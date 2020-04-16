“And then I cook dinner”

Artists in a life of quarantine

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.

What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves.

This is the fourth installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what might be ahead.

A.J. Sidransky

A.J. Sidransky has more work than ever. As a real estate reporter, he is covering an industry in a tailspin. But his literary career is on hold.

Sidransky’s first novel, Forgiving Maximo Rothman earned a lot of acclaim. His latest novel The Interpreter, was getting strong momentum. Authors and preliminary reviewers were calling it his breakout novel. The March 28th publication date came and went. Now he’s not sure what will happen. “As a result of the virus, I’ve had to cancel 20 events,” he said. “I’m trying to rescue whatever I can of this launch, come up with a plan and move some of the launch online.”

Before the crisis, he worked at home alone. Now he and his wife are both in their Washington Heights apartments, typically on different conference calls at the same time. “It’s a lot more hectic,” he said.

Sidransky is a creature of habit. He gets up early, goes to the gym and then spends the rest of the morning and afternoon writing. “Then I have my guilty pleasure, which is two hours of political talk shows on MSNBC so I get my anti-Trump dose. And then I cook dinner,” he said. “That hasn’t really changed.” He still gets up early. But now goes for a power walk and works out at home. “I have to tell you, I never thought that the 20 pound weights and a chin up bar that my son left here would come in handy.”

For more information, please visit ajsidransky.com.

Michele W. Miller

Michele W. Miller is grateful to be with family and sit on the sofa next to her big dog Hazel. She just recovered from COVID-19.

The Washington Heights author of the crime novel Widows-In-Law, normally wakes before the sun. She writes novels on the downtown A train and works long hours as a driven lawyer. But fever, fatigue and trouble breathing laid her low. A friend with similar symptoms got sick just a couple of days before she did.

After eight days of illness her friend’s fever hadn’t subsided. On day nine, he took a turn for the worse and then died.

By the time Miller got to day eight, she was doing guided meditations.

“Besides the sadness of what happened to him, you have a condition that you have no way of predicting whether or not it’s going to be turning worse.”

Now her temperature is normal. She was told that seven days after her fever was gone she could go out. “But I waited more like 14 days. I really wasn’t comfortable with that.”

Miller was in the beginning stages of publishing a new book, a spin-off on Widows-In-Law that has some of the same characters. She is also hard at work on another novel, a supernatural suspense story. But she thinks the time isn’t right for publishing new books. “I’m not sure what publishers even know what their budgets are,” Miller said. “All of the brick-and-mortar stores are closed and I don’t think Amazon is even delivering books anymore.”

Instead, Miller wants to create a public awareness campaign. She’s only half-kidding when she talks about being the social distancing police. “I have to go out with a tape measure,” she said. “It would be some sort of performance art. I could do a whole novel around a character that would think of something like that. I am that sort of person who will say to a person, ‘Does that look like six feet to you?’”

For more information, please visit michelewmiller.com.

Jim Mendrinos

Jim Mendrinos said nearly two decades after 9/11, people have mostly forgotten what happened. He wants to document the toll pandemic is taking on people’s lives so it won’t be forgotten.

The comedian and founder of New Media Company invited performers and artists to send him short videos of what they’re experiencing during the “pause.”

The Bronx-born entertainer said performers’ livelihoods took a direct hit from coronavirus. Comedy clubs are closed and performing arts shows are canceled. Closed restaurants mean a loss of day jobs. He foresees that establishments closed for more than a month may never reopen.

“It’s unbelievable suffering for people now. But on top of that, it’s going to be losing a generation of artists and thinkers,” he said. “This will have a lingering and not-so-positive effect,” he said. Some of the female performers he knows even discuss doing “camera girl things” just to get by. “Because apparently exploitation never runs out of style,” he said.

He wonders how he can tell his own daughter that the arts are a great way to make a living while simultaneously figuring out if he can feed her during this crisis. “So the next time you’re sequestered somewhere and binge watching a TV, show, this is what the writer or actor had to live through to to get to that,” he said. “I’m trying to document it and give it a voice so it’s not forgotten 10 years later.”

For more, please visit jim-mendrinos.com.

Nancy Preston

Nancy Preston saw it coming. With friends and family living in Taiwan and Hong Kong, she was acutely aware of the early spread of coronavirus. As those governments quickly sought to contain the number of cases by early testing and restricting travel, her circle of yoga friends abroad moved all of their classes online.

So she told Marcella Xavier, the owner of Bread and Yoga studios, to think about doing the same. When the shelter in place edict came down, they were prepared to offer their classes via Zoom. She said the studio’s support staff has been really helpful to both teachers and students. “Basically, all you have to do is get in and teach a class,” Preston said.

The hardest part was getting over her fear of seeing herself on a computer screen. “I know I’m not looking any different. But when you see yourself in action, it’s always different.”

Although many yoga teachers had long offered online classes, the majority of studios were slow to follow. Now their survival depends on it. “We have to do this. And our students and clients need this,” she said. “Especially now.”

While Bread and Yoga doesn’t offer as many classes as they once did, the ones they do offer are very well attended. The teachers allow the students to speak during the beginning and the end of the classes. They also encourage participants to allow camera access so teachers can give individual guidance during class.

Preston teaches a specific type of yoga based on the teachings of B.K.S. Iyengar. Iyengar yoga uses a lot of props that enable students to focus on their alignment. Some teachers are very “hands-on” in class, showing students how to correct their stance or adjust their position.

But some less than scrupulous teachers have taken advantage of students by touching inappropriately. It recently made the entire yoga teaching industry to recalibrate how they teach. Lawyers offered legal opinions on how to ask students for consent on being touched.

Having virtual meetings eliminates any necessity to ask for consent or risk that sort of liability. “Now we have to hone our verbal skills to be able to be really precise,” she said. “That’s all going to make us better teachers.”