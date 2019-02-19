- English
An exhibit on endurance
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Mitch McConnell thought he had the final word.
A new exhibit at Gracie Mansion features more than 60 works of art, spanning an era when women were first allowed to vote until the present day.
The exhibit “She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York, 1919-2019” includes works by 44 female artists, including Kara Walker, Faith Ringgold, Alice Neel and even First Lady Chirlane McCray’s mom, Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray.
The exhibit is organized around four central themes: contending with history; body as battleground; picturing people; and expanding abstraction.
New York City also takes a bow in the show. Photos by Berenice Abbot show a thriving immigrant community the 1930’s. Ruth Orkin documents the 1940’s in black and white. Perla de León’s photographs show both the resilience and the ruin of 1980’s New York.
Faith Ringgold’s Tar Beach II features New York at its most glamorous and most introspective moments. Ringgold’s great-great-great grandmother sewed quilts as a slave and she incorporates those techniques into her own narrative silkscreens.
Invasive Species (To be Placed in Your Native Garden) is a bronze sculpture by Kara Walker that speaks to a recurring theme of human migration and displacement, and a “resulting advent of hybrid cultures embraced by some while reviled by others.”
Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray’s Quashie Hand Crafted Dolls are a tribute to her own mother, whose maiden name, Quashie, was West African. The handmade dolls in the show were created when few there were few black and brown options for children. McCray was a self-taught doll maker. She embroidered them, and dressed them in traditional African fabrics. The three dolls represent each of her daughters, Chirlane, Cynthia and Cheryl, which she gave to each child.
Also included in the show is a timeline of events leading up to the final passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote on August 26, 2019.
The show’s title is taken from a quote by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. When Senator Elizabeth Warren vociferously objected to Jeff Sessions becoming the next U.S. Attorney General in 2017, she was cut off on the Senate floor by McConnell. After Sessions’ confirmation, McConnell said, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
McConnell’s words ran away from him, and became viral. They were adopted by feminists the world over. “Nevertheless she persisted,” became a meme, printed on t-shirts, posters, tattoos proclaiming women’s age-old tenacity and resolve.
“She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York” is on view at Gracie Mansion from Sunday, March 2 until December 2, 2019. Free tickets are available at www1.nyc.gov/site/gracie.
Exponiendo la resistencia
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Mitch McConnell pensó que tenía la última palabra.
Una nueva exhibición en Gracie Mansion presenta más de 60 obras de arte, que abarcan una era en la que a las mujeres se les permitió votar por primera vez hasta el día de hoy.
La exposición “Ella persiste: un siglo de mujeres artistas en Nueva York, 1919-2019” incluye obras de 44 artistas femeninas, entre ellas Kara Walker, Faith Ringgold, Alice Neel e incluso la madre de la primera dama Chirlane McCray, Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray.
La exposición está organizada en torno a cuatro temas centrales: luchando con la historia; cuerpo como campo de batalla; imaginando personas y expandiendo la abstracción.
La ciudad de Nueva York también hace una reverencia en el espectáculo. Las fotos de Berenice Abbot muestran a una próspera comunidad de inmigrantes en la década de 1930. Ruth Orkin documenta la década de 1940 en blanco y negro. Las fotografías de Perla de León muestran tanto la resistencia como la ruina de la década de 1980 en Nueva York.
Tar Beach II, de Faith Ringgold, presenta a Nueva York en sus momentos más glamorosos e introspectivos. La tataratatarabuela de Ringgold cosió edredones siendo esclava y ella incorpora esas técnicas en sus propias serigrafías narrativas.
Invasive Species (to be Placed in your Native Garden) es una escultura de bronce de Kara Walker que habla sobre un tema recurrente de la migración y el desplazamiento de personas, y un “advenimiento resultante de culturas híbridas abrazadas por algunos mientras que es rechazado por otros”.
Quashie Hand Crafted Dolls de Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray son un homenaje a su propia madre, cuyo apellido de soltera, Quashie, era de África occidental. Las muñecas hechas a mano en la exposición se crearon cuando había pocas opciones negras y marrones para los niños. McCray era un fabricante de muñecas autodidacta. Las bordó y las vistió con telas africanas tradicionales. Las tres muñecas representan a cada una de sus tres hijas, Chirlane, Cynthia y Cheryl, que le dio a cada niño.
También se incluye en el programa un cronograma de eventos que condujeron a la aprobación final de la Enmienda 19, que otorgó a las mujeres el derecho de votar el 26 de agosto de 2019.
El título del programa está tomado de una cita del líder de la mayoría del Senado, Mitch McConnell. Cuando la senadora Elizabeth Warren objetó enérgicamente que Jeff Sessions se convirtiera en el próximo fiscal general de los Estados Unidos en 2017, McConnell la separó del Senado. Después de la confirmación de Sessions, McConnell dijo: “La senadora Warren estaba dando un largo discurso. Ella parecía haber violado la regla. Ella fue advertida. Le dieron una explicación. Sin embargo, ella persistió”.
Las palabras de McConnell se escaparon de él y se volvieron virales. Fueron adoptadas por las feministas de todo el mundo. “Sin embargo, ella persistió”, se convirtió en un meme, impreso en camisetas, carteles, tatuajes que proclamaban la tenacidad y resolución de las mujeres.
“Ella persiste: un siglo de mujeres artistas en Nueva York” estará en exhibición en Gracie Mansion desde el domingo 2 de marzo hasta el 2 de diciembre de 2019. Las entradas gratuitas están disponibles en www1.nyc.gov/site/gracie.