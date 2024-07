Awards for Anthem

Dr. Mark Levy, President and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Health Plan, was honored with the 2024 Community Innovator Award by the MHHC Foundation (Morris Heights Health Center Foundation) at its 22nd Annual IMPACT Awards Gala this past June 27th.

As of January 1, 2024, the Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Empire BlueCross names became Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Anthem Blue Cross.

Levy was recognized for his commitment to building health systems that deliver excellent care to vulnerable populations.

The 2024 IMPACT Awards Gala, themed “It Takes a Village,” also recognized outstanding contributions in four additional categories: Community Builder, Civic Leadership, Heart of the Community, and Local Hero. The event highlights the collective efforts required to create thriving communities and the importance of collaborative action.

“The Community Innovator Award spotlights the dedication of our entire Anthem team in providing quality healthcare to New Yorkers for over eight decades,” said Levy in a statement. “We are extremely honored to be recognized and remain committed to serving our communities and ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all.”

Throughout his career, Levy has focused on improving the health of New Yorkers by fostering coalitions, engaging with communities, and building high-performing teams. During his tenure, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Health Plan recently received the Health Equity Accreditation Plus for its Medicaid Plan from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

“That’s the difference between being just a health insurance company and a company focused on whole health,” said Levy in describing the community-based solutions such as food pantry service, fitness fests and financial literacy classes that Anthem offered in a June 2023 interview. “We would prefer to teach our members about fitness and nutrition and help them get fruits and vegetables so they can proactively take control of their health.”

The MHHC Foundation, founded in 1981, strives to enhance the quality of healthcare services and ensuring access to comprehensive, affordable care for underserved communities. The Foundation supports many initiatives, including health education programs, wellness services, and community outreach, all aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing disparities.

For more on Dr. Levy and his work as President and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield HP, please visit anthem.com.

For more on the MHHC Foundation, please visit www.mhhcfoundation.org.