“And then I cook dinner”
Artists in a life of quarantine
By Sherry Mazzocchi
These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.
What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves.
This is the fourth installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what might be ahead.
A.J. Sidransky
A.J. Sidransky has more work than ever. As a real estate reporter, he is covering an industry in a tailspin. But his literary career is on hold.
Sidransky’s first novel, Forgiving Maximo Rothman earned a lot of acclaim. His latest novel The Interpreter, was getting strong momentum. Authors and preliminary reviewers were calling it his breakout novel. The March 28th publication date came and went. Now he’s not sure what will happen. “As a result of the virus, I’ve had to cancel 20 events,” he said. “I’m trying to rescue whatever I can of this launch, come up with a plan and move some of the launch online.”
Before the crisis, he worked at home alone. Now he and his wife are both in their Washington Heights apartments, typically on different conference calls at the same time. “It’s a lot more hectic,” he said.
Sidransky is a creature of habit. He gets up early, goes to the gym and then spends the rest of the morning and afternoon writing. “Then I have my guilty pleasure, which is two hours of political talk shows on MSNBC so I get my anti-Trump dose. And then I cook dinner,” he said. “That hasn’t really changed.” He still gets up early. But now goes for a power walk and works out at home. “I have to tell you, I never thought that the 20 pound weights and a chin up bar that my son left here would come in handy.”
For more information, please visit ajsidransky.com.
Michele W. Miller
Michele W. Miller is grateful to be with family and sit on the sofa next to her big dog Hazel. She just recovered from COVID-19.
The Washington Heights author of the crime novel Widows-In-Law, normally wakes before the sun. She writes novels on the downtown A train and works long hours as a driven lawyer. But fever, fatigue and trouble breathing laid her low. A friend with similar symptoms got sick just a couple of days before she did.
After eight days of illness her friend’s fever hadn’t subsided. On day nine, he took a turn for the worse and then died.
By the time Miller got to day eight, she was doing guided meditations.
“Besides the sadness of what happened to him, you have a condition that you have no way of predicting whether or not it’s going to be turning worse.”
Now her temperature is normal. She was told that seven days after her fever was gone she could go out. “But I waited more like 14 days. I really wasn’t comfortable with that.”
Miller was in the beginning stages of publishing a new book, a spin-off on Widows-In-Law that has some of the same characters. She is also hard at work on another novel, a supernatural suspense story. But she thinks the time isn’t right for publishing new books. “I’m not sure what publishers even know what their budgets are,” Miller said. “All of the brick-and-mortar stores are closed and I don’t think Amazon is even delivering books anymore.”
Instead, Miller wants to create a public awareness campaign. She’s only half-kidding when she talks about being the social distancing police. “I have to go out with a tape measure,” she said. “It would be some sort of performance art. I could do a whole novel around a character that would think of something like that. I am that sort of person who will say to a person, ‘Does that look like six feet to you?’”
For more information, please visit michelewmiller.com.
Jim Mendrinos
Jim Mendrinos said nearly two decades after 9/11, people have mostly forgotten what happened. He wants to document the toll pandemic is taking on people’s lives so it won’t be forgotten.
The comedian and founder of New Media Company invited performers and artists to send him short videos of what they’re experiencing during the “pause.”
The Bronx-born entertainer said performers’ livelihoods took a direct hit from coronavirus. Comedy clubs are closed and performing arts shows are canceled. Closed restaurants mean a loss of day jobs. He foresees that establishments closed for more than a month may never reopen.
“It’s unbelievable suffering for people now. But on top of that, it’s going to be losing a generation of artists and thinkers,” he said. “This will have a lingering and not-so-positive effect,” he said. Some of the female performers he knows even discuss doing “camera girl things” just to get by. “Because apparently exploitation never runs out of style,” he said.
He wonders how he can tell his own daughter that the arts are a great way to make a living while simultaneously figuring out if he can feed her during this crisis. “So the next time you’re sequestered somewhere and binge watching a TV, show, this is what the writer or actor had to live through to to get to that,” he said. “I’m trying to document it and give it a voice so it’s not forgotten 10 years later.”
For more, please visit jim-mendrinos.com.
Nancy Preston
Nancy Preston saw it coming. With friends and family living in Taiwan and Hong Kong, she was acutely aware of the early spread of coronavirus. As those governments quickly sought to contain the number of cases by early testing and restricting travel, her circle of yoga friends abroad moved all of their classes online.
So she told Marcella Xavier, the owner of Bread and Yoga studios, to think about doing the same. When the shelter in place edict came down, they were prepared to offer their classes via Zoom. She said the studio’s support staff has been really helpful to both teachers and students. “Basically, all you have to do is get in and teach a class,” Preston said.
The hardest part was getting over her fear of seeing herself on a computer screen. “I know I’m not looking any different. But when you see yourself in action, it’s always different.”
