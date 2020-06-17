- English
- Español
Ballers’ Break
By Gregg McQueen
This time of year, the legends come to play.
Come June, the courts uptown are typically buzzing with the annual Dyckman Basketball tournament. The iconic streetball event runs through August every summer and attracts elite players from around the world.
But the basketball courts at Dyckman Park currently stand vacant, the rims and hoops removed from the backboards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courts across New York City are still off limits in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s a loss like no other for diehards yearning for the familiar swish of nylon and cinematic plays.
“It’s intense,” said Dyckman Basketball founder Ken Stevens. “It’s what summer basketball is supposed to look like. The crowd is so electric, you feel it’s like a college or NBA championship.”
The tournament’s outsized reputation has also drawn a host of hip-hop luminaries and NBA stars to Inwood.
“I’ve watched Kemba Walker, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Durant, JR Smith, Carmelo Anthony,” Stevens said. “We’ve had so many NBA guys at the park every summer. It’s inspirational for the younger kids to see what they can become.”
This year’s tournament, which would have kicked off on June 8, was scrapped due to the pandemic.
For Stevens, the decision to cancel the tournament was a necessary one for public health, but still a tough pill to swallow.
“This would have been our thirtieth year,” he Stevens. “It’s really disappointing to not be doing this tournament right now.”
Stevens said the event’s cancellation will have a ripple effect on the development of young players as well as local employment.
“It affects people getting summer jobs with us, players possibly getting recruited to go to college,” he said. “There are also local stores, merchants in the community that benefit from it. It’s a big deal.”
“It’s challenging, but we’ll get through it, press the reset button and come back next year,” he added.
Though Dyckman Basketball briefly considered a later start to the tournament in the hopes that the city would have less restrictions on sports events and public gatherings, Stevens said the Parks Department had cancelled all event permits through August 31.
“It would have been too difficult to plan something at that point. Right now, the focus is on planning for next year,” he said.
Dyckman Basketball was founded by Stevens along with childhood friends Omar Booth and Michael Jenkins ‒ who grew up together in the Dyckman Houses ‒ to provide a positive experience for the neighborhood through sports. At the time, the community was suffering from the crack epidemic and the trio saw basketball as a way to keep young people safe and inspired.
The men painted the courts at Dyckman Park, officially known as Monsignor Kett Playground, and started a modest tournament in 1990 that featured six teams. It has since grown to 77 teams with age divisions from 10U up to college and pros.
Preparations for the return of the tournament in 2021 will include a search for a temporary home, as Stevens noted that Monsignor Kett Playground will be closed next year for a massive renovation project.
The city is funding a $14 million upgrade that will improve the playground’s courts and lighting, while adding an adult fitness area and comfort station.
“Right now, we’re looking for adequate space that can host us,” said Stevens.
Though Stevens declined to reveal potential sites under consideration, he said he would engage with NYC Parks regarding other courts.
The tournament would return to Monsignor Kett in 2022, he said.
At the start of the pandemic, Dyckman Basketball hosted several remote fitness training sessions via Zoom. More recently, the organization has resumed outdoor sessions with its AAU summer program for youths age 8 to 16.
On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dyckman Basketball is conducting fitness sessions, as participants run track, perform jumping jacks, sit-ups and other activities, all while wearing masks and spaced properly for social distancing.
Sessions have been held in Van Cortlandt Park and Pelham Bay Park, Stevens said.
“A lot of these kids haven’t been outside to get some fresh air, run around,” he said. “They’ve been sitting in the house for a very long time. Getting some outdoor exercise and seeing their friends in person, it’s important.”
Dyckman Basketball also plans to resume its “Skills and Drills” program, which is held at JHS 52 from October to April.
“People just see us as a basketball tournament, but that’s [only] one aspect of what we do,” Stevens said. “We are a year-round operation providing programs for young people.”
Open to budding athletes young as 4 years old, the Skills and Drills program offers hands-on basketball training, academic support and life skills.
“There are kids who grow up in the program,” Stevens said. “I’ve watched kids graduate high school, go to college and have a family, and then they’re bringing their kids to us.”
“We want young people to better themselves. There’s a lot you can learn from sports that help with their overall development,” he said.
To accommodate more youths and sponsor additional athletic activities, Dyckman Basketball is seeking to build an indoor gym.
Stevens said he is eyeing a space on 9th Avenue owned by Con Ed, as well as a building on 10th Avenue which formerly housed the Super Mundo store.
Though his preference is to create the gym in Inwood, Stevens said he is open to building in another neighborhood if the space is right.
