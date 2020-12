“All of us”

Lessons in beating back a virus

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Ahmed Mohammed was in college, he learned about a medication that could save his life. Taken daily, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (or PrEP), is highly effective in preventing new HIV infections.

Even though Mohammed attended Duke, a large university with a world-class medical research center, he didn’t find out about the medication through its student health center that he frequented.

“Even when I got tested, my local doctor wasn’t the one who initiated conversations about being a potentially good candidate for PrEP,” he said. “It was actually the students in the Gay Straight Alliance that were advocating for PrEP uptake on campus.”

During an October 24th panel moderated by Paul Schindler of Gay City News, public and private health care providers said New York is on track to ending the state’s HIV epidemic.

According to a 2019 report by the AIDS Institute of the New York State Department of Health, the number of people newly diagnosed with HIV in the state has fallen to record lows. In the mid-1990s, New York saw roughly 15,000 new cases per year.

The latest number is 2,769.

“We know we are on pace to bend the curve,” said Institute Director Johanne Morne. “This will result in the first ever decrease in HIV prevalence and the end of the epidemic in the United States.”

Morne suggested that the lessons learned from responding to HIV might be applied towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City was one of the first cities to achieve the 90-90-90 initiative established by UNAIDS, where 90 percent of people with HIV know their status, 90 percent of people with HIV are on a sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90 percent of those receiving therapy have viral suppression.

While the onslaught of COVID-19 has impacted healthcare in nearly every way, Morne said providers and advocates must continue to promote health equity and address disparities. “While we may get these 90-90-90 goals, but it may take us a whole lot longer to reach that other 10 percent,” she said.

Mohammed and other panelists agreed that his experience in getting HIV prevention information was fairly typical. While COVID-19’s impact has been felt overwhelmingly in Black and Latinx communities, so has HIV.

“We need to make sure that the focus of public health money is funded in communities placed at highest risk. The intersectionality of structural racism, homophobia, transphobia and educational discrimination puts communities at risk,” said Doug Wirth, President and CEO of Amida Care.

Amida is the state’s largest nonprofit Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan (SNP) specifically designed for New Yorkers affected by HIV.

Anyone who wants to access PrEP must have a conversation with a health care provider.

“That involves a discussion about your own personal risk,” said Dr. Asa Radix, Senior Director of Research and Education at the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center. “Many health care providers are just not equipped to discuss sexual health and we need to do a much better job of that on a community level.”

While PrEP is widely used by white men who have sex with men, it is less commonly used by men who have sex with men who are Black, Latinx or transgender people.

A main concern in the transgender community is that taking PrEP might have a negative impact on ongoing hormone treatment.

“We can absolutely say that is not the case,” said Radix. “All of the studies that have been done have shown that PrEP ingredients and oral PrEP do not interfere whatsoever with how the hormones work, the level of the hormones and the level of performance. I think it’s really important to get that information out into the community.”

Acquiring HIV is not solely dependent on the behavior of one person, said Dr. Anisha Gandhi, Acting Assistant Commissioner at New York City Health Department’s Bureau of HIV. It’s also dependent on the ability to have open, honest conversations with sexual partners as well as healthcare providers.

“We also tried to include more explicit language in our more recent patient-facing and consumer-facing materials to make clear that PrEP is a safe option for transgender individuals as well as for cisgender women across the reproductive life cycle as well, whether they are trying to conceive, pregnant, breastfeeding or going through menopause,” Gandhi.

Wirth said New York should create a comprehensive sexual education plan across all state schools so young people could learn to have positive conversations with their providers.

But all too often patients come into the office and educate providers, said Dr. David Collymore, Chief Medical Officer of Acacia Network. “We have to routinize the discussion about PrEP,” he said. Early on, when doctors were just starting to test patients, it became sort of an exclusive process and the uptake of PrEP was minimal. “But when we made it a routine part of practice, it became more acceptable and less discriminatory and judgmental.”

Collymore stressed the prevalence of both telephonic and in-person healthcare options during the pandemic and urged those fighting the HIV epidemic not to succumb to “COVID fatigue.”

“We recognize that we cannot become complacent and become comfortable,” he said. “Our goal and our desire should not be to go back to healthcare as it was in January or February. We should be utilizing everything that we have learned since the beginning of this pandemic, and moving forward with a new method, modality, and style of healthcare.”

“One of the things we’ve been doing is training,” said Radix. “We do cultural competency so that people know how to take care of our clients. For example, just names and pronouns and being appropriate about that.”

Cultural change often follows the law, especially when it comes to mandating sex education, said Mohammed, who is now a community organizer for the New Pride Agenda. “If an individual’s values don’t necessarily align with that of their household or family members, you kind of run out of options to learn about yourself and be in control.”

Wirth said it would require the efforts of all involved.

“It’s up to all of us,” he noted, “to break down the serious structural barriers to accessing quality, affordable health care, including rampant discrimination and higher rates of poverty.”

