Artists sought to paint 191st Street tunnel

By Gregg McQueen

Seeking artists (again).

The city is seeking artists to paint the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel in Washington Heights, two months after the city riled community members by scrubbing the previous artwork that adorned the corridor.

On March 16, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it was seeking “submissions of bold, colorful designs for beautification of the 191st Street Tunnel,” which connects Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue to the 1 train subway station at 191st Street and is an iconic site in Northern Manhattan.

“Proposed designs should reflect the local community and the rich cultural identity of Washington Heights,” said a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the DOT on March 16.

“The 191st Street tunnel is a community landmark, providing a critical connection between Broadway and the 1 train for tens of thousands of New Yorkers,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez. “We are excited to find artists to beautify the tunnel with designs that reflect the rich cultural identity of Washington Heights and create a vibrant space for the commuters who use this major hub every day.”

The 900-foot-long tunnel is mapped as a city street and is owned and maintained by DOT.

In late January, the DOT shocked local residents by unexpectedly painting the tunnel walls beige, covering over by murals by local artists that had covered the tunnel since 2015 as well as colorful graffiti. The DOT cited cleanliness and safety concerns with the tunnel, and advised that it was cleaned in preparation for a new art project.

Rodríguez said the city had allocated funding to fix up the tunnel, and noted that DOT was collaborating with the NYPD and Department of Sanitation to improve the corridor.

However, some local residents and stakeholders criticized DOT for the way it handled the repainting, failing to provide notice to the community.

“The continual lack of transparency from city agencies has long damaged our community’s trust. We are angered and disappointed by the lack of notification and care employed by the Department of Transportation in painting the tunnel without community engagement or planning,” said City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance Executive Director Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez in a joint statement.

In the RFP, the city said it will select up to four artists to develop design treatments to be painted within the tunnel with community and volunteer support.

Submissions must be submitted via e-mail and will be accepted until April 14th, the DOT said.

In a January interview, Leyva-Gutiérrez told Manhattan Times that the city must come up with a plan to preserve any new artwork placed in that location.

“It is one thing to get our art on the walls, but the next piece is how do we keep that art there,” she said, “and how do we create something that is meaningful enough to the community? Because people are part of the shared experience that helps it endure. I think it can be done.”

To view the RFP in English, visit on.nyc.gov/400ye9h.

To view it in Spanish, go to on.nyc.gov/3LAwm2N.

All submissions must be sent via email to 191TunnelArt@dot.nyc.gov no later than April 14th at 11:59 p.m. EST.