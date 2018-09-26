Ayotzinapa

Four Years in Search for Truth and Justice

By Andrea Arroyo

September 26th marks four years since 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers’ College in Guerrero, Mexico were forcibly disappeared by government forces.

For four years, 43 families have endured unimaginable pain not only because they are missing their beloved sons, brothers and fathers, but also because the government continues to withhold the truth from them, and from the world.

There are over 30,000 people disappeared in Mexico, and government incompetence and corruption are rampant.

Still, I am optimistic.

I am watching as the country comes to a crossroads, particularly with President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador soon to take office in December. I want to believe in a future where all Mexicans can live free of violence and injustice.

Now, more than ever, I stand in solidarity with the families of the 43. We need to keep the light of solidarity alive, because, as they say, “Alive They Took Them, Alive We Want Them Back!”

“¡Vivos Se Los Llevaron, Vivos Los Queremos!”

Hope is in the truth.

Andrea Arroyo is an award-winning visual artist, curator and activist. Her artwork focuses on social justice issues, is exhibited and collected internationally, and has been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Nation and The Manhattan Times, among many other publications. Arroyo is the creator of “Tribute to the Disappeared” and “Unnatural Election, Artist Respond to the Presidential Election,” two ongoing projects featuring over 500 international artists. Arroyo’s series “ImagiNATIONS” is published regularly in The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press.