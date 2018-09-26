- English
Ayotzinapa
Four Years in Search for Truth and Justice
By Andrea Arroyo
September 26th marks four years since 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers’ College in Guerrero, Mexico were forcibly disappeared by government forces.
For four years, 43 families have endured unimaginable pain not only because they are missing their beloved sons, brothers and fathers, but also because the government continues to withhold the truth from them, and from the world.
There are over 30,000 people disappeared in Mexico, and government incompetence and corruption are rampant.
Still, I am optimistic.
I am watching as the country comes to a crossroads, particularly with President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador soon to take office in December. I want to believe in a future where all Mexicans can live free of violence and injustice.
Now, more than ever, I stand in solidarity with the families of the 43. We need to keep the light of solidarity alive, because, as they say, “Alive They Took Them, Alive We Want Them Back!”
“¡Vivos Se Los Llevaron, Vivos Los Queremos!”
Hope is in the truth.
Andrea Arroyo is an award-winning visual artist, curator and activist. Her artwork focuses on social justice issues, is exhibited and collected internationally, and has been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Nation and The Manhattan Times, among many other publications. Arroyo is the creator of “Tribute to the Disappeared” and “Unnatural Election, Artist Respond to the Presidential Election,” two ongoing projects featuring over 500 international artists. Arroyo’s series “ImagiNATIONS” is published regularly in The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press.
Ayotzinapa
Cuatro años en busca de la verdad y la justicia
Por Andrea Arroyo
El 26 de septiembre se cumplen cuatro años desde que 43 estudiantes del Colegio de Maestros de Ayotzinapa en Guerrero, México fueron desaparecidos por fuerzas gubernamentales.
Durante cuatro años, 43 familias han soportado dolores inimaginables no solo porque extrañan a sus amados hijos, hermanos y padres, sino también porque el gobierno les sigue ocultando, a ellos y al mundo, la verdad.
Hay más de 30,000 personas desaparecidas en México, y la incompetencia y corrupción del gobierno son desenfrenadas.
Aun así, soy optimista.
Observo cómo el país se encuentra en una encrucijada, especialmente con el presidente electo Andrés Manuel López Obrador, quien asumirá pronto su cargo en diciembre. Quiero creer en un futuro en el que todos los mexicanos puedan vivir libres de violencia e injusticia.
Ahora, más que nunca, me solidarizo con las familias de los 43. Necesitamos mantener viva la luz de la solidaridad, porque, como dicen: “¡Vivos se los llevaron, vivos los queremos!”.
La esperanza está en la verdad.
Andrea Arroyo es un galardonada artista visual, curadora y activista. Su obra de arte se centra en cuestiones de justicia social, se exhibe y se recopila a nivel internacional, y se ha publicado en el New York Times, el New Yorker, The Nation y el Manhattan Times, entre muchas otras publicaciones. Arroyo es la creadora de “Tributo a los desaparecidos” y “Elecciones antinaturales, artistas responden a las elecciones presidenciales”, dos proyectos actuales con más de 500 artistas internacionales. La serie de Arroyo “ImagiNATIONS” es publicada regularmente en The Manhattan Times y The Bronx Free Press.