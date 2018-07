Battle on the Bridge

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

“No hate, no fear! Immigrants are welcome here!”

“¡Trump, escucha! Estamos en la lucha!”

The swelter seemed only to rouse greater fervor – and more thunderous chants – as marchers made their way from Foley Square across the Brooklyn Bridge to Cadman Plaza this past Sat., Jun. 30th.

Over 30,000 residents rallied in 90-plus degree heat to call for the end to family separations and for the immediate reunification of migrant children and guardians who have been split as they cross the nation’s southern border.

It is estimated that more than 2,300 children have been separated from their families as part of the “zero tolerance” policy enacted by the Trump administration earlier this year.

President Donald Trump has since signed an executive order ending the policy in light of public outrage. Still, little information has been released on the government’s plans to reunite the thousands of children still separated from their guardians and parents and who remain either in detention centers or foster care.

Saturday’s protest in New York City was part of a day of action that brought similar rallies to cities and towns across the United States, including El Paso, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, Buffalo, and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. at which Lin-Manuel Miranda, who sang a Hamilton lullaby, was joined by civil rights icon John Lewis.

“Don’t give up, don’t give in — keep marching,” urged Lewis.

Organizers included the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Leadership Conference, MoveOn.org and the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

“There is no “if they come for us” moment to wait for,” said Murad Awawdeh, NYIC Vice President of Engagement. “They have come for us.”