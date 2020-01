Applications Open for Urban Fellows Program

Primed for public service?

Applications are open for the 2020 Urban Fellows Program.

The program, open to recent college graduates, is a nine-month government fellowship that exposes fellows to urban issues impacting public policy and decision-making in New York City. The program combines work in mayoral offices and city agencies with volunteer service opportunities and a seminar series.

“The Urban Fellows Program offers a pathway for recent college graduates to enter a career in public service,” said Lisette Camilo, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services. “Now more than ever, our city needs bright and talented people who are committed to serving others and making a difference in our communities.”

Urban Fellows come from diverse backgrounds and learn firsthand how to create systemic change and help strengthen local government. Areas of policy learning include economic development, environmental health and sustainability, the criminal justice system, and education.

This highly competitive program includes a hands-on learning approach to public policy. Participants learn directly from city officials and senior leaders and are also provided the opportunity to work on City initiatives. The Urban Fellows Program first began in 1969. Alumni are found in leadership positions throughout government, as well as the private and non-profit sectors. Mayor Bill de Blasio is among the program’s notable alumni.

Program participants receive a stipend and health insurance coverage for the duration of the fellowship.

The fellowship begins on September 8, 2020 and ends May 14, 2021. Applications are due by January 13, 2020.

For more information on the program and to apply, please visit on.nyc.gov/2QdTU0t or nyc.gov/dcas.