Assistance for Puerto Rico after quakes
In response to the recent earthquakes and aftershocks that have rocked Puerto Rico, city and state resources are being deployed to assist those affected.
A pair of strong earthquakes hit Puerto Rico on January 6 and 7, killing one person and leaving much of the island without power or water. The quakes are part of a series of seismic events that have occurred on the island in recent weeks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that New York City will deploy 24 additional city personnel to Puerto Rico to support municipalities affected by recent earthquakes.
The city’s response team consists of 15 building inspectors and structural engineers, seven emergency managers and two mental health professionals.
“There’s thousands of buildings in Puerto Rico and they don’t even know if they’re safe to live in or to work in, and they don’t have enough experts, they don’t have enough inspectors and engineers, but the City of New York can help,” de Blasio said at a press conference on Tues., Jan. 14th. “There’s food and water supplies that have to be distributed. There are not enough people who know how to do that. These experts do.”
During the deployment, the city team will work closely with the cities of San Juan, Guayanilla, Ponce, Guánica, and Peñuelas to coordinate resources to assist with structural damage assessments and assess further need for mental health and counseling services.
“I applaud the mayor for his swift response to the devastation in Puerto Rico,” said Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. “Sending top city officials to access the island and determine its needs is crucial at this time.”
It has been reported that nearly 5,000 people are currently living in shelters and temporary housing and Governor Wanda Vázquez has declared a state of emergency.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also deployed 115 National Guard members to Puerto Rico. The members will be deployed for 90 days to assist in emergency response efforts following a series of earthquakes that impacted the island.
Cuomo visited the island on Tuesday, with a delegation that included State Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., Assemblymember Maritza Dávila, Greater NY Hospital Association President Kenneth Raske, members of the Red Cross and others.
The delegation helped distribute 800 blankets, 800 pillows and 500 emergency preparedness kits to residents. It also assessed damage in Guánica, Ponce and the Costa Sur power plant.
Following his visit, Cuomo announced the deployment of additional resources to Puerto Rico, including additional engineers and utility experts from the New York Power Authority, building inspectors and bilingual mental health professionals.
Cuomo remarked that the island, still reeling from Hurricane María is 2017, is struggling with the impact of the earthquakes and has been neglected by the federal government.
“Hurricane María was devastating. The island still hasn’t fully recovered and then they get hit with an earthquake and a second,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “I think this is insult to injury as far as the federal government is concerned. The President showed up and threw paper towels into the crowd and now we have an earthquake and continuing tremors and once again the federal government hasn’t showed up the way they should. Luckily, New Yorkers have.”
The New York City personnel are experienced in areas including structural stability inspections, logistics, planning, operations and mental health support, noted de Blasio.
The city had previously deployed two emergency managers and a building inspector to Puerto Rico after the earthquakes first struck.
“The heart of New York City is with the people of Puerto Rico,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell. “We are sending an excellent team that is equipped with the skills and expertise to support the response efforts and help those who need us during this difficult time.”
Since their deployment, the team has conducted structural assessments, assisted with commodity distribution and initiated planning for affected communities.
The total number of city personnel who will be coordinating on the ground in Puerto Rico is now 28.
“The suffering in Puerto Rico is felt deeply in New York City,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “While we make Health Department staff available to the people of Puerto Rico, we know that the pain caused by these earthquakes is not confined to the island. Any New Yorker who needs help can call 888.NYC.WELL for free, confidential support, 24 hours a day.”
Asistencia para Puerto Rico tras terremotos
En respuesta a los recientes terremotos y réplicas que han sacudido a Puerto Rico, se están desplegando recursos municipales y estatales para ayudar a los afectados.
Un par de terremotos fuertes azotaron a Puerto Rico el 6 y 7 de enero, matando a una persona y dejando a gran parte de la isla sin electricidad ni agua. Los terremotos son parte de una serie de eventos sísmicos que han ocurrido en la isla en las últimas semanas.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio ha anunciado que la ciudad de Nueva York desplegará a 24 personas adicionales de la ciudad en Puerto Rico para apoyar a los municipios afectados por los recientes terremotos.
El equipo de respuesta de la ciudad consta de 15 inspectores de construcción e ingenieros estructurales, siete gerentes de emergencias y dos profesionales de salud mental.
