An exhibit on endurance

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Mitch McConnell thought he had the final word.

A new exhibit at Gracie Mansion features more than 60 works of art, spanning an era when women were first allowed to vote until the present day.

The exhibit “She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York, 1919-2019” includes works by 44 female artists, including Kara Walker, Faith Ringgold, Alice Neel and even First Lady Chirlane McCray’s mom, Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray.

The exhibit is organized around four central themes: contending with history; body as battleground; picturing people; and expanding abstraction.

New York City also takes a bow in the show. Photos by Berenice Abbot show a thriving immigrant community the 1930’s. Ruth Orkin documents the 1940’s in black and white. Perla de León’s photographs show both the resilience and the ruin of 1980’s New York.

Faith Ringgold’s Tar Beach II features New York at its most glamorous and most introspective moments. Ringgold’s great-great-great grandmother sewed quilts as a slave and she incorporates those techniques into her own narrative silkscreens.

Invasive Species (To be Placed in Your Native Garden) is a bronze sculpture by Kara Walker that speaks to a recurring theme of human migration and displacement, and a “resulting advent of hybrid cultures embraced by some while reviled by others.”

Katharine Clarissa Eileen McCray’s Quashie Hand Crafted Dolls are a tribute to her own mother, whose maiden name, Quashie, was West African. The handmade dolls in the show were created when few there were few black and brown options for children. McCray was a self-taught doll maker. She embroidered them, and dressed them in traditional African fabrics. The three dolls represent each of her daughters, Chirlane, Cynthia and Cheryl, which she gave to each child.

Also included in the show is a timeline of events leading up to the final passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote on August 26, 2019.

The show’s title is taken from a quote by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. When Senator Elizabeth Warren vociferously objected to Jeff Sessions becoming the next U.S. Attorney General in 2017, she was cut off on the Senate floor by McConnell. After Sessions’ confirmation, McConnell said, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

McConnell’s words ran away from him, and became viral. They were adopted by feminists the world over. “Nevertheless she persisted,” became a meme, printed on t-shirts, posters, tattoos proclaiming women’s age-old tenacity and resolve.

“She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York” is on view at Gracie Mansion from Sunday, March 2 until December 2, 2019. Free tickets are available at www1.nyc.gov/site/gracie.