Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When ICE knocks, you don’t have to open the door.

A recent video from Clayton, North Carolina, reveals a pre-dawn raid conducted by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) where Juan Oliva, 33, says goodbye to his children before his arrest. In the video shot by his wife, agents tell Oliva, who is originally from El Salvador, that if they have to break down the door, they will add criminal charges to the deportation order.

“The details of what happened in North Carolina is something unfortunate that I think is being repeated sometimes thousands of times a day throughout our country,” said Ángela Fernández, Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR).

The tactic used by ICE —threatening to bring criminal charges if they have to beat down the door—is a ruse. “ICE needs to slip a warrant under the door. The warrant has to say that they are looking for the person and it has to have the exact name of that person and it must be signed by a federal judge,” she said.

“All of the due process protections that have been developed over the past 200 years in the criminal context were developed for a reason,” she said. “It was to stop this kind of behavior. Now this is happening in the context of immigration.”

ICE reportedly told the family that they found Oliva’s home by putting a “chip” on their son, which led them to their location.

That also may be misinformation, according to Fernández. “I have not heard of ICE implanting any chips in an immigrant child or an unaccompanied minor,” she said. “But ICE already has a tremendous amount of information at their disposal.”

While ICE has been collecting fingerprints for years, another Homeland Security agency, the U.S. Customs Border Protection (CBP), is using biometrics. These include facial scanning and it is in use at several airports, including locally at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). CBP plans to roll out the program to all U.S. airports with international flights.

CBP also uses facial scanning at border crossings when people attempt to gain access to the U.S. on foot. If photos on documents do not match the facial scan, the person attempting to cross is arrested and faces criminal charges.

The biometrics are deposited into a Global Enrollment System. This data is also used by registered travelers to bypass long airport lines by scanning passports into a kiosk.

According to CBP’s website, “There are several legislative mandates that direct the Department of Homeland Security to record the arrival and departure of non-U.S. citizens by collecting biometrics.” The information may also be shared with other government and law enforcement agencies.

Use of the technology has been criticized by privacy groups, which claim CBP has a massive database and little oversight.

“Transparency about these biometric surveillance programs is essential. We are heading down a path where expanding surveillance is used as a panacea for societal problems — not better immigration policies or economic policies or foreign policies, but the continued diminishment of our privacy and civil liberties in the name of security,” said Jeramie D. Scott, National Security Counsel and Director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). The group, an independent non-profit research center in Washington, D.C. focuses on privacy and human rights issues, and it has filed a Freedom of Information Act requesting more details about the program.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center maintains that a global information database could lead to “mission creep,” where information is used for reasons that are not related to its original use. Collecting facial scans can allow for covert or even remote identification on a mass scale without consent.

CBP has jurisdiction within 100 miles of the border. In New York State, they have been using devices on Greyhound buses to check passengers’ identities. The devices can also determine a person’s immigration status. “We actually have a client that was on the bus coming from her honeymoon. She overstayed her visa and right there they detained her,” said Fernández. “She had to leave her husband on the bus.”

The woman was married to a green card holder. “It was completely unnecessary to detain her,” said Fernández. “She has a lawful path to lawful status through her husband. But that wasn’t enough for CBP.”

Fernández said that while these tactics were implemented during the Obama administration, they are increasing under the present administration. “We do have a larger presence of ICE officials around criminal courts and family courts,” she said.

This has created a chilling effect not only for women who seek a right of protection order but also people who are wrongfully accused of crimes. “So if someone gets arrested and is charged wrongfully and they want to go and fight their case—they are stuck with the dilemma of not going to court and absconding and having a warrant out for their arrest for not going to criminal court,” argued Fernández. “Or they run the risk of getting picked up by ICE.”

ICE continues to arrest people all over the country—including New York City— at home in the early morning hours. But now undocumented people who are required to check in with ICE are also at risk for arrest.

Undocumented immigrants who are not granted asylum are often allowed to stay providing they “check in” with the agency on a regular basis. These people are typically allowed to stay because they were not seen as threats. Many have lived and worked in the U.S. for decades.

The check-ins are considered routine. Now ICE has begun arresting people at check-ins—even people married to U.S. citizens with U.S. citizen children.

“People think, ‘Well it’s immigrants, so it’s not going to affect me,’” said Fernández, who cautions against apathy. “You have a government that says we are going to invest $10 million to start researching and reviewing all past naturalizations, to strip people of their naturalization, coupled with an administration that politicizes everything to such a high level,” she said.

“We have a whole apparatus that is abusing immigrants, violating immigrants’ rights and I’m very, very concerned that this can spread to U.S. citizens who don’t agree politically with those that are in power right now,” she said.

“This is an apparatus that is already out of control.

For more information or assistance, please visit nmcir.org or call 212.781.0355.