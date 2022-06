“Full circle moment”

Amber Charter School celebrates new Inwood campus

By Gregg McQueen

“This is a full-circle moment,” said Dr. Vasthi Acosta, Executive Director of Amber Charter School.

It’s been a dream – 23 years in the making. When Amber Charter School opened an Inwood campus last fall, it marked the end of a two-decade odyssey to bring the school to the northernmost tip of Manhattan.

The charter network was founded in 2000 by the Community Association of Progressive Dominicans (or La Asociación Comunal de Dominicanos Progresistas in Spanish), becoming the first Latino-led charter school in New York State.

The new site is located on West 215th Street.

During its initial charter application process, Amber had sought to place its first school in Inwood to serve the large population of Latino children in the area, but was unable to secure a building in the neighborhood.

Instead, Amber found a building in East Harlem to debut its first school, and next opened a site in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx in 2017.

After a series of failed attempts, Amber was finally able to secure a home in Inwood, acquiring a former Catholic school building at 532 West 215th Street. The site currently serves about 200 students in Kindergarten and first grade, and also hosts fifth and sixth graders from its Kingsbridge campus.

The charter school network was founded in 2000 by the Community Association of Progressive Dominicans.

Though the site opened its doors in September 2021, Amber officially celebrated its Inwood home with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 2. “This is a full-circle moment,” said Dr. Vasthi Acosta, Executive Director of Amber Charter School.

“We’ve always wanted a school that catered to Washington Heights and Inwood families,” she said. “We’re really happy in our other sites but we never gave up on the dream of serving those families.”

Luis Miranda, one of Amber’s founders, said the charter network first eyed the 215th Street space in 1999 when Amber applied to become a charter school.

Amber Inwood will add an additional grade each school year up to eighth grade.

“We saw the building. We knew that it was going to cease being a school. It was a perfect place for us but it didn’t work out. The finances didn’t work at the time,” Miranda recalled. “It took all these years but we’re finally back where we’ve always wanted to be.”

At Amber, all students receive instruction in Spanish as a second language from the time they start kindergarten. In addition to core studies of literacy, math, social studies, and science, the curriculum at Amber also focuses heavily on visual arts and music.

“We believe in forming well-rounded students,” Acosta said.

The ribbon-cutting.

Amber Inwood will add an additional grade each school year up to eighth grade, Acosta said, eventually serving about 800 students by 2026.

“This stunning facility is going to provide a remarkable education to the children of this community,” said Amber Board Chair Dr. John Gutiérrez.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who resides near the school, called Amber “a great addition to the neighborhood.”

“We’ve waited for this for a long time,” he said.

“We’ve waited for this for a long time,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Acosta, who has served at Amber for more than 14 years, will retire from her role at the end of June. She was recently named by Mayor Eric Adams to serve on the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP). Her successors will be Verónica Almedina and Kirsys Gómez, who will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers.

“[This will provide] a remarkable education to the children of this community,” said Board Chair Dr. John Gutiérrez.

Much of Amber’s staff has been with the network for over a decade.

Almedina began at Amber 14 years ago as a fourth grade teacher and previously served as principal of Amber’s Kingsbridge school. “This is exciting and a dream come true for those who envisioned this,” Almedina said of the new building.

Gómez, who started as an Amber bookkeeper 17 years ago, said the charter network allows children in underserved communities to achieve more. Amber students who take the state tests typically outperform the average score for the city and school district, according to the SUNY Charter School Institute.

“Being at a place where you can impact the community is important,” Gómez said.

The site first opened its doors in September 2021.

Amber’s next major project is an expanded campus in Kingsbridge, which is slated to open in 2025. The Bronx location, as well as Amber East Harlem, will eventually both go up to eighth grade, Acosta said.

“We find that families want to make a school choice for Kindergarten, then not need to make another choice in middle school,” she said.

The school’s philosophy, referred to as “the Amber Way,” places emphasis on personal growth and character.

“At Amber, kids are taught not only the basics of math and reading, but also to be leaders,” Miranda said.

Kirsys Gómez and Verónica Almedina will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers.

He noted that Almedina and Gómez, along with other staff members, have been with the school for well over a decade. “You see people who have spent their career at Amber,” he said. “It’s because that’s the model of the school, to build leaders.”

For more information, please visit www.ambercharter.org.