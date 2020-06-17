Ballers’ Break

By Gregg McQueen

This time of year, the legends come to play.

Come June, the courts uptown are typically buzzing with the annual Dyckman Basketball tournament. The iconic streetball event runs through August every summer and attracts elite players from around the world.

But the basketball courts at Dyckman Park currently stand vacant, the rims and hoops removed from the backboards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courts across New York City are still off limits in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

It’s a loss like no other for diehards yearning for the familiar swish of nylon and cinematic plays.

“It’s intense,” said Dyckman Basketball founder Ken Stevens. “It’s what summer basketball is supposed to look like. The crowd is so electric, you feel it’s like a college or NBA championship.”

The tournament’s outsized reputation has also drawn a host of hip-hop luminaries and NBA stars to Inwood.

“I’ve watched Kemba Walker, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Durant, JR Smith, Carmelo Anthony,” Stevens said. “We’ve had so many NBA guys at the park every summer. It’s inspirational for the younger kids to see what they can become.”

This year’s tournament, which would have kicked off on June 8, was scrapped due to the pandemic.

For Stevens, the decision to cancel the tournament was a necessary one for public health, but still a tough pill to swallow.

“This would have been our thirtieth year,” he Stevens. “It’s really disappointing to not be doing this tournament right now.”

Stevens said the event’s cancellation will have a ripple effect on the development of young players as well as local employment.

“It affects people getting summer jobs with us, players possibly getting recruited to go to college,” he said. “There are also local stores, merchants in the community that benefit from it. It’s a big deal.”

“It’s challenging, but we’ll get through it, press the reset button and come back next year,” he added.

Though Dyckman Basketball briefly considered a later start to the tournament in the hopes that the city would have less restrictions on sports events and public gatherings, Stevens said the Parks Department had cancelled all event permits through August 31.

“It would have been too difficult to plan something at that point. Right now, the focus is on planning for next year,” he said.

Dyckman Basketball was founded by Stevens along with childhood friends Omar Booth and Michael Jenkins ‒ who grew up together in the Dyckman Houses ‒ to provide a positive experience for the neighborhood through sports. At the time, the community was suffering from the crack epidemic and the trio saw basketball as a way to keep young people safe and inspired.

The men painted the courts at Dyckman Park, officially known as Monsignor Kett Playground, and started a modest tournament in 1990 that featured six teams. It has since grown to 77 teams with age divisions from 10U up to college and pros.

Preparations for the return of the tournament in 2021 will include a search for a temporary home, as Stevens noted that Monsignor Kett Playground will be closed next year for a massive renovation project.

The city is funding a $14 million upgrade that will improve the playground’s courts and lighting, while adding an adult fitness area and comfort station.

“Right now, we’re looking for adequate space that can host us,” said Stevens.

Though Stevens declined to reveal potential sites under consideration, he said he would engage with NYC Parks regarding other courts.

The tournament would return to Monsignor Kett in 2022, he said.

At the start of the pandemic, Dyckman Basketball hosted several remote fitness training sessions via Zoom. More recently, the organization has resumed outdoor sessions with its AAU summer program for youths age 8 to 16.

On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dyckman Basketball is conducting fitness sessions, as participants run track, perform jumping jacks, sit-ups and other activities, all while wearing masks and spaced properly for social distancing.

Sessions have been held in Van Cortlandt Park and Pelham Bay Park, Stevens said.

“A lot of these kids haven’t been outside to get some fresh air, run around,” he said. “They’ve been sitting in the house for a very long time. Getting some outdoor exercise and seeing their friends in person, it’s important.”

Dyckman Basketball also plans to resume its “Skills and Drills” program, which is held at JHS 52 from October to April.

“People just see us as a basketball tournament, but that’s [only] one aspect of what we do,” Stevens said. “We are a year-round operation providing programs for young people.”

Open to budding athletes young as 4 years old, the Skills and Drills program offers hands-on basketball training, academic support and life skills.

“There are kids who grow up in the program,” Stevens said. “I’ve watched kids graduate high school, go to college and have a family, and then they’re bringing their kids to us.”

“We want young people to better themselves. There’s a lot you can learn from sports that help with their overall development,” he said.

To accommodate more youths and sponsor additional athletic activities, Dyckman Basketball is seeking to build an indoor gym.

Stevens said he is eyeing a space on 9th Avenue owned by Con Ed, as well as a building on 10th Avenue which formerly housed the Super Mundo store.

Though his preference is to create the gym in Inwood, Stevens said he is open to building in another neighborhood if the space is right.

“I would like to keep it in the community, though. This is where my family has lived for 40 years,” he said.

Dyckman Basketball briefly launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the gym, but the fundraiser was canceled by Stevens on June 3 and donors were refunded. Stevens explained that the organization decided to iron out more concrete plans for the gym before asking for donations.

“We’re waiting to see if we can put bids in for the spaces that we’re looking at before we can bring something like that more to the table,” he said. “Right now, we’re holding off on that.”

Stevens noted that Dyckman Basketball’s place as a local black-owned business has particular resonance as the Black Lives Matter movement comes into greater prominence. He noted that some people have attempted to stoke tensions between Dominicans and blacks in Northern Manhattan, which he called “heartbreaking.”

“One of the things we’ve been big on is the community sticking together and working together,” he said. “That’s what we’ve always been about.”

“We deal with people from all walks of life. Our tournament opens the doors for so many people,” he said. “We have a team from China, a team from Senegal, a team from Switzerland, Australia. We embrace everyone.”

“As a community, our greatest strength is diversity,” he added “More than anything, people need to figure out how to come together at a time like this.”

For more information or to register for summer fitness programs, go to dyckmanbasketball.com.