Airbnb expands medical stays program

Airbnb has announced $1.2 million in donations to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community to help patients in need find housing for treatment.

The donations are part of Airbnb’s “Open Homes” program, which allows hosts to open their homes to people traveling for critical medical treatment.

The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community will have access to free housing provided by Airbnb hosts through the Open Homes program.

“We know that the cost of temporary accommodations can be a major barrier to receiving treatment for critical illnesses,” said Joe Gebbia, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Airbnb. “Since launching our medical stays program six months ago, our team has helped connect thousands of patients with our generous host community to give them homes where they can rest and recuperate. We’re very optimistic that through our new partners, The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community, our hosts can help even more patients around the world. We invite anyone who enjoys helping those in need to join us.”

So far, about 2,000 patients and their families have booked housing through the Open Homes program, contributing to Airbnb’s overall goal of housing 100,000 people in need by 2022.

The $1.2 million in funding is intended to help patients and their families relieve the financial burdens of finding housing when traveling for treatment, Airbnb said.

The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, based in New York City since 1992, works with over 200 cancer centers in the United States. It receives thousands of housing request calls from patients, their families and caregivers. New York City is their top market for their patients, many of whom travel from around the world to seek treatment at the city’s renowned hospitals, and they have already housed many patients coming to the city through Airbnb.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and to Airbnb,” said Nousheen, a beneficiary of the Open Homes program and recent Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation partnership. “The home was a mile away from my hospital and made me feel so safe during my aggressive cancer treatment. It has been a blessing for me and my family as I’m in remission now.”

The Cancer Support Community (CSC), based in Washington, DC, is a global network that provides $50 million in free support services each year to cancer patients and their loved ones in person at 175 locations, including affiliates in Greater New York City and New Jersey, via online resources and through a toll-free helpline.

“The Cancer Support Community fields thousands of calls from individuals who are struggling to cover the cost of traveling for treatments, scans, clinical trials, and other medically necessary care,” said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community and a member of the Biden Cancer Initiative’s Board of Directors. “This grant from Airbnb is a game-changer for these patients and caregivers—and you can hear the relief and gratitude in their voices as they learn about the free housing from the Airbnb community.”

For more information, please visit airbnb.com/openhomes/medical.