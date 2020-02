Bag Burden

Store owners cite concerns on plastic bag ban

By Gregg McQueen

Not ready for reusable.

With New York’s plastic bag ban set to go into effect next week, some store owners and elected officials are pushing back, saying there is a confusion over the law’s implementation and voicing concern that the new ban would create a burden for customers.

Beginning March 1, a new law goes into effect that prohibits most single-use plastic shopping bags. Customers can purchase paper bags from a store for a 5-cent fee.

“We are not prepared for this law,” insisted Frank Marte, representative of the Bodega and Small Business Association, at a City Hall rally on February 20. “The majority of our customers, they are people that are walking by, they’re coming from work, and decide to come in. They’re not going to be prepared with a resuable bag.”

‎Marte also argued that businesses have not been provided enough time or resources to fully comply.

Despite the looming deadlines, Marte said store owners had not obtained enough reusable bags for customer use.

“We don’t have the supplies,” he said.

It is estimated that over 23 billion plastic bags are used each year in New York State.

The ban was approved last year by Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers in an effort to reduce litter and the effects of climate change.

Yet City Councilmember Mark Gjonaj, who organized the City Hall rally, said the law would be a hardship to store owners.

“Our future and the environment is important to us, but it’s not exclusive that this should be done on the backs of small businesses,” said Gjonaj, Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Small Business. “In particular, 13,000 bodegas in New York City are not prepared for this regulation.”

Gjonaj called on the state to delay the start of the ban, to allow more time for education of store owners and consumers.

“New York is not ready for this. The supplies are not available, and we need more time,” said Gjonaj.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said he was concerned that low-income New Yorkers would not be able to afford the purchase of reusable bags.

“This is about the New York City where 35 percent of New Yorkers live in poverty,” said Rodríguez. “They live in areas that are underserved communities, where we have the delis, the bodegas. They don’t have the resources to buy bags.”

Rodríguez vowed to allocate up to 10 percent of his discretionary Council funding towards purchasing reusable bags for residents in his district.

“Make no mistake, we are penalizing customers. It is they that will be paying five cents for a plastic bag,” said Gjonaj. “It is they who will have to bring a reusable bag with them.”

There are exemptions to the law — plastic bags can still be used for restaurant takeout food from restaurants, as well as for fruits, vegetables and deli meat from grocery stores.

In a recent radio interview, Department of Environmental Conservation Chief of Staff Sean Mahar said the state intended to delay the enforcement of any fines related to the new law.

“Enforcement will follow in the months ahead,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure that there’s a smooth transition for consumers and affected retailers with this ban, but we want to give a period of transition.”

Nick D’Agostino of D’Agostino Supermarkets said he might need to charge customers up to 15 cents for a reusable bag. He said that information on what bags are allowed has been difficult for stores to obtain.

“They didn’t tell us what we had to buy,” he said. “I can’t very well buy a bunch of bags and not use them.”

Frank García, Chairman of the New York State Hispanic Coalition Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, said the state has not done enough to inform store owners in immigrant-heavy areas.

“We’re dealing with immigrant communities that don’t always speak English,” he said. “I haven’t seen one ad or flyer about this printed in Spanish.”

In spite of the logistical concerns, García said it was unfair to paint store owners as unconcerned about the environment.

“We believe in the Green New Deal. I’m the CEO of a green company. But I think it’s important that we give [more] time to the businesses,” he said.

Marte asked the state and city to perform greater outreach regarding the new law.

“Go to the community centers, community boards, go to the schools and make parent’s meetings, go to the churches,” he said. “This is going to affect everyone. We all use plastic bags.”

For more information on the plastic bag ban, visit on.ny.gov/2HOSOmJ.