Beauty in the Battle
Fundraiser aids families fighting cancer
By Gregg McQueen
Julissa Pérez remembers first getting the scar.
After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer four years ago, Pérez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, leaving her with a noticeable neck scar.
“It took me a while to accept having the scar, but eventually I did.”
Pérez said she began to embrace the mark for what it represented, eventually referring to it as her “beauty mark.”
“It represents a struggle I went through and overcame,” she said. “I took something negative and turned it into a positive.”
During her bout with cancer, Pérez was also struck by how difficult it is for patients to stay financially stable, as she needed to stop working to receive her treatment.
“We are raised to not talk about these things,” she said in 2016 as she was learning she was cancer-free. “[But] no one should have to go through this alone.”
Her battled inspired her to raise awareness and to seek to create a “supportive, uplifting, and educational” network for anyone fighting or affected by cancer.
In respones, Pérez found My Beauty Mark Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to cancer patients in Inwood and Washington Heights who are forced to stop working due to undergo treatment.
“The bills keep coming in. If you’re lucky enough to beat cancer, now you might have all these unpaid medical bills to deal with,” she said.
There are additional costs while patients undergo treatment.
Her organization provides money to help them pay for rent or groceries, and the goal is to reduce the level of stress for families.
On August 15, My Beauty Mark will hold its third Annual Cancer Awareness Charity Event at the Tenth Avenue Lounge in Inwood, designed to raise money for local patients.
“Many people donate to cancer research, but this money can have a more immediate impact,” she said. “You’re helping people pay their rent or have food on the table.”
The charity event will feature cancer survivors sharing their stories.
“Their stories are powerful and strong,” said Pérez. “It’ll be emotional for sure.”
One of the speakers will discuss how she went into bankruptcy due to her medical bills, Pérez said.
“I hear a lot of those types of stories. Whether or not the patients have insurance, it’s still expensive,” she noted.
In addition to speeches by a New York-Presbyterian oncologist and a local wellness coach, the fundraising event will also feature live entertainment, raffles, complimentary drinks, and appetizers.
My Beauty Mark will also pay tribute to party MC and Hot 97 radio personality Pretty Lou, a survivor who has battled leukemia for five years and spent time in a coma.
In additional to the monetary assistance, Pérez said that My Beauty Mark’s greatest value is creating a support network of cancer patients and survivors in Northern Manhattan.
“We connect families, connect people with cancer so they know they’re not going through this alone,” said Pérez. “There’s nothing like getting support from someone who already went through it. It’s not just the money part of it, it’s a support group.”
My Beauty Mark’s Third Annual Cancer Awareness Charity Event will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Tenth Avenue, 3795 Tenth Avenue New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.mybmf.org.
Belleza en la batalla
Recaudación de fondos ayuda a familias a combatir el cáncer
Por Gregg McQueen
Julissa Pérez recuerda haberse hecho la cicatriz.
Después de ser diagnosticada con cáncer de tiroides hace cuatro años, Pérez se sometió a una cirugía para extirpar un tumor canceroso, dejándola con una notable cicatriz en el cuello.
“Me tomó un tiempo aceptar tener la cicatriz, pero finalmente lo hice”.
Pérez dijo que comenzó a aceptarla por lo que representaba, y finalmente se refirió a ella como su “marca de belleza”.
“Representa una lucha por la que atravesé y la cual superé”, dijo. “Tomé algo negativo y lo convertí en positivo”.
Durante su episodio de cáncer, Pérez también se sorprendió por lo difícil que es para los pacientes mantenerse financieramente estables, ya que necesitaba dejar de trabajar para recibir su tratamiento.
“Nos criaron para no hablar de estas cosas”, dijo en 2016 cuando se enteró de que ya no tenía cáncer. “[Pero] nadie debería tener que pasar por esto solo”.
Su batalla la inspiró a crear conciencia y a buscar crear una red “de apoyo, edificante y educativa” para cualquier persona que luche o se vea afectada por el cáncer.
En respuesta, Pérez encontró la Fundación My Beauty Mark, una organización sin fines de lucro que brinda asistencia financiera a pacientes con cáncer en Inwood y Washington Heights que se ven obligados a dejar de trabajar debido a un tratamiento.
“Las facturas siguen llegando. Si tienes la suerte de vencer al cáncer, ahora es posible que tengas que lidiar con todas estas facturas médicas por pagar”, dijo.Hay costos adicionales mientras los pacientes se someten a tratamiento.
Su organización proporciona dinero para ayudarles a pagar el alquiler o la comida, y el objetivo es reducir el nivel de estrés para las familias.
El 15 de agosto, My Beauty Mark llevará a cabo su tercer evento anual de caridad de concientización sobre el cáncer en el Tenth Avenue Lounge en Inwood, diseñado para recaudar dinero para pacientes locales.
“Muchas personas donan para la investigación del cáncer, pero este dinero puede tener un impacto más inmediato”, dijo. “Estás ayudando a las personas a pagar su renta o a poner comida en la mesa”.
El evento de caridad contará con sobrevivientes de cáncer que compartirán sus historias.
“Sus historias son poderosas y fuertes”, dijo Pérez. “Seguro será emotivo”.
Uno de los oradores discutirá cómo entró en bancarrota debido a sus facturas médicas, dijo Pérez.
“Escucho mucho esos tipos de historias. Independientemente de si los pacientes tienen seguro o no, sigue siendo costoso “, señaló.
Además de los discursos de un oncólogo del New York-Presbyterian y un entrenador de bienestar local, el evento de recaudación de fondos también contará con entretenimiento en vivo, rifas, bebidas de cortesía y aperitivos.
My Beauty Mark también rendirá homenaje a la MC de la fiesta y a la personalidad de la radio Hot 97 Pretty Lou, una sobreviviente que ha luchado contra la leucemia durante cinco años y pasó un tiempo en coma.
Además de la ayuda monetaria, Pérez dijo que el mayor valor de My Beauty Mark es crear una red de apoyo para pacientes y sobrevivientes de cáncer en el norte de Manhattan.
“Conectamos familias, conectamos a las personas con cáncer para que sepan que no están pasando por esto solas”, dijo Pérez. “No hay nada como obtener el apoyo de alguien que ya pasó por eso. No es solo la parte del dinero, es un grupo de apoyo”.
El tercer evento anual de caridad de concientización sobre el cáncer de My Beauty Mark se llevará a cabo el jueves 15 de agosto a las 5:30 p.m. en el Tenth Avenue, No. 3795 de la Décima avenida, Nueva York, NY. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.mybmf.org.