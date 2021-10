“All about the children”

City breaks ground on Anne Loftus Playground renovations

By Gregg McQueen

“Every time we had an opportunity to walk here, we did,” said Carmen De La Rosa, of the many hours as a child spent at the Anne Loftus playground with her family.

“We are really fortunate to have the treasures that are our Northern Manhattan parks,” said De La Rosa, who now serves as district’s representative in the State Assembly.

She joined with fellow elected officials and NYC Parks leaders on October 20 to wield shovels and break ground on a reconstruction of the playground located in Fort Tryon Park.

The $4.2 million overhaul will replace the playground’s popular central spray shower area, creating a variety of new spray features. It will also add a new half basketball court, climbing and fitness equipment, seating, plantings and play surfaces, with enhanced ADA accessibility.

While the playground has been closed since August for the start of construction, the event served as the ceremonial groundbreaking for the project, which was fully funded by City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

“This is all about the children,” he said. “It’s all about investments in the community.”

Situated at the intersection of major roads such as Broadway, Riverside Drive and Dyckman Street and near public transportation, the playground serves as an anchor for the community, said NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff.

She said the renovation plan was driven by input from local residents, including interactions with Community Board 12 and the Fort Tryon Park Trust.

“We’re responding to what they said they wanted more of, such as more play equipment for kids, adult exercise equipment,” she said.

“Since the pandemic, we’re seeing everyone is using the parks in an unprecedented way and cares about their greenspace,” Fialkoff added. “It’s now even more where people want to play, exercise, and be with friends and family. Having a community-driven approach is key to the process.”

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022, according to an NYC Parks spokesperson.

New playground upgrades will also allow for better drainage, Fialkoff said.

“This playground was prone to flooding. Once it flooded after a big storm, it was closed and no one could use it,” she said. “We are thinking about the design more holistically.”

Originally designed by the sons of Frederick Law Olmstead, the playground opened in 1935 and was later named for Anne Loftus, a former District Manager with Community Board 12.

“Anne Loftus worked tirelessly to make her community better,” Fialkoff said. “It strikes me as appropriate that her vision continues on in this playground and we’ll see it come to life.”

The renovation is the latest rehab project conducted at Fort Tryon Park by the department. A renovation of Jacob K. Javits Playground, located on the southern end of the park, was completed in 2020.

Fort Tryon Park is on the National Register of Historic Places and is considered one of New York City’s top ten scenic landmarks, Fialkoff said.

“It’s a wonderful resource that we have here,” said NYC Parks Manhattan Borough Commissioner William Castro.

Fort Tryon Park Trust Chair Jeff Bauml said his nonprofit has partnered with NYC Parks for more than 20 years on extra maintenance, targeted repairs to retaining walls, tree preservation, and providing extra equipment and staff.

In addition, the Trust helps sponsor more than 300 community events per year.

“It’s a legacy,” Bauml said of the park. “Many years of immigrants have come through here, they’ve prospered, a lot of it is because the parks provided green space, and then the next generation comes through.”

Including for De La Rosa, for whom the playground and the park serve still as a welcome oasis – one she shares these days with her own daughter.

“We feel it as a community each day,” she noted, “when we have the privilege to walk through these beautiful green areas.”