Bitterness, on bended knee

Story and photos by Desirée Johnson

The protest came to Park.

A rally held in front of the midtown headquarters of the National Football League (NFL) on May 25 had participants taking a knee.

The protest emerged days after NFL owners approved a new policy that would fine any players or personnel who does not stand during the national anthem. Those inclined to drop to one knee in protest, as former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to do in 2016, can instead remain in the locker room or risk being fined.

Though Kaepernick, who is now a free agent, explained he knelt as a sign of silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, some spectators including President Donald Trump claimed the move was disrespectful and unpatriotic.

In response to the ongoing controversy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on May 23rd that sought to clarify the official league position.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” read the statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

“We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it,” he added.

But that did not sit well with those who said that the players were being denied the right to speech and the right to protest.

“It has nothing to do with patriotism,” argued Selena Nicholas, a resident of Harlem who attended the protest. “It has to do with the injustices, the killing of innocent black people while they are in their cars, sleeping, in jail. They are taking away the First Amendment rights of the players to protest. [The players] have every right to do that.”

In response to Goodell’s announcement, NFL players’ union spokesperson George Atallah said there had been no dialogue with the players before the announcement and indicated that this would not be the end of the matter.

“We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy,” said Atallah. “If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do – fight anything that encroaches on players’ rights to the end.”

The decision was also roundly condemned by a number of civil rights leaders, who said that the issue had highlighted racial disparities within the league.

Although 70% of the league’s players are African American, white men continue to hold the highest positions of power. A 2017 NFL diversity report, issued by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida, found that all 32 team Presidents and CEOs were white.

“The NFL decided that they were going to shred the Constitution of the United States of America,” said NAN Northeast Regional Director Kirsten John Foy. “This is still a democracy for everyone. Not for some, not for a few, not for one percent of us, but for one hundred percent of us.”

“Ida B. Wells, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, the four little girls in Birmingham, [they] are all turning over in their graves right now about the disrespect and the disgrace that is happening in this country,” said Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair of the Women’s March. “If we, as black people, lay down and allow this system to continue to oppress us, we are in fact the ones to be held responsible.”

Councilmember Jumaane Williams, who is running statewide for Lieutenant Governor, said the controversy was emblematic of a sensibility in corporate and political spheres that favored silence over dissent.

“This has not and never has been about protest,” he insisted. “It has been about a subjugation of people with melanin in their skin and preventing anyone from protesting.”

Williams, who brandished a signed Kaepernick jersey, said he would seek to make the office an activist counterpoint to the office of the Governor, similar to how the Public Advocate functions as a check to City Hall.

“Too often in the Lieutenant Governor’s position, the way they measure success is how well they repeat what the governor said to repeat, how well they rubber-stamp that,” said Williams. “I’m saying we should reject that. When it’s just lip service, or [issues are] not being addressed, somebody should be able to stand up and do that. And I believe the Lieutenant Governor’s role should do that.”

“[The protest] doesn’t disrespect the flag; it doesn’t disrespect the veterans,” added Williams. “This was a silent protest that didn’t disrupt nothing on the field.”

Foy said those opposed to the new NFL policy would continue to press their case.

“We are going to mass call everybody,” he said. “We want everyone to let the NFL know how they feel about this. We want them to call the NFL, email the NFL, fax the NFL, mail the NFL. We are going to inundate them to let them know that they made the wrong decision and that they should correct their course.”