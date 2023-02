Annual free tax prep services

Free tax prep services, with new assistance available for self-employed New Yorkers, have been launched by New York City.

Single-filing New Yorkers who earned $56,000 or less in 2022, or families who earned $80,000 or less, will be able to file their taxes for free using the NYC Free Tax Prep program, which is conducted annually by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP).

Starting this year, the city will also provide income tax services to freelance workers and small businesses.

“Each year, NYC Free Tax Prep helps thousands of New Yorkers get their full refund at no cost to them, but we know that so many eligible New Yorkers aren’t taking advantage of this free, one-on-one service,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. “This year, we’re excited to offer NYC Free Tax Prep to self-employed New Yorkers and help more New Yorkers keep even more of their hard-earned money.”

Tax prep services will be available in person at over 140 sites citywide.

New Yorkers can also use drop-off services to leave their tax documents with a certified preparer and pick up the completed return later, or schedule virtual tax prep sessions.

Through a new year-round service, gig workers, freelancers, and small business owners can work with specially trained preparers on their annual and, later in 2023, quarterly estimated tax filings. In addition to tax help, DCWP will also provide workshops, one-on-one consultations, and other resources on accounting, recordkeeping, and other business tasks.

NYC Free Tax Prep is designed to help taxpayers access valuable tax credits, like the newly enhanced New York City Earned Income Tax Credit (NYC EITC).

This tax season, the NYC EITC is increasing from a five percent match of the federal EITC levels to 10 to 30 percent, depending on the filers’ income.

Under the city’s enhancement of the EITC, a single parent with one child with an income of $14,750 will see the benefit increase from $181 to $905 — a 400 percent increase. A married couple with two children and an income of $25,000 will see their New York City benefit increase from $299 to $897 under the city payment — a 200 percent increase.

“Thanks to the partnership and commitment from our colleagues in Albany, last year we were able to secure an increase in the city’s Earned Income Tax Credit for the first time in 20 years, putting more money into low- and middle-income families’ pockets and helping them plan for their financial future,” said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. “We encourage all eligible New Yorkers to take advantage of Free Tax Prep so they can claim the full value of this credit and keep more of their hard-earned money.”

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns on January 23.

The deadline to file returns for tax year 2022 is April 18.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/3jdRgJd.