Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

The ban is binding.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the legality of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, ruling that Trump has the authority to block travel into the U.S. from certain Muslim-majority nations.

In a 5-4 ruling on Tues., Jun. 26th, the Court upheld the third version of Trump’s travel ban, which restricts entry from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela.

Trump issued his response via Twitter: “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Trump’s ban was within the scope of Presidential authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The President of the United States possesses an extraordinary power to speak to his fellow citizens and on their behalf,” Roberts wrote.

“Plaintiffs argue that this President’s words strike at fundamental standards of respect and tolerance, in violation of our constitutional tradition. But the issue before us is not whether to denounce the statements,” he added. “It is instead the significance of those statements in reviewing a Presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility. In doing so, we must consider not only the

statements of a particular President, but also the authority of the Presidency itself.”

The third version of Trump’s travel ban — which opponents often referred to as a “Muslim ban” — was issued in September 2017, but temporarily halted by preliminary injunctions by two federal judges.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court issued a preliminary injunction that allowed enforcement of the ban, while legal challenges proceed through the lower courts.

In the Supreme Court ruling, Chief Justice Roberts, along with Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, concurred with upholding the travel ban. Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan dissented.

In her dissent, Sotomayor condemned the ban, writing that “a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus.”

“The majority holds otherwise by ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens,” Sotomayor wrote.

In New York City, immigrant advocates and elected officials criticized the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling enshrines bigotry into policy under the pretext of national security and represents a blow to the very values this country was built on,” said New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) Executive Director Steven Choi in a statement. “America will not be greater or safer by turning our backs on our Muslim neighbors, friends, and family. We will continue to march in the streets and fight back in the courts to protect the people who truly make America great.”

At noon, immigrant and faith leaders gathered in Foley Square for an emergency press conference to denounce the ruling and to pledge support for individuals in need.

“We are clear eyed and know that the impact of this policy is indeed racist and Islamophobic,” said the city’s Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Bitta Mostofi. “The city will stand together to fight this, and provide increased legal services to affected communities.”

“…#SCOTUS has ruled that the President has the power to carry out racist and hateful policies with a #MuslimBan. Despite these dangerous decisions, we’ll never stop fighting to protect all people in New York, regardless of race, religion, or background,” tweeted Public Advocate Letitia James.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the travel ban amounts to “institutionalized Islamophobia” under the guise of national security.

“Banning people from our country on the basis of religion is an affront to our founding ideals. With this decision, the highest court in the land has sent a message of exclusion and division across the globe,” de Blasio said in a statement. “As our President tries to build walls, New York City will continue to welcome people from all over the world to our shores, from all faith traditions. Our values have helped make our city the safest big city in the United States – and they are what make America great.”

Residents in need of assistance are asked to call 311 or the Office of New Americans hotline at 800.566.7636.