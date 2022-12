Ballet Hispánico announces pre-professional program auditions

Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States, has announced in-person opportunities to audition for its School of Dance pre-professional programs in summer 2023.

Registration is now open for auditions for the Summer Intensive (ages 12-23) and ChoreoLaB (ages 18 and up) programs.

In-person auditions begin January 28, 2023.

“At Ballet Hispánico, we’ve dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities,” said Michelle Manzanales, Director of School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. “Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one’s individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards.”

ChoreoLaB (18+)

2-Week Immersive Emerging Artist Workshop

June 20 – 30, 2023

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holistic program that shapes hirable, competitive modern and contemporary dancers who are ready to advance their careers. Designed for the emerging artist, it immerses students in a professional dance experience. Program highlights include:

Take daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.

Learn Ballet Hispánico repertory with coaching from the Artistic Team and Company dancers.

Work with renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work. Previous guests include Annabelle López Ochoa, Mario Alberto Zambrano, and Omar Román De Jesús.

Benefit from Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy and planning, networking, personal branding, and more.

Receive supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from the BH Artistic Team.

Perform in a culminating showing of BH repertory and new works.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

Three-Week Pre-Professional Program

July 17-August 4, 2023

The Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical technique, Spanish Dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students’ professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world-class roster of teachers and musicians all in a nurturing and supportive environment. Classes include Ballet, Pointe, Classical Variations, Modern, Contemporary, Ballet Hispánico Repertory, Stretch and Conditioning.

In-person auditions will be held on January 28, February 25, March 18 and April 22.

The school offers merit- and need-based scholarships.For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org.