All Rise for La Reina

Photos by Ramon Brito

It was a merengue milestone – con Milly.

To celebrate a major anniversary in the traditional rhythm and dance that originated in the Dominican Republic, Catholic Charities Alianza Dominicana hosted royalty uptown.

The organization hosted a free concert with Milly Quezada, an artist whose career has spanned four decades and who is long considered “La Reina del Merengue.”

Alianza collaborated with SOMOS, a nonprofit, physician-led network serving over 700,000 patients across the city, to bring the hour-long celebration of music to the Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana (The Cultural Center) at the Triangle Building.

The multiple Latin Grammy-winning singer is renowned for classic songs “Volvio Juanita,” “La Guacherna,” and “Tengo,” among others, and a vibrant stage presence.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Quezada, who grew up in Washington Heights and graduated cum laude from CUNY’s City College of New York in 1981 in Communications and Mass Media.

The Cultural Center is a multicultural space committing to celebrating Dominican, Latino, and Latin American cultures, with a particular programming focus on Afro-Dominican artistic traditions. The Center hosts events such as the merengue concert and classes in all disciplines, including a folkloric dance academy every Saturday morning.

For more, please visit @ADCC530 or call 917.242.0811.