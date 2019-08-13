Beauty in the Battle

Fundraiser aids families fighting cancer

By Gregg McQueen

Julissa Pérez remembers first getting the scar.

After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer four years ago, Pérez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, leaving her with a noticeable neck scar.

“It took me a while to accept having the scar, but eventually I did.”

Pérez said she began to embrace the mark for what it represented, eventually referring to it as her “beauty mark.”

“It represents a struggle I went through and overcame,” she said. “I took something negative and turned it into a positive.”

During her bout with cancer, Pérez was also struck by how difficult it is for patients to stay financially stable, as she needed to stop working to receive her treatment.

“We are raised to not talk about these things,” she said in 2016 as she was learning she was cancer-free. “[But] no one should have to go through this alone.”

Her battled inspired her to raise awareness and to seek to create a “supportive, uplifting, and educational” network for anyone fighting or affected by cancer.

In respones, Pérez found My Beauty Mark Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to cancer patients in Inwood and Washington Heights who are forced to stop working due to undergo treatment.

“The bills keep coming in. If you’re lucky enough to beat cancer, now you might have all these unpaid medical bills to deal with,” she said.

There are additional costs while patients undergo treatment.

Her organization provides money to help them pay for rent or groceries, and the goal is to reduce the level of stress for families.

On August 15, My Beauty Mark will hold its third Annual Cancer Awareness Charity Event at the Tenth Avenue Lounge in Inwood, designed to raise money for local patients.

“Many people donate to cancer research, but this money can have a more immediate impact,” she said. “You’re helping people pay their rent or have food on the table.”

The charity event will feature cancer survivors sharing their stories.

“Their stories are powerful and strong,” said Pérez. “It’ll be emotional for sure.”

One of the speakers will discuss how she went into bankruptcy due to her medical bills, Pérez said.

“I hear a lot of those types of stories. Whether or not the patients have insurance, it’s still expensive,” she noted.

In addition to speeches by a New York-Presbyterian oncologist and a local wellness coach, the fundraising event will also feature live entertainment, raffles, complimentary drinks, and appetizers.

My Beauty Mark will also pay tribute to party MC and Hot 97 radio personality Pretty Lou, a survivor who has battled leukemia for five years and spent time in a coma.

In additional to the monetary assistance, Pérez said that My Beauty Mark’s greatest value is creating a support network of cancer patients and survivors in Northern Manhattan.

“We connect families, connect people with cancer so they know they’re not going through this alone,” said Pérez. “There’s nothing like getting support from someone who already went through it. It’s not just the money part of it, it’s a support group.”

My Beauty Mark’s Third Annual Cancer Awareness Charity Event will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Tenth Avenue, 3795 Tenth Avenue New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.mybmf.org.