Appetites and Agendas

Small business breakfast focuses on challenges

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Howard Rosas graduated from medical school in 1986, he wanted to work for himself.

He rented a 450-square-foot office on Dyckman and Vermilyea, right by the Las Vegas and Trocadero hot spots.

The then-26-year-old podiatrist paid $1,600 in rent.

“But as a newcomer, I didn’t know I had to pay real estate tax, which was $200 on top of the rent. Then I also had to pay for water quarterly,” he said. “That was very hard.”

After his lease was up, Rosas searched for a new location. Then he knew what questions to ask.

“I had my eye on 207th Street, right next to Apple Bank. The first thing I looked into was, did I have to pay tax or water,” he said. It turned out he did not have to pay for either. “And thank God for that.”

At a small business breakfast held at La Casa de Mofongo on Thurs., Feb. 21st, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Rosas and community members shared plates of mangú and eggs as well as ideas on how to make the local economy thrive.

For nearly everyone at the table, Rosas’s three-decade-old experience still rings true. Many local business owners complained that not only was their rent too high, but that landlords also make them pay more than their fair share of real estate taxes and water bills.

Joan Balbuena and his family have operated the fashion store, Joan Fashion, on 207th Street for 15 years. He said not only was his rent expensive, but his real estate taxes increase seven or eight percent every year. “I don’t use too much water, but I pay a lot for it, and rent, and taxes,” he said. “It’s too much.”

According to Espaillat, in the 13th Congressional District, there are 9,023 small businesses that employ 58,437 people. “That’s a strong workforce, and probably the biggest employer of the district,” he said of the local small business sector.

Espaillat said in addition to high rents, taxes and other bills, small business owners also have to deal with an over-saturation of fines and bureaucracy. “These are top-heavy problems that often go unanswered, and that’s why you see businesses shutting down,” he said. “We have to find creative ways we can assist a business and provide a service [We need to see] where they could make money or save money, so they can offset the high rent.”

Sitting at the table were individuals who said they could help.

The Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights and Inwood has been around for 94 years. Its current head Sandra Harris said the organization teaches local businesses about the leasing process and how to negotiate with landlords.

The Chamber also connects small business owners with Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). “When we go in front of banking institutions for funding, we can’t get past the front desk if we don’t have the right accounting principles for our business,” she said.

Harris also said businesses need to be dynamic and react to changing tastes. “It’s not just gentrification. Our consumers are looking for different things. How do we as business owners look around to find what the new needs are? Maybe it’s no longer a restaurant; but a café,” she said. “We look at policies but also look at business operations and how they can reinvent themselves to keep in business.”

Cedric Smith, Compliance Officer of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), said the organization is launching a new round of micro-financing in March.

The non-profit UMEZ, founded in 1994, facilitates economic development specifically in Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood.

The loans are generally for small amounts such as $1,000. ”We are able to dig deeper into the community to provide micro lending. The specific mission is to serve entrepreneurial women,” he said.

The small loans encourage investment, and are a way to build credit and even correct credit. Many local day care providers, food service businesses and beauty salons have expanded their businesses through micro lending and the loans are paid off in six months. “We have a default rate of less than one percent,” he said.

Jaime Vargas has owned a Washington Heights insurance company and driving school for more than 40 years. In addition to taxes and rent, he said that credit card compliance fees, insurance costs and the new minimum wage are hurting business.

“The increase is good for the employees, but the businesses suffer because you have to pay $15 an hour. That changes the way you do business,” he said. “Maybe they are open fewer hours so they can survive. That is a challenge that we have in this community.”

Vargas said all of these things are chipping away at the local small business economy. “Believe me, that 9,000 [small businesses] will be 5,000 next year,” he said. “[At this rate], in a few years you won’t have one business open.”

Janet Peguero, Rezoning Manager of the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS), said small businesses need a lot of hand holding. “It’s important for people of color to be part of city government and agencies,” she said. “We understand the culture and we understand how we can better connect with a community that is completely disconnected and distrustful of government in general.”

She added that the SBS mobile outreach unit helps New Yorkers find jobs and helps recruitment for small businesses. “We deliver services right to the neighborhood,” she said.

Other organizations also offered business training. The Columbia University-Harlem Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has offered intensive one-on-one counseling, resources and programs for small-business owners and entrepreneurs in Harlem and The South Bronx since 2009.

Director Kaaryn Nailor Simmons said SBDC is looking to expand businesses by Columbia’s growing Manhattanville campus. “As we develop this campus, there will be significant opportunity for retail space. So please, if any of your businesses are interested in opening a second or third location down here, let us know.”

Simmons also said SBDC will be working with Whole Foods on 125th Street and is interested in finding local food vendors and producers of body care products. “Our goal is to move food vendors from the home kitchen to the commercial kitchen to owning their own factory,” she said. The program involves counseling and education, and helps businesses incubate the products at Whole Foods as well as Columbia’s dining establishments.

According to Wendy García, New York City spends $19 million on services, but only five percent of that goes to women and minority-owned businesses. García, who serves as the Chief Diversity Officer within the office of the City Comptroller, said it was important for businesses to become certified in order to do business with the city.

“The first step is to go to Sandra [Harris] and build your capacity statement,” urged García. “We introduce you to the agencies that do the work of your business. The goal is to do well. The goal is to make money. The goal is that when you build out your company and you build out what you are doing, you hire people of color and you hire local. That’s what we want. We want to build a workforce.”

Espaillat said all levels of entrepreneurs face problems. When La Casa de Mofongo opened, there were street vendors all along 207th Street selling their wares on the sidewalk. He said most of them voluntarily moved over to Post and 10th Avenues. “The city agreed that on 30-plus days they would shut down the street on Post from 207 to Isham, so they could have their own flea market on the weekends, during the summer months. “We should continue to support them,” he said.

At the end of the event, local District Leader María Luna also offered words of counsel to attendees.

“One of the things I haven’t heard today is rent control for small businesses,” said Luna. “If we don’t have that legislation, make sure you advocate [for] it. It has to be changed.”

For your consideration

Here are a few local resources for your small business.

The Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights and Inwood

212.928.6595

www.wahichamber.com

The Washington Heights Business Improvement District

212.928.3400

www.whbid181.org

NYC Comptroller, Office of Diversity

212.669.3538

www.comptroller.nyc.gov

Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ)

212.410.0030

www.umez.org

NYC Department of Small Business Services

www1.nyc.gov/site/sbs

The Columbia University-Harlem Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

212.854.1100

www8.gsb.columbia.edu/sbdc