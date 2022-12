Archdiocese of NY school superintendent to retire

Michael J. Deegan, Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, has announced he will retire in 2023.

Deegan, who was named superintendent in 2019, will step down in August 2023, he said.

A New York City native, Deegan has served in Catholic schools for more than 50 years as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent and deputy superintendent.

He taught at every level from elementary school through college and was a principal for 20 years.

“I am so very grateful to Cardinal Dolan for entrusting me with the care and stewardship of this great Catholic school system which gave me so much as a student, as a young man and ultimately as a Catholic educator for half a century,” said Deegan. “I often speak of ‘the mission of Catholic education.’ Perhaps for the past 50 years, mine has been a mission to give back.”

“Even though I was ultimately destined to lead the entire Catholic school system, in my heart, I never really left the classroom. I’ll always be a Catholic school teacher,” he said.

Deegan is a graduate of St. Philip Neri School in the Bronx and Rice High School in Harlem. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Iona College, a masters degree from the College of New Rochelle and completed post-graduate studies at Manhattan College and Fordham University.

Throughout his career, Deegan was the recipient of numerous awards including the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Compassionate Educator Award and the John J. Bruno Catholic Service Award.

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York serve nearly 54,000 students from Pre-K through 12th grade across 170 schools in New York City and counties outside the five boroughs.

In a statement, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan said he accepted Deegan’s retirement request with “some reluctance, more than a little sadness, but great gratitude.”

“Mike first asked to retire nearly five years ago, but we have been extremely fortunate that he instead agreed to my request that he stay on as superintendent,” said Cardinal Dolan. “These past five years have been among the most consequential years for Catholic education, particularly in this archdiocese, and Mike has steadfastly guided us through these difficult years. The legacy that Mike will leave on Catholic education in the Archdiocese of New York is immeasurable. I thank God for his service, and wish him and his family a long and happy retirement.”

A national search is being conducted for a successor.