“Beloved”

Remembering Sally Fisher

Sara “Sally” Fisher, the longtime, fierce and unstoppable community advocate for environmental, public health, food security, arts and cultural initiatives passed away at home in New York City in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, November 29th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 65 years young.

Sally cared passionately for the welfare of the people and natural resources of her Upper Manhattan community. Among other things, Sally organized efforts to restore and protect Manhattan’s last natural forest and wetland; launched the Monarch Project which established pollinator gardens across the community; coordinated multiple park and neighborhood clean ups; and ran the annual Earth Day festivals. Sally was a co-founder of Friends of Inwood Hill Park, a founding member of Washington Heights, Inwood Food Council, and a member and the treasurer of Manhattan Community Board 12. In recognition of her groundbreaking work, Sally was the recipient this year of the Senator Jackson 2022 Woman of Distinction Award.

When remembering Sally, former Manhattan Borough President and current NYC Councilmember Gail Brewer wrote, “Sally was beloved for her brilliance, her compassion, and her knowledge about the environment, food, the arts and many other topics. I was honored to appoint her to Community Board 12 and it was always fun to see her pick up on points that other members had missed or mis-stated. She was elected to the position of Treasurer because her integrity was never questioned; it was held in high esteem.”

And from current Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine:

“I witnessed her advocacy to address mental health and substance abuse disorders, inequities in the provision of public health services, and environmental issues, such as waste reduction, water quality, green infrastructure, food justice, urban agriculture, and community gardening. That I was able to proclaim Sunday, November 13, 2022 ‘Sally Fisher Appreciation Day’ in the Borough of Manhattan as the Manhattan Borough President is but a small contribution to the accolades she deserves. It will be difficult to imagine civic life in Upper Manhattan without her presence. “

As a keen observer of all forms of city life, Sally was also a documentary photographer of street scenes, nature subjects, and found objects.

Sally will be dearly missed by her family, colleagues, friends and community for her boundless energy, tenacity, formidable intelligence and sharp wit, straight talk and authentic love for the causes she represented.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Sally grew up on the banks of the St. Johns River in the Mandarin section and graduated from Jacksonville Episcopal High School. She received her B.A.

from Yale University and an MBA from the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania).

From her college days onwards, Sally was passionate about politics she was an intern with Elizabeth Holtzman, former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 16th District and volunteered for Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s first campaign. Her early professional career focused on health care policy analysis, holding positions at the Lewin Group

in Washington D.C. and HCA in Nashville, Tennessee with later positions at Shearson Lehman, Dillon Read and UBS in San Francisco and New York.

Sally was the beloved mother of Will Fisher, a brilliant international champion chess player who preceded her in death at a tragically young age. In the face of this unimaginable loss, in addition to donating his organs, Sally made the bold and brave decision to donate Will’s face, changing forever the life of a very deserving young man.

Sally leaves behind two sisters, Ellen DePasquale (Robert) and Prudence (David Lowenthal); a brother, Frederick; two half siblings, Amy Meeker (David) and Kurt; six nieces, two nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on January 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Sally’ s honor may be made to Friends of Inwood Hill Park, which is dedicated to engaging the surrounding community in restoring, conserving and enjoying Manhattan’s last natural forest and wetlands, and to Fountain House Gallery and Studio, which provides an environment in which artists living with mental illness can express their creative visions and exhibit their work.

Editor’s Note: Among the many opportunities to make note of how Sally’s diligence, curiosity and passion benefited the uptown community over the years was our coverage in September 2019 of the Monarch Butterfly Garden she helped establish at Good Shepherd. Please read more here: The Butterfly B&B https://bit.ly/2ki4oP0.

Gracias, Sally.