerte a una edad trágicamente temprana. Ante esta pérdida inimaginable, además de donar sus órganos, Sally tomó la audaz y valiente decisión de donar el rostro de Will, cambiando para siempre la vida de un joven muy meritorio.
Sally deja dos hermanas, Ellen DePasquale (Robert) y Prudence (David Lowenthal); un hermano, Frederick; dos medios hermanos, Amy Meeker (David) y Kurt; seis sobrinas, dos sobrinos y numerosos primos.
Los servicios funerarios se celebrarán en la Catedral de San Juan el Divino de la ciudad de Nueva York el 21 de enero de 2023 a las 10:30 a.m. Se pueden hacer donativos en honor de Sally a Amigos de Inwood Hill Park, que se dedica a involucrar a la comunidad circundante en la restauración, conservación y disfrute del último bosque natural y humedales de Manhattan, y a la Galería y Estudio Fountain House, que proporciona un entorno en el que los artistas que viven con enfermedades mentales pueden expresar sus visiones creativas y exponer sus obras.
Nota de la editora: Entre las muchas oportunidades para destacar cómo la diligencia, la curiosidad y la pasión de Sally beneficiaron a la comunidad del Alto Manhattan a lo largo de los años, se encuentra nuestra cobertura en septiembre de 2019 del Jardín de Mariposas Monarca que ella ayudó a crear en Good Shepherd. Por favor, lea más aquí: The Butterfly B&B https://bit.ly/2ki4oP0.
Gracias, Sally.