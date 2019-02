“Anything is possible”

NBA player visits with uptown students

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It might be his first year in the league, but he’s no novice.

Before making it to the National Basketball Association (NBA), Angel Delgado, who grew up in Bajos de Haina in the Dominican Republic, was a star at Seton Hall University. During his college tenure, the “big man” was the Big East Conference’s all-time leading rebounder, and the winner of the prestigious Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award in 2018, which is presented to the top center in college basketball.

He has also played for the Dominican National Team.

The 24-year-old now plays as center with the Los Angeles Clippers, and was on the East Coast and uptown this past week.

Wearing a black hoodie that read “Dominican Power,” the 6’10”, 245-pound player paid a special visit to local students from the Harbor Heights Middle School on February 15th. The children attend the school’s afterschool program, run by the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood.

Harbor Heights Middle School, with a predominantly Latino student population, is a bilingual public school designed to prepare new Spanish-speaking immigrants for high school.

Delgado said he was motivated to visit the school since he shared the student’s immigrant background.

“It’s important to me because these kids are just like I was,” he said. “They know they have someone like them they can do a lot of good things in life and they can be really motivated.”

He’s also no stranger to uptown life. His family moved from the Dominican Republic to the Bronx when he was 15, and he was in town to visit with them during the NBA’s All-Star Break.

Delgado answered some questions from students, signed autographs, and even briefly showed off some slam-dunk moves in the school’s gym.

He said the message he hoped to convey to students is that “anything is possible.”

“There’s no reason they can’t be like me,” he said.

The Y’s afterschool program focuses on academic enrichment, including STEM curriculum and homework assistance as well as sports activities. The program has attracted other celebrity visitors over the years such as MLB star Nelson Cruz.

Alex Fermín, the afterschool Program Director, said that any guest speaker was valuable, not just the famous ones.

“We welcome anyone from any walk of life that has anything to give back to the kids,” he said. “It’s all about mentoring them, speaking to them, providing opportunities.”

Fermín said that Delgado’s visit left an impression on the children.

“He really had that message that ‘I was in your shoes not too long ago, and things are possible with hard work and dedication,’” remarked Fermín. “When they hear stuff like that from people who look like that and sound like them, they believe it.”

Eighth grader William Castillo, who arrived in the United States from Honduras a few years ago, said he related to Delgado.

“It inspired me. When I came here, I didn’t speak English at all,” he said. “I didn’t even think I’d pass fifth grade. But I kept trying and I did it.”