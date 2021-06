Applications open for small business grant program

An $800 million grant program to help New York’s small businesses recover from the pandemic is now accepting applications.

Effective Thurs., June 10, the New York State Small Business Recovery Grant Program will allow eligible small and micro businesses, as well as independent arts and cultural organizations, to apply for grants of up to $50,000.

Announced in May by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the grant program will prioritize socially and economically disadvantaged business owners.

Grants can be used for operating expenses including payroll, rent or mortgage payments, taxes, utilities, personal protective equipment or other business expenses incurred during the pandemic.

“New Yorkers and small businesses in every corner of the state were devastated by the pandemic, and as we continue to recover and rebuild, we need to make sure they have the resources they need to get back on their feet and succeed in a new, reimagined economy,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Over 330,000 small and micro businesses are potentially eligible for the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, including 57 percent of the State’s certified MWBEs.

Lendistry, the only fintech Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the country, has been selected by Empire State Development (ESD) to administer the grant program across New York State, with a focus on reaching historically underserved businesses disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

In recent months, Lendistry was also selected as a state partner in Covid relief grant programs in California and Pennsylvania and chosen by the Small Business Administration to oversee the national Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a $28.6 billion program.

“Being selected by Empire State Development for the New York State Covid-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program shows our dedication to helping small businesses across the U.S. and represents another opportunity for Lendistry to show its scale in deploying capital to those in need,” said Chief Executive Officer Everett K. Sands.

According to Lendistry, roughly 80 percent of the relief funds the firm disbursed through SBA programs and state-funded grants have been awarded to small businesses that are historically underserved by the financial industry.

For the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, awards will be calculated based on a business’s annual gross receipts for 2019 as follows:

Annual gross receipts: $25,000 – $49,999.99: Award is $5,000 / business

Annual gross receipts: $50,000 – $99,999.99: Award is $10,000 / business

Annual gross receipts: $100,000 – $500,000: Award is 10% of gross receipts (maximum grant is $50,000)

Eligible applicants must have begun operation on or before March 1, 2019 and continue to be in operation as of the application date. Businesses that are currently shuttered due to Covid restrictions are still eligible.

Applicants will be required to show loss of gross receipts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic or compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols which resulted in business modifications, interruptions or closures.

The grants must be used for Covid-19 related losses or expenses incurred between March 1st, 2020 and April 1st, 2021.

The state has engaged a network of service providers that will work directly with small businesses and help them navigate the application process. Educational materials and applications will be offered in 12 languages in addition to English.

For more information or to apply for the grant, please visit nysmallbusinessrecovery.com.