Assistance for Puerto Rico after quakes

In response to the recent earthquakes and aftershocks that have rocked Puerto Rico, city and state resources are being deployed to assist those affected.

A pair of strong earthquakes hit Puerto Rico on January 6 and 7, killing one person and leaving much of the island without power or water. The quakes are part of a series of seismic events that have occurred on the island in recent weeks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York City will deploy 24 additional city personnel to Puerto Rico to support municipalities affected by recent earthquakes.

The city’s response team consists of 15 building inspectors and structural engineers, seven emergency managers and two mental health professionals.

“There’s thousands of buildings in Puerto Rico and they don’t even know if they’re safe to live in or to work in, and they don’t have enough experts, they don’t have enough inspectors and engineers, but the City of New York can help,” de Blasio said at a press conference on Tues., Jan. 14th. “There’s food and water supplies that have to be distributed. There are not enough people who know how to do that. These experts do.”

During the deployment, the city team will work closely with the cities of San Juan, Guayanilla, Ponce, Guánica, and Peñuelas to coordinate resources to assist with structural damage assessments and assess further need for mental health and counseling services.

“I applaud the mayor for his swift response to the devastation in Puerto Rico,” said Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. “Sending top city officials to access the island and determine its needs is crucial at this time.”

It has been reported that nearly 5,000 people are currently living in shelters and temporary housing and Governor Wanda Vázquez has declared a state of emergency.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also deployed 115 National Guard members to Puerto Rico. The members will be deployed for 90 days to assist in emergency response efforts following a series of earthquakes that impacted the island.

Cuomo visited the island on Tuesday, with a delegation that included State Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., Assemblymember Maritza Dávila, Greater NY Hospital Association President Kenneth Raske, members of the Red Cross and others.

The delegation helped distribute 800 blankets, 800 pillows and 500 emergency preparedness kits to residents. It also assessed damage in Guánica, Ponce and the Costa Sur power plant.

Following his visit, Cuomo announced the deployment of additional resources to Puerto Rico, including additional engineers and utility experts from the New York Power Authority, building inspectors and bilingual mental health professionals.

Cuomo remarked that the island, still reeling from Hurricane María is 2017, is struggling with the impact of the earthquakes and has been neglected by the federal government.

“Hurricane María was devastating. The island still hasn’t fully recovered and then they get hit with an earthquake and a second,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “I think this is insult to injury as far as the federal government is concerned. The President showed up and threw paper towels into the crowd and now we have an earthquake and continuing tremors and once again the federal government hasn’t showed up the way they should. Luckily, New Yorkers have.”

The New York City personnel are experienced in areas including structural stability inspections, logistics, planning, operations and mental health support, noted de Blasio.

The city had previously deployed two emergency managers and a building inspector to Puerto Rico after the earthquakes first struck.

“The heart of New York City is with the people of Puerto Rico,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell. “We are sending an excellent team that is equipped with the skills and expertise to support the response efforts and help those who need us during this difficult time.”

Since their deployment, the team has conducted structural assessments, assisted with commodity distribution and initiated planning for affected communities.

The total number of city personnel who will be coordinating on the ground in Puerto Rico is now 28.

“The suffering in Puerto Rico is felt deeply in New York City,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “While we make Health Department staff available to the people of Puerto Rico, we know that the pain caused by these earthquakes is not confined to the island. Any New Yorker who needs help can call 888.NYC.WELL for free, confidential support, 24 hours a day.”