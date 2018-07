Basket Case

Opportunity to reimagine iconic NYC litter basket

Do litter better.

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and Van Alen Institute, in collaboration with the Industrial Designers Society of America and the American Institute of Architects New York, have announced the launch of BetterBin, a design competition to reimagine the iconic New York City litter basket.

New York City is home to more than 23,000 litter baskets that offer pedestrians a convenient way to dispose of refuse and recycling on the go. The most widespread design—the green, wire-mesh basket—is affordable, easy to service and has remained largely unchanged since the 1930’s.

While iconic to the streets of New York, the wire basket is in need of a redesign to better address the current and future waste needs of the city. The BetterBin competition seeks entries to design a new litter basket that can improve the quality of life for New Yorkers and the sanitation workers who service them.

“While residents and visitors may be familiar with the iconic green city litter basket, we are tasked with keeping the city healthy, safe and clean every day, and the current baskets do pose some challenges to us,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn García. “We are excited to announce this competition and look forward to seeing what’s possible.”

Multidisciplinary teams of designers, artists, architects, engineers, landscape architects, planners, urban designers, manufacturers, and others are encouraged to submit proposals by September 20, 2018. Each of three design finalists will receive funding to produce prototype baskets for testing on city streets.

Interested parties can download the Request for Proposals at http://www.betterbin.nyc.

The BetterBin competition will be held in two stages.

A judging panel will review all submissions and select up to three finalists to move on to the second stage. Each finalist will receive $40,000, which includes an award and funding to produce prototype baskets for testing. After the testing period, the judging panel will select a first-place winner. The winner will be eligible to contract for further design development to ensure the ability to mass-produce the basket at a reasonable cost, as well as refine technical issues through an agreement with the city.

The competition is open to the public and submissions are welcome from international competitors, multidisciplinary teams, and students.

The winner is scheduled to be announced in July 2019.

For more information, please visit www.betterbin.nyc/.