“Hay miles de edificios en Puerto Rico y ni siquiera saben si son seguros para vivir o trabajar. No tienen suficientes expertos, ni suficientes inspectores o ingenieros, pero la ciudad de Nueva York puede ayudar”, dijo de Blasio en una conferencia de prensa el martes 14 de enero. “Hay suministros de alimentos y agua que deben distribuirse. No hay suficientes personas que sepan hacer eso. Estos expertos lo hacen”.
Durante el despliegue, el equipo de la ciudad trabajará en estrecha colaboración con las ciudades de San Juan, Guayanilla, Ponce, Guánica y Peñuelas para coordinar recursos para ayudar con las evaluaciones de daños estructurales y evaluar la necesidad adicional de servicios de salud mental y terapia.
“Aplaudo al alcalde por su rápida respuesta a la devastación en Puerto Rico”, dijo el concejal Rafael Salamanca. “Enviar altos funcionarios de la ciudad para acceder a la isla y determinar sus necesidades es crucial en este momento”.
Se ha informado que casi 5,000 personas viven actualmente en refugios y viviendas temporales y la gobernadora Wanda Vázquez ha declarado un estado de emergencia.
El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, también ha desplegado a 115 miembros de la Guardia Nacional en Puerto Rico quienes estarán ahí durante 90 días para ayudar en los esfuerzos de respuesta de emergencia luego de una serie de terremotos que impactaron la isla.
Cuomo visitó la isla el martes, con una delegación que incluyó al asambleísta estatal Marcos Crespo; el presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr.; a la asambleísta Maritza Dávila; al presidente de la Asociación de Hospitales del Gran NY, Kenneth Raske; a miembros de la Cruz Roja y otros.
La delegación ayudó a distribuir 800 mantas, 800 almohadas y 500 kits de preparación para emergencias a los residentes. También evaluó los daños en Guánica, Ponce y la central eléctrica de Costa Sur.
Después de su visita, Cuomo anunció el despliegue de recursos adicionales hacia Puerto Rico, incluyendo ingenieros adicionales y expertos en servicios públicos de la Autoridad de Energía de Nueva York, inspectores de edificios y profesionales bilingües de salud mental.
Cuomo comentó que la isla, que todavía se está recuperando del huracán María que golpeó en 2017, está luchando con el impacto de los terremotos y ha sido descuidada por el gobierno federal.
“El huracán María fue devastador. La isla aún no se ha recuperado por completo y luego fueron golpeados por un terremoto y otro”, dijo Cuomo en una conferencia de prensa. “Creo que esto es un insulto a las lesiones en lo que respecta al gobierno federal. El presidente apareció y arrojó toallas de papel a la multitud y ahora tenemos un terremoto y temblores continuos, y una vez más, el gobierno federal no se ha presentado como debería. Afortunadamente, los neoyorquinos sí”.
El personal de la ciudad de Nueva York tiene experiencia en áreas que incluyen inspecciones de estabilidad estructural, logística, planificación, operaciones y apoyo de salud mental, señaló de Blasio.
La ciudad había desplegado previamente dos gerentes de emergencias y un inspector de edificios en Puerto Rico después de los terremotos.
“El corazón de la ciudad de Nueva York está con la gente de Puerto Rico”, dijo la comisionada de Gestión de Emergencias de Nueva York, Deanne Criswell. “Estamos enviando un excelente equipo que cuenta con las habilidades y la experiencia para apoyar los esfuerzos de respuesta y ayudar a quienes nos necesitan durante este momento difícil”.
Desde su despliegue, el equipo llevó a cabo evaluaciones estructurales, ayudó con la distribución de productos e inició la planificación para las comunidades afectadas.
El número total de personal de la ciudad que coordinará en el terreno en Puerto Rico es ahora de 28.
“El sufrimiento en Puerto Rico se siente profundamente en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo la comisionada de Salud, la Dra. Oxiris Barbot. “Si bien ponemos a disposición del personal del Departamento de Salud a la gente de Puerto Rico, sabemos que el dolor causado por estos terremotos no se limita a la isla. Cualquier neoyorquino que necesite ayuda puede llamar al 888.NYC.WELL para recibir asistencia confidencial gratuita las 24 horas del día”.