“I would like to keep it in the community, though. This is where my family has lived for 40 years,” he said.
Dyckman Basketball briefly launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the gym, but the fundraiser was canceled by Stevens on June 3 and donors were refunded. Stevens explained that the organization decided to iron out more concrete plans for the gym before asking for donations.
“We’re waiting to see if we can put bids in for the spaces that we’re looking at before we can bring something like that more to the table,” he said. “Right now, we’re holding off on that.”
Stevens noted that Dyckman Basketball’s place as a local black-owned business has particular resonance as the Black Lives Matter movement comes into greater prominence. He noted that some people have attempted to stoke tensions between Dominicans and blacks in Northern Manhattan, which he called “heartbreaking.”
“One of the things we’ve been big on is the community sticking together and working together,” he said. “That’s what we’ve always been about.”
“We deal with people from all walks of life. Our tournament opens the doors for so many people,” he said. “We have a team from China, a team from Senegal, a team from Switzerland, Australia. We embrace everyone.”
“As a community, our greatest strength is diversity,” he added “More than anything, people need to figure out how to come together at a time like this.”
For more information or to register for summer fitness programs, go to dyckmanbasketball.com.
Ballers’ Break
Por Gregg McQueen
En esta época del año, las leyendas vienen a jugar.
En junio, las canchas del Alto suelen estar llenas de eventos con el torneo anual de básquetbol de Dyckman. El icónico evento de streetball se celebra hasta agosto de cada verano y atrae a jugadores de élite de todo el mundo.
Pero las canchas de baloncesto en Dyckman Park están actualmente vacías, las canastas y los aros retirados de los tableros.
Debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, las canchas de toda la ciudad de Nueva York todavía están prohibidos en un intento por prevenir la propagación del virus.
Es una pérdida como ninguna otra para los fanáticos que anhelan el toque familiar de nylon y juegos de driblar cinemáticos.
“Es intenso”, dijo el fundador de Básquetbol Dyckman, Ken Stevens. “Así es como se supone que debe ser el baloncesto de verano. La multitud es tan eléctrica que sientes que es como un campeonato universitario o de la NBA”.
La gran reputación del torneo también ha atraído a una gran cantidad de luminarias del hip-hop y estrellas de la NBA a Inwood.
“He visto a Kemba Walker, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Durant, JR Smith, Carmelo Anthony”, dijo Stevens. “Hemos tenido tantos muchachos de la NBA en el parque cada verano. Es inspirador para los niños más pequeños ver en qué se pueden convertir”.
El torneo de este año, que habría comenzado el 8 de junio, fue eliminado debido a la pandemia.
Para Stevens, la decisión de cancelar el torneo fue necesaria por salud pública, pero aún así fue una algo difícil de asimilar.
“Este habría sido nuestro trigésimo año”, dijo Stevens. “Es realmente decepcionante no estar haciendo este torneo en este momento”.
Stevens dijo que la cancelación del evento tendrá un efecto dominó en el desarrollo de jugadores jóvenes y en el empleo local.
“Afecta a las personas que consiguen trabajos de verano con nosotros, los jugadores posiblemente sonreclutados para ir a la universidad”, dijo. “También hay tiendas locales, comerciantes en la comunidad que se benefician de ello. Tiene mucha importancia”.
“Es un desafío, pero lo superaremos, presionaremos el botón de reinicio y volveremos el año que viene”, agregó.
Aunque Básquetbol Dyckman consideró brevemente un comienzo posterior del torneo con la esperanza de que la ciudad tuviera menos restricciones en los eventos deportivos y las reuniones públicas, Stevens dijo que el Departamento de Parques canceló todos los permisos de eventos hasta el 31 de agosto.
“Hubiera sido demasiado difícil planear algo en ese punto. En este momento, la atención se centra en la planificación para el próximo año”, dijo.
Básquetbol Dyckman fue fundado por Stevens junto con los amigos de la infancia Omar Booth y Michael Jenkins, quienes crecieron juntos en las Casas Dyckman, para proporcionar una experiencia positiva para el vecindario a través del deporte. En ese momento, la comunidad sufría la epidemia de crack y el trío vio el baloncesto como una forma de mantener a los jóvenes seguros e inspirados.
Los hombres pintaron las canchas en Dyckman Park, oficialmente conocido como el Parque Infantil Monseñor Kett, y comenzaron un modesto torneo en 1990 que contó con seis equipos. Desde entonces, ha crecido a 77 equipos con divisiones de edad desde 10U hasta la universidad y profesionales.
