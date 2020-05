Allen Hospital ER Director dies by suicide

Dr. Lorna M. Breen, Medical Director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian’s Allen Hospital in Inwood, died by suicide this past Sun., Apr. 26th.

Breen, who treated many COVID-19 patients in Allen’s emergency department and had recovered from the virus herself, died in Charlottesville, Va., where she was staying with family, the New York Times first reported.

The Charlottesville Police Department said it responded to a call seeking medical assistance on Sunday. Breen, 49, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to self-inflicted injuries, police said.

Breen’s father, Dr. Philip C. Breen, said his daughter had contracted COVID-19 but returned to work after recuperating. She was sent home again by the hospital, after which her family intervened to bring her to Charlottesville, he said.

“She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” the elder Breen stated.

Breen said his daughter had no mental illness he was aware of but seemed detached recently, leaving him to suspect she was struggling to cope with COVID-19’s effect on patients.

She had described to him “an onslaught of patients who were dying before they could even be taken out of ambulances,” he reported.

“She was truly in the trenches of the front line,” Breen added. “Make sure she’s praised as a hero, because she was. She’s a casualty just as much as anyone else who has died.”

Breen graduated from the Medical College of Virginia and completed her residency at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

As a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), she spearheaded the development of a soon-to-be-available Point of Care tool for patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder, according to the ACEP’s website.

She served on the New York ACEP Board of Directors from 2007 to 2010.

“Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department,” said NewYork-Presbyterian in a statement. “Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Breen was remembered fondly across social media by her colleagues.

“We worked together during the surge. The ER felt like a battlefield,” tweeted NYP pulmonologist Dr. Anna Podolanczuk. “A living nightmare.”

Podolanczuk, whose work centers on interstitial lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis, attends in NYP’s medical intensive care.

She warned that the repercussions of the crisis would persist for many who managed it firsthand.

“Let’s remember that many frontline workers will keep reliving this nightmare long after this is over,” tweeted. “#COVID19 kills in many ways. “