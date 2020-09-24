Barriers to U.S. citizenship are un-American

By Adriano Espaillat

Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world become American citizens.

It does not matter if you became a citizen yesterday or if your family have been citizens for centuries. This idea – that anybody in the world can become an American – is at the heart of what makes our nation unique.

We are bound together not by race or creed, but by shared principles.

That is why it is un-American and unacceptable that beginning in July of 2020, even in the midst of a the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout, the Trump administration raised the fee to apply for citizenship from $640 to $1,160 – literally pricing hardworking immigrants out of their chance to become Americans.

The cost of applying for citizenship remains one of the biggest obstacles for immigrants seeking naturalization. The previous fee was already unaffordable for many – up from $225 in 1999. Now, the price increase is preventing people from applying and causing a sharp decline in naturalization rates.

America is made stronger by those who willingly and freely chose to join it, often overcoming great obstacles of physical and cultural distance in order to become an American.

With each swearing-in of a new citizen, the spirit of our nation grows, and our communities grow stronger and more resilient. Blocking opportunities for citizenship defies this very notion and erodes the core principals of our nation’s founding.

This draconian price-jacking amounts to one final attempt to block the naturalization of immigrants who have already met the requirements of becoming an American. It clearly represents another attack by the Trump administration in their all-out war on immigrants.

The broader failure to create an immigration system worthy of America’s values leaves millions of immigrants at the mercy of bullying tactics like these. There can be little doubt that this is part of a politically motivated push to prevent immigrants from becoming citizens and voters.

These barriers to citizenship are all the crueler amid a pandemic – and not only because of the more difficult economic circumstances many immigrant families find themselves in. It is a tragic irony that even as immigrant essential workers hold the line in the fight against COVID-19, the Trump administration is making it harder for these immigrants to become Americans and find success in their communities.

For the 8.8 million legal permanent residents living in the U.S. and the 11 million undocumented immigrants already here, fixing our immigration system can’t wait. Each day that Congress and the Trump administration fail to act is another day that an immigrant father or mother – American in all but law – lives in fear of being separated from his or her American-born children.

Our nation cannot put a price on our values.

The idea that anybody in the world can become an American is central to who we are. It’s time to offer sensible application fees to immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship.

It is simply un-American to extort ludicrous fees from those who wish to claim freedom as their own.

Adriano Espaillat represents the 13th Congressional District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the northwest Bronx. He was first elected to Congress in 2016. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.