Los preparativos para el regreso del torneo en 2021 incluirán la búsqueda de un hogar temporal, ya que Stevens señaló que el Parque Infantil monseñor Kett se cerrará el próximo año por un proyecto de renovación masiva.
La ciudad está financiando una renovación de $14 millones de dólares que mejorará las canchas y la iluminación del patio de recreo, al tiempo que agrega un área de ejercicios para adultos y una estación de confort.
“En este momento, estamos buscando un espacio adecuado que nos pueda alojar”, dijo Stevens.
Aunque Stevens se negó a revelar posibles sitios bajo consideración, dijo que se involucraría con Parques de Nueva York con respecto a otras canchas.
El torneo volvería a Monseñor Kett en 2022, dijo.
Al comienzo de la pandemia, Básquetbol Dyckman organizó varias sesiones remotas de entrenamiento físico a través de Zoom. Más recientemente, la organización ha reanudado las sesiones al aire libre con su programa de verano AAU para niños de 8 a 16 años.
Los domingos de 10 a.m. a 2 p.m., Básquetbol Dyckman está llevando a cabo sesiones de acondicionamiento físico, mientras los niños corren, realizan saltos, abdominales y otras actividades, todo mientras usan mascarillas y se separan adecuadamente para distanciarse socialmente.
Se han celebrado sesiones en Van Cortlandt Park y Pelham Bay Park, dijo Stevens.
“Muchos de estos niños no han estado afuera para tomar aire fresco, correr”, dijo. “Han estado sentados en la casa durante mucho tiempo. Hacer ejercicio al aire libre y ver a sus amigos en persona es importante”.
Básquetbol Dyckman también planea reanudar su programa “Skills and Drills”, que se lleva a cabo en la JHS 52 de octubre a abril.
“La gente simplemente nos ve como un torneo de baloncesto, pero ese es [solo] un aspecto de lo que hacemos”, dijo Stevens. “Somos una operación durante todo el año que ofrece programas para jóvenes”.
Abierto a niños desde 4 años, el programa Skills and Drills ofrece entrenamiento práctico de baloncesto, apoyo académico y habilidades para la vida.
“Hay niños que crecen en el programa”, dijo Stevens. “He visto a los niños graduarse de la preparatoria, ir a la universidad y tener una familia, y luego nos traen a sus hijos”.
“Queremos que los jóvenes se mejoren a sí mismos. Hay mucho que se puede aprender de los deportes que ayudan con su desarrollo general”, dijo.
Para dar cabida a más niños y patrocinar actividades deportivas adicionales, Básquetbol Dyckman busca construir un gimnasio cubierto.
Stevens dijo que está mirando un espacio en la Novena Avenida propiedad de Con Ed, así como un edificio en la Décima Avenida que anteriormente albergaba la tienda Super Mundo.
Aunque su preferencia es crear el gimnasio en Inwood, Stevens dijo que está abierto a construir en otro vecindario si el espacio es correcto.
“Sin embargo, me gustaría mantenerlo en la comunidad. Aquí es donde mi familia ha vivido durante 40 años”, dijo.
Básquetbol Dyckman lanzó brevemente una campaña GoFundMe para recaudar fondos para el gimnasio, pero Stevens canceló la recaudación de fondos el 3 de junio y los donantes fueron reembolsados. Stevens explicó que la organización decidió crear planes más concretos para el gimnasio antes de pedir donaciones.
“Estamos esperando para ver si podemos presentar ofertas para los espacios que estamos viendo antes de que podamos traer algo así a la mesa”, dijo. “En este momento, estamos retrasando eso”.
Stevens señaló que el lugar de Básquetbol Dyckman como un negocio local de propiedad negra tiene una resonancia particular a medida que el movimiento Black Lives Matter adquiere mayor importancia. Señaló que algunas personas han intentado avivar las tensiones entre dominicanos y negros en el Alto de Manhattan, lo que llamó “desgarrador”.
“Una de las cosas en las que hemos sido grandes es la comunidad unida y trabajando unida”, dijo. “Eso es de lo que siempre hemos tratado”.
“Tratamos con personas de todos los ámbitos de la vida. Nuestro torneo abre las puertas a tanta gente”, dijo. “Tenemos un equipo de China, un equipo de Senegal, un equipo de Suiza, Australia. Damos la bienvenida a todos”.
“Como comunidad, nuestra mayor fortaleza es la diversidad”, agregó. “Más que nada, las personas necesitan descubrir cómo unirse en un momento como este”.
Para más información o para inscribirse a los programas de verano de acondicionamiento físico, vaya a dyckmanbasketball.com.