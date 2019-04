An accurate count matters

By Richard E. Barnes, Esq.

The clock is ticking on Census 2020.

As we prepare for this essential count of the nation’s population, we must ensure that no policy gets in the way of the most accurate results possible.

A recent ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York agreed, blocking the inclusion of a proposed citizenship question in the Census 2020 forms.

The District Court understood that given the vitriolic conversation about immigration these days, and the state of massive fear and concerns caused by immigration policies that some consider inhumane, the inclusion of a citizenship question in Census 2020 would lead to a severe undercount. Immigrant populations, documented and/or not, would be less inclined to participate if they feel their safety and privacy are at risk.

As a consequence, state and cities with large immigrant populations – such as New York – stand to lose millions of dollars in federal funding destined for essential social service programs, for those who need it the most. The scarcity would create social chaos and also foment conflict between racial, ethnic and religious groups, at a delicate moment in history when such tensions are already on the rise.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, the federal agency in charge of Census 2020, has now appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to overrule the mandate of the lower court and restitute the proposed citizenship question.

The appeal will be heard on April 23rd by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The New York State Catholic Conference, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of NY, Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens, and a coalition of religious, civic and social service organizations – including American Jewish Committee, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies and Human Services Council – have taken action and submitted an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief asking SCOTUS to uphold the District Court’s ruling and keep the proposed citizenship question out of Census 2020 forms.

The 34-page document argues, among multiple valid points, that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Jr. violated the law by not reporting to Congress well in advance of the Census his intention to include the proposed question. This failure also violates the separation of powers and “has a pernicious anti-democratic effect,” according to the amicus brief.

After decades of hard work raising awareness about the need and importance for everyone to participate in the Census, regardless of citizenship status, it would be detrimental to enact a policy that, given the current national climate, is likely to deter participants who feel that their safety and privacy might be compromised by fulfilling their civic duty.

Ensuring the most accurate count to ensure proper government representation and allocations for federally funded programs that help keep communities strong, healthy and stable, should remain a priority.

Richard E. Barnes, Esq. is the Executive Director of the New York State Catholic Conference. For more information, please visit nyscatholic.org.