Although many yoga teachers had long offered online classes, the majority of studios were slow to follow. Now their survival depends on it. “We have to do this. And our students and clients need this,” she said. “Especially now.”
While Bread and Yoga doesn’t offer as many classes as they once did, the ones they do offer are very well attended. The teachers allow the students to speak during the beginning and the end of the classes. They also encourage participants to allow camera access so teachers can give individual guidance during class.
Preston teaches a specific type of yoga based on the teachings of B.K.S. Iyengar. Iyengar yoga uses a lot of props that enable students to focus on their alignment. Some teachers are very “hands-on” in class, showing students how to correct their stance or adjust their position.
But some less than scrupulous teachers have taken advantage of students by touching inappropriately. It recently made the entire yoga teaching industry to recalibrate how they teach. Lawyers offered legal opinions on how to ask students for consent on being touched.
Having virtual meetings eliminates any necessity to ask for consent or risk that sort of liability. “Now we have to hone our verbal skills to be able to be really precise,” she said. “That’s all going to make us better teachers.”
“Y luego cocino la cena”
Artistas en una vida de cuarentena
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Estos son tiempos inciertos y no sabemos qué traerá el futuro.
Lo que hacemos con nuestro tiempo es importante, ya sea cuidar a los demás en un trabajo necesario, tratar de educar a los niños mientras trabajamos desde casa o centrarnos en ese libro que siempre hemos querido escribir. O tal vez solo nos quedamos en casa, protegiendo a los demás protegiéndonos a nosotros mismos.
Esta es la cuarta entrega de una serie centrada en la comunidad creativa en nuestro medio. Les hemos pedido a algunos de los artistas y creadores más ingeniosos que han adornado estas páginas en el pasado que compartan lo que están haciendo y lo que están pensando ahora, y lo que podría estar por venir.
A.J. Sidransky
A.J. Sidransky tiene más trabajo que nunca. Como reportero de bienes raíces, está cubriendo una industria en picada. Pero su carrera literaria está en espera.
La primera novela de Sidransky, Forgiving Maximo Rothman ganó mucha aclamación. Su más reciente novela The Interpreter, estaba obteniendo un fuerte impulso. Autores y críticas preliminares lo llamaron su novela de gran éxito. La fecha de publicación del 28 de marzo vino y se fue. Ahora no está seguro de lo que sucederá. “Como resultado del virus, tuve que cancelar 20 eventos”, dijo. “Estoy tratando de rescatar todo lo que pueda de este lanzamiento, elaborar un plan y mover parte del lanzamiento a uno en línea”.
Antes de la crisis, trabajaba solo en casa. Ahora él y su esposa están en sus apartamentos de Washington Heights, generalmente en diferentes llamadas de conferencia al mismo tiempo. “Es mucho más agitado”, dijo.
Sidransky es una criatura de hábitos. Se levanta temprano, va al gimnasio y luego pasa el resto de la mañana y la tarde escribiendo. “Entonces tengo mi placer culpable, que son dos horas de programas de entrevistas políticas en MSNBC, así recibo mi dosis anti-Trump. Y luego cocino la cena”, dijo. “Eso no ha cambiado realmente”. Todavía se levanta temprano. Pero ahora da una marcha rápida y hace ejercicio en casa. “Tengo que decirte que nunca pensé que las pesas de 20 libras y una barra de flexiones que mi hijo dejó aquí serían útiles”.
Para más, por favor visite ajsidransky.com.
Michele W. Miller
Michele W. Miller está agradecida de estar con la familia y sentarse en el sofá junto a su gran perra Hazel. Ella acaba de recuperarse del COVID-19.
La autora de Washington Heights de la novela policial Widows-In-Law, normalmente se despierta antes del amanecer. Ella escribe novelas en el tren del centro A y trabaja largas horas como una resuelta abogada. Pero la fiebre, la fatiga y los problemas para respirar, la deprimieron. Un amigo con síntomas similares se enfermó solo un par de días antes que ella.
Después de ocho días de enfermedad, la fiebre de su amigo no había disminuido. El día nueve, empeoró, y luego murió.
Cuando Miller llegó al día ocho, hacía meditaciones guiadas.
“Además de la tristeza de lo que le sucedió, tienes la condición de que no tienes forma de predecir si vas a empeorar o no”.
Ahora su temperatura es normal. Le dijeron que siete días después de que su fiebre desapareciera, podría salir. “Pero esperé más, como 14 días. Realmente no me sentía cómoda con eso”.
Miller estaba en las primeras etapas de publicación de un nuevo libro, derivado de Widows-In-Law que tiene algunos de los mismos personajes. Ella también está trabajando duro en otra novela, una historia de suspenso sobrenatural. Pero piensa que no es el momento adecuado para publicar nuevos libros. “No estoy segura de si los editores saben cuáles son sus presupuestos”, dijo. “Todas las tiendas físicas están cerradas y no creo que Amazon esté entregando libros”.
