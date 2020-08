Barbot resigns as Health Commissioner

By Gregg McQueen

This doctor is out.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, the first Latina to serve as the city’s Health Commissioner, resigned on Tues., Aug. 4th .

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a press conference that Barbot had stepped aside and Dr. Dave A. Chokshi would immediately take over as Commissioner of the City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH).

Despite the agency’s high profile in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, reports surfaced of tensions between Barbot and de Blasio, as well as a feud with NYPD leadership.

Barbot tendered her resignation to de Blasio on Tuesday morning, according to an email she sent to her agency colleagues.

In her message, Barbot did not provide a reason for stepping down. However, in her resignation letter to de Blasio, she cited dissatisfaction with the city’s handling of the Health Department during the pandemic.

“I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” Barbot wrote.

De Blasio’s comments at the press briefing hinted that Barbot’s departure may have been forced.

“What I’m saying was it became clear that there was a need to move forward,” he remarked. “I received the letter from Dr. Barbot earlier today, it was time to create a new approach for where we had to go. And I think this is something that we have to understand, particularly in a crisis environment, you have to keep refining, you have to keep learning from experience. You have to keep thinking about how to put together the best team not just for today but for where we’re going, and the crucial reality of teamwork. We need all different parts of the city working together. So, it just became clear that we needed that kind of leader. And I know that Dave Chokshi is that leader.”

Barbot was named Health Commissioner in December 2018, replacing Dr. Mary T. Bassett, who stepped down to accept a role at Harvard University.

A Bronx native, Barbot had served as the New York City’s First Deputy Health Commissioner since 2014, after a four-year stint as Health Commissioner of Baltimore.

In May, the city decided to transfer control of its large-scale COVID-19 contact tracing program from the Health Department to NYC Health + Hospitals, which seemed to suggest a growing rift with City Hall.

That notion was underscored when Barbot stopped appearing at the Mayor’s daily COVID-19 press briefings and de Blasio admitted to not speaking with her for a number of days despite the city facing a deadly pandemic.

“What is clear is the serious dysfunction playing out behind the scenes at a time when New Yorkers desperately need to have confidence in the city government,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said at the time.

Barbot also came under fire after it was reported that she told NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops” after the NYPD requested a supply of 500,000 N-95 face masks.

She later issued a public apology to the NYPD.

After COVID-19 cases exploded in New York City, Barbot received public criticism for comments she made in February that “the risk for New Yorkers of the coronavirus is low,” while encouraging people to attend Chinese New Year festivities.

Despite the recent turmoil, City Council Health Chair Mark Levine defended Barbot, calling her departure a “grave blow” to the city’s public health system.

“Dr. Barbot has stood up fearlessly and consistently on behalf of science, no matter how strong the opposition. Her loss is a major setback in our fight against this pandemic,” Levine said in a statement. “Public health leaders from Washington to New York City have come under intense attack during this crisis — especially when what science tells us has not been politically popular. It is critical that New York City’s health department remains independent of political interference, and that it be free to pursue policy based on data and expertise. I fear that Dr. Barbot’s departure makes that less likely.”

“I thank Commissioner Barbot for her leadership of @nychealthy and service to NYC. She has capably led DOH & the City through this pandemic with aplomb & grace, even while being subjected to racist & sexist attacks. We owe her a debt of gratitude, & I wish her all the best,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer on Twitter.

In introducing Choksi, who has held several leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals over the past six years, de Blasio referred to him as “a Rhodes Scholar, a White House fellow, someone trained at some of the best institutions in our nation, someone who has worked all over the world providing health care to people in need.”

Choksi also serves as a primary care physician at Bellevue Hospital, where he will continue to practice.

Raised in Louisiana, Choksi helped revamp that state’s healthcare system in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He also served as a White House Fellow in the Obama Administration and was the principal health advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Now a Queens resident, Chokshi lives just steps from Elmhurst Hospital, he said.

“I saw what this virus did to my community, to my neighbors, and to my fellow health care workers,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “But this epidemic is only the most recent example of the vicious cycles of illness and inequity that I’ve seen over my career. Each of those experiences further forged my conviction that we must build toward better health systems with prevention at the center and a more proactive approach to avoidable human suffering.”