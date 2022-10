Asylum seekers facing legal challenges

Asylum seekers are facing new legal challenges.

Legal challenges are a new struggle facing many asylum seekers who have sought refuge in New York City.

Among the obstacles are backlogs at immigration court, difficulty finding legal representation, and court notices sent to erroneous addresses, legal experts said at a media briefing on October 20 hosted by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

“Asylum seekers are in a really impossible position,” said Lauren Wyatt, Managing Attorney at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

Wyatt described massive lines for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) check-ins at Federal Plaza that begin forming as early as 2 a.m.

“The line is hundreds of people long each day,” she said. “Immigration courts are understaffed.”

As individuals are prevented from submitting asylum applications without a court order to appear, it can create delays as well as confusion for those who do not have legal help.

“It’s really complicated for people who are unrepresented to figure out what to do in the meantime,” said attorney Camille Mackler, Executive Director of Immigrant ARC (Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative).

Another issue creating problems for asylum seekers cannot apply for a U.S. work permit right away, she said.

“An asylum seeker has to wait 150 days to file for a work permit after an asylum application is filed. That’s a huge obstacle,” Mackler said. “They need to be before a judge to file an application, and it’s unlikely that they will get a court date for at least nine months due to the backlog.”

Wyatt said the court system is frequently sending notices of court hearings to nonprofits who have no connection to the individuals involved.

Catholic Charities, which operates the city’s Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center in Manhattan, has received over 350 legal notices since the summer for asylum seekers that the agency has never met and has no way of contacting, Wyatt said.

“It’s unclear why we are receiving these notices,” she said.

“Because the court is mailing us their notices, these people may never learn about their hearings,” said Wyatt. “If people do miss their immigration court hearings, they’ll likely be ordered deported for not having attended their hearing.”

Though all individuals engaged with the immigration court system have a right to an attorney, the system does not provide one automatically if asylum seekers cannot afford one.

“It’s up to each person in deportation proceedings to look for their own attorney. There simply aren’t enough agencies, aren’t enough attorneys to be able to assist all of the people who need help,” Wyatt said.

“The truth is, the immigration court system is designed so that those who have to go through it are going to fail,” said Mackler. “You shouldn’t need legal representation to ask for protection, you shouldn’t need legal representation to pursue a job opportunity.”