Barriers to U.S. citizenship are un-American
By Adriano Espaillat
Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world become American citizens.
It does not matter if you became a citizen yesterday or if your family have been citizens for centuries. This idea – that anybody in the world can become an American – is at the heart of what makes our nation unique.
We are bound together not by race or creed, but by shared principles.
That is why it is un-American and unacceptable that beginning in July of 2020, even in the midst of a the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout, the Trump administration raised the fee to apply for citizenship from $640 to $1,160 – literally pricing hardworking immigrants out of their chance to become Americans.
The cost of applying for citizenship remains one of the biggest obstacles for immigrants seeking naturalization. The previous fee was already unaffordable for many – up from $225 in 1999. Now, the price increase is preventing people from applying and causing a sharp decline in naturalization rates.
America is made stronger by those who willingly and freely chose to join it, often overcoming great obstacles of physical and cultural distance in order to become an American.
With each swearing-in of a new citizen, the spirit of our nation grows, and our communities grow stronger and more resilient. Blocking opportunities for citizenship defies this very notion and erodes the core principals of our nation’s founding.
This draconian price-jacking amounts to one final attempt to block the naturalization of immigrants who have already met the requirements of becoming an American. It clearly represents another attack by the Trump administration in their all-out war on immigrants.
The broader failure to create an immigration system worthy of America’s values leaves millions of immigrants at the mercy of bullying tactics like these. There can be little doubt that this is part of a politically motivated push to prevent immigrants from becoming citizens and voters.
These barriers to citizenship are all the crueler amid a pandemic – and not only because of the more difficult economic circumstances many immigrant families find themselves in. It is a tragic irony that even as immigrant essential workers hold the line in the fight against COVID-19, the Trump administration is making it harder for these immigrants to become Americans and find success in their communities.
For the 8.8 million legal permanent residents living in the U.S. and the 11 million undocumented immigrants already here, fixing our immigration system can’t wait. Each day that Congress and the Trump administration fail to act is another day that an immigrant father or mother – American in all but law – lives in fear of being separated from his or her American-born children.
Our nation cannot put a price on our values.
The idea that anybody in the world can become an American is central to who we are. It’s time to offer sensible application fees to immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship.
It is simply un-American to extort ludicrous fees from those who wish to claim freedom as their own.
Adriano Espaillat represents the 13th Congressional District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem, northern Manhattan and the northwest Bronx. He was first elected to Congress in 2016. For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.
Las barreras a la ciudadanía son antiestadounidenses
Por Adriano Espaillat
Cada año, decenas de miles de personas de todo el mundo se convierten en ciudadanos estadounidenses. No importa si se hizo ciudadano ayer o si su familia ha sido ciudadana durante siglos. Esta idea ―que cualquier persona en el mundo puede convertirse en estadounidense―, está en el corazón de lo que hace que nuestra nación sea única.
No estamos unidos por raza o credo, sino por principios compartidos.
Es por eso por lo que es antiestadounidense e inaceptable que, a partir de julio de 2020, incluso en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19 y las consecuencias económicas resultantes, la administración Trump aumentó la tarifa para solicitar la ciudadanía de $640 a $1,160, poniendo, literalmente, a los inmigrantes trabajadores fuera del alcance de su oportunidad de convertirse en estadounidenses.
El costo de solicitar la ciudadanía sigue siendo uno de los mayores obstáculos para los inmigrantes que buscan la naturalización. La tarifa anterior ya era inasequible para muchos, en comparación con los $225 de 1999. Ahora, el aumento de precios impide que las personas presenten solicitudes y provoca una fuerte disminución en las tasas de naturalización.
Estados Unidos se hace más fuerte por aquellos que voluntaria y libremente eligieron unirse a esta nación, a menudo superando grandes obstáculos de distancia física y cultural para convertirse en estadounidense.
Con cada juramento de un nuevo ciudadano, el espíritu de nuestra nación se eleva y nuestras comunidades se vuelven más fuertes y resilientes. Bloquear las oportunidades para la ciudadanía desafía esta noción y erosiona los principios básicos sobre los cuales se fundó nuestra nación.
Este aumento draconiano de precios equivale a un último intento de bloquear la naturalización de inmigrantes que ya han cumplido con los requisitos para convertirse en estadounidenses. Representa claramente otro ataque de la administración Trump en su guerra total contra los inmigrantes.
El fracaso generalizado para crear un sistema de inmigración digno de los valores de Estados Unidos deja a millones de inmigrantes a merced de tácticas de intimidación como estas. No cabe duda de que esto es parte de una presión políticamente motivada para evitar que los inmigrantes se conviertan en ciudadanos y votantes.
Estas barreras a la ciudadanía son aún más crueles en medio de una pandemia, y no solo debido a las circunstancias económicas más difíciles en las que se encuentran muchas familias inmigrantes. Es una trágica ironía que incluso mientras trabajadores inmigrantes esenciales se mantienen en pie de lucha contra el COVID-19, la administración Trump esté dificultando que estos inmigrantes se conviertan en estadounidenses y encuentren el éxito en sus comunidades.
Para los 8.8 millones de residentes permanentes que viven en los EE.UU. y los 11 millones de inmigrantes indocumentados que ya están aquí, reparar nuestro sistema de inmigración no puede esperar. Cada día que el Congreso y la administración Trump no actúan es otro día en el que un padre o una madre inmigrante, estadounidense en todo menos en la ley, vive con el temor de ser separado de sus hijos nacidos en los Estados Unidos.
Nuestra nación no puede poner precio a nuestros valores. La idea de que cualquier persona en el mundo puede convertirse en estadounidense es esencial para lo que somos. Es hora de ofrecer tarifas razonables a los inmigrantes que soliciten la ciudadanía estadounidense. Es simplemente antiestadounidense extorsionar con honorarios ridículos a quienes desean reclamar la libertad como propia.
Adriano Espaillat representa al distrito 13 del Congreso, que incluye Harlem, East Harlem, el norte de Manhattan y el noroeste del Bronx. Fue elegido por primera vez para el Congreso en 2016. Para obtener más información, visite espaillat.house.gov.