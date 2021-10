Banking on Brilliant

New plan to replace gifted & talented school programs unveiled

By Gregg McQueen

He’s tossing out the test.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled the city’s plan to phase out gifted and talented programs for elementary public school students.

On October 8, de Blasio announced that the Department of Education (DOE) would ease out of the current program, which admits students based on test scores, in favor of an approach that offers more equitable access to accelerated learning opportunities.

Critics have insisted that the current program discriminates against Black and Hispanic students, as the vast majority of gifted and talented enrollees are White or Asian children.

“The era of judging 4-year-olds based on a single test is over,” de Blasio said. “Brilliant NYC will deliver accelerated instruction for tens of thousands of children, as opposed to a select few. Every New York City child deserves to reach their full potential, and this new, equitable model gives them that chance.”

The current gifted and talented program admits only 2,500 students per year out of 65,000 kindergarten students citywide, de Blasio said.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, de Blasio outlined details of the new plan, which will be called Brilliant NYC.

Beginning in 2022, the much-maligned standardized test will be scrapped and all students will be screened for inclusion for enhanced instruction.

“Instead of providing support and accelerated learning for the very few, [this program] provides it for the many, and really recognizes that so many kids’ gifts haven’t been recognized, because there was no venue for them to be seen, and drawn out, and supported,” de Blasio said.

Students currently enrolled in gifted and talented classes will remain in those courses to avoid disruption. However, in the 2022-23 DOE school year all kindergarten students will have access to accelerated instruction in their classrooms.

“This is a game-changer for families [and] students in schools, and it will mean the end of determining what four-year-olds are gifted and talented based on their performance during a single test,” said School Chancellor Meisha Porter.

Under Brilliant NYC, the city will train all 4,000 kindergarten teachers to provide accelerated learning experiences.

According to the DOE, students entering third grade will be universally screened to gauge whether they would benefit from certain accelerated instruction, while remaining in mixed classrooms. Children receiving accelerated instruction in particular subject areas would spend several periods a day working on those subjects with specially trained teachers.

“This framework will keep our students together, not separated out by a [gifted and talented] label,” Porter remarked. “Classrooms will house different instructional levels and tap into students’ unique interests.”

Seven borough-wide teams who are experts in accelerated instruction will also work with schools to support implementation, Porter said, while additional teachers will be hired in neighborhoods that historically had little to no gifted and talented programming.

The DOE will launch a community engagement process for Brilliant NYC that will reach all 32 school districts, de Blasio said.

“We’re going to go out to communities over the next two months. There’s going to be community conversations in all 32 school districts,” he said. “And then, in December, we’ll come back with a full and final plan.”

Porter encouraged public school families to participate in the community engagement process.

“The most magic happens when everyone has a seat at the table and we’re getting out in every community to hear their ideas and feedback on Brilliant NYC. This is a strong plan, but I know with our school communities, opinions, and thoughts, we can make it even better,” she said.

The city’s planned overhaul of gifted and talented programs comes as de Blasio’s tenure at City Hall enters its final months.

There is no guarantee that Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor and presumptive favorite to replace de Blasio, would support implementation of Brilliant NYC.

During his campaign, Adams has expressed support for keeping gifted and talented programs while expanding access to underserved communities.

“Eric will assess the plan and reserves his right to implement policies based on the needs of students and parents, should he become mayor,” the Adams campaign said in a statement. “Clearly the Department of Education must improve outcomes for children from lower-income areas.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who participated in DOE gifted and talented programs as a child, said de Blasio’s plan was “a major step forward,” as Williams has previously advocated for subject-specific accelerated programming in mixed level classrooms.

Still, he said more was needed.

“The announcement itself is not enough – the city now needs to fully engage with parents and inform them about the new system, and ensure that schools have the resources to carry out the plan,” Williams said. “I’m ready to make sure the implementation of this new program lives up to its promise of educational equity and advancement for our students.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov or call 311.