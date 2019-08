Alianza on the Avenue

Photos by Ramon Brito

Among the perennial floats and flashes found on Sixth Avenue during the Dominican Day Parade, there is one touchstone – the youth of Alianza Youth Services in full folkloric flourish.

For over 25 years, the non-profit Alianza Dominicana provided uptown youth and families with intensive programming and comprehensive social services. Its mission was furthered upon joining with Catholic Charities Community Services in 2012.

Among its most celebrated and enduring programs offered by Alianza is the cultural instruction provided under the keen tutelage of Leonardo Iván Domínguez.

Domínguez is an established educator, with over 35 years spent teaching Dominican folk traditions. He learned to drum by the age of five, and was the Founding Executive Director of Conjunto Folklorico, one of the first Dominican arts youth programs in New York.

Under Domínguez and his team, students study the folkloric music and dance traditions of the Dominican Republic, preparing for live performances.

This year, over 200 youths assembled for a special tribute in honor of the the life and legacy of music pioneer Joseíto Mateo, known as “El Rey del Merengue,” who had passed away in 2018 at the age of 98.

“His life was the most productive life that any artist in the Dominican Republic had,” said Domínguez during a May 2019 interview. “From 1938 up to 2018, he was singing, dancing, composing. He did everything. He was the true king.”

And so, on Sunday, royalty returned to the avenue – con swing.

For more, please visit cccsny.org/alianza.