En cambio, Miller quiere crear una campaña de concientización pública. Solo bromea cuando habla de ser la policía del distanciamiento social. “Tengo que salir con una cinta métrica”, dijo. “Sería una especie de performance artístico. Podría hacer una novela completa sobre un personaje que piense en algo así. Soy ese tipo de persona que le diría a alguien: ¿te parece que son seis pies?”.
Para más, por favor visite michelewmiller.com.
Jim Mendrinos
Jim Mendrinos dijo que casi dos décadas después del 11 de septiembre, la mayoría de las personas han olvidado lo que sucedió. Quiere documentar que la pandemia de víctimas está cobrando la vida de las personas para que no se olvide. El comediante y fundador de New Media Company invitó a intérpretes y a artistas a enviarle videos cortos de lo que están experimentando durante la “pausa”.
El artista nacido en el Bronx dijo que el sustento de los artistas se vio afectado directamente por el coronavirus. Los clubes de comedia están cerrados y los espectáculos de artes escénicas son cancelados. Los restaurantes cerrados significan una pérdida de trabajos diarios. Él prevé que los establecimientos que cierren por más de un mes tal vez nunca podrán volver a abrir.
“Es un sufrimiento increíble para la gente ahora. Pero además de eso, perderán una generación de artistas y pensadores”, dijo. “Esto tendrá un efecto prolongado y no tan positivo”, explicó. Algunas de las artistas que conoce incluso hablan de hacer “cosas de chica de cámara” solo para sobrevivir. “Porque aparentemente la explotación nunca pasa de moda”, dijo.
Se pregunta cómo puede decirle a su propia hija que las artes son una excelente manera de ganarse la vida mientras simultáneamente descubre si puede alimentarla durante esta crisis. “Entonces, la próxima vez que estemos aislados en algún lugar y hagamos un maratón de un programa de televisión, sepamos que esto es lo que el escritor o actor tuvo que vivir para llegar a eso”, dijo. “Estoy tratando de documentarlo y darle voz para que no se olvide 10 años después”.
Para más, por favor visite jim-mendrinos.com.
Nancy Preston
Nancy Preston lo vio venir. Con amigos y familiares que viven en Taiwán y Hong Kong, era muy consciente de la propagación temprana del coronavirus. Como esos gobiernos buscaron rápidamente contener el número de casos mediante pruebas tempranas y restringiendo los viajes, su círculo de amigos de yoga en el extranjero cambió todas sus clases a modelos en línea.
Entonces le dijo a Marcella Xavier, la dueña de los estudios Bread and Yoga, que pensara en hacer lo mismo. Cuando el mandato del refugio en el lugar cayó, estaban preparados para ofrecer sus clases a través de Zoom. Ella dijo que el personal de apoyo del estudio ha sido realmente útil tanto para los maestros como para los estudiantes. “Básicamente, todo lo que tienes que hacer es entrar y enseñar una clase”, dijo Preston.
La parte más difícil fue superar su miedo a verse en la pantalla de una computadora. “Sé que no me veo diferente. Pero cuando te ves en acción, siempre es distinto”.
Aunque muchos profesores de yoga habían ofrecido clases en línea durante mucho tiempo, la mayoría de los estudios tardaron en imitarlos. Ahora su supervivencia depende de ello. “Tenemos que hacer esto. Y nuestros estudiantes y clientes necesitan esto”, dijo. “Especialmente ahora”.
Si bien Bread and Yoga no ofrece tantas clases como antes, las que ofrece son muy concurridas. Los maestros permiten que los estudiantes hablen durante el inicio y el final de las clases. También alientan a los participantes a permitir el acceso a la cámara para que los maestros puedan brindar orientación individual durante la clase.
Preston enseña un tipo específico de yoga basado en las enseñanzas de B.K.S. Iyengar. El yoga según Iyengar utiliza muchos accesorios que permiten a los estudiantes enfocarse en su alineación. Algunos maestros son muy “prácticos” en clase y les muestran a los estudiantes cómo corregir su postura o ajustar su posición. Pero algunos maestros menos que escrupulosos se aprovecharon de los estudiantes tocándoles inapropiadamente.
Esto recientemente hizo que toda la industria de la enseñanza del yoga ajuste cómo enseña. Los abogados ofrecieron opiniones legales sobre cómo solicitar a los estudiantes el consentimiento para ser tocados. Tener reuniones virtuales elimina cualquier necesidad de pedir consentimiento o de arriesgar ese tipo de responsabilidad. “Ahora tenemos que perfeccionar nuestras habilidades verbales para poder ser realmente precisos”, dijo. “Todo eso nos hará mejores maestros”.