- English
- Español
Airbnb expands medical stays program
Airbnb has announced $1.2 million in donations to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community to help patients in need find housing for treatment.
The donations are part of Airbnb’s “Open Homes” program, which allows hosts to open their homes to people traveling for critical medical treatment.
The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community will have access to free housing provided by Airbnb hosts through the Open Homes program.
“We know that the cost of temporary accommodations can be a major barrier to receiving treatment for critical illnesses,” said Joe Gebbia, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Airbnb. “Since launching our medical stays program six months ago, our team has helped connect thousands of patients with our generous host community to give them homes where they can rest and recuperate. We’re very optimistic that through our new partners, The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Support Community, our hosts can help even more patients around the world. We invite anyone who enjoys helping those in need to join us.”
So far, about 2,000 patients and their families have booked housing through the Open Homes program, contributing to Airbnb’s overall goal of housing 100,000 people in need by 2022.
The $1.2 million in funding is intended to help patients and their families relieve the financial burdens of finding housing when traveling for treatment, Airbnb said.
The Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, based in New York City since 1992, works with over 200 cancer centers in the United States. It receives thousands of housing request calls from patients, their families and caregivers. New York City is their top market for their patients, many of whom travel from around the world to seek treatment at the city’s renowned hospitals, and they have already housed many patients coming to the city through Airbnb.
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation and to Airbnb,” said Nousheen, a beneficiary of the Open Homes program and recent Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation partnership. “The home was a mile away from my hospital and made me feel so safe during my aggressive cancer treatment. It has been a blessing for me and my family as I’m in remission now.”
The Cancer Support Community (CSC), based in Washington, DC, is a global network that provides $50 million in free support services each year to cancer patients and their loved ones in person at 175 locations, including affiliates in Greater New York City and New Jersey, via online resources and through a toll-free helpline.
“The Cancer Support Community fields thousands of calls from individuals who are struggling to cover the cost of traveling for treatments, scans, clinical trials, and other medically necessary care,” said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community and a member of the Biden Cancer Initiative’s Board of Directors. “This grant from Airbnb is a game-changer for these patients and caregivers—and you can hear the relief and gratitude in their voices as they learn about the free housing from the Airbnb community.”
For more information, please visit airbnb.com/openhomes/medical.
Airbnb amplía programa de estancias médicas
Airbnb ha anunciado $1.2 millones de dólares en donaciones a la Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea y a la Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer para ayudar a los pacientes necesitados a encontrar alojamiento para su tratamiento.
Las donaciones son parte del programa “Hogares Abiertos” de Airbnb, que permite a los anfitriones abrir sus hogares a las personas que viajan para recibir tratamiento médico crítico.
La Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea y la Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer tendrán acceso a vivienda gratuita proporcionada por los anfitriones de Airbnb a través del programa Hogares Abiertos. “Sabemos que el costo del alojamiento temporal puede ser un obstáculo importante para recibir tratamiento para enfermedades graves”, dijo Joe Gebbia, cofundador y director de productos de Airbnb. “Desde el lanzamiento de nuestro programa de estancias médicas hace seis meses, nuestro equipo ha ayudado a conectar a miles de pacientes con nuestra generosa comunidad de anfitriones para darles hogares donde puedan descansar y recuperarse. Somos muy optimistas de que a través de nuestros nuevos socios, la Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea y a la Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer, nuestros anfitriones pueden ayudar a más pacientes en todo el mundo. Invitamos a todos los que disfrutan ayudando a los necesitados a unirse a nosotros”.
Hasta el momento, aproximadamente 2,000 pacientes y sus familias han reservado viviendas a través del programa Hogares Abiertos, lo que contribuye al objetivo general de Airbnb de albergar a 100,000 personas necesitadas para el año 2022.
Los $1.2 millones en fondos están destinados a ayudar a los pacientes y sus familias a aliviar las cargas financieras de encontrar vivienda cuando viajan por tratamiento, dijo Airbnb.
La Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea, con sede en la ciudad de Nueva York desde 1992, trabaja con más de 200 centros de cáncer en los Estados Unidos. Recibe miles de llamadas de solicitud de vivienda de pacientes, sus familias y cuidadores. La ciudad de Nueva York es el principal mercado para sus pacientes, muchos de los cuales viajan de todo el mundo para buscar tratamiento en los hospitales de renombre de la ciudad, y ya han albergado a muchos pacientes que vienen a la ciudad a través de Airbnb.
“Quiero expresar mi sincero agradecimiento a la Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea y a Airbnb”, dijo Nousheen, quien se ha beneficiado del programa Hogares Abiertos y la asociación reciente de la Fundación para el Cáncer y la Médula Ósea. “La casa estaba a una milla de distancia de mi hospital y me hizo sentir gran seguridad durante mi tratamiento agresivo contra el cáncer. Ha sido una bendición para mí y mi familia, ya que estoy en remisión ahora”.
La Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer (CSC, por sus siglas en inglés), con sede en Washington, DC, es una red mundial que brinda $50 millones de dólares en servicios de apoyo gratuitos cada año a los pacientes con cáncer y sus seres queridos en persona en 175 ubicaciones, incluidas las filiales en la ciudad de Nueva York y Nueva Jersey, a través de recursos en línea y una línea de ayuda gratuita.
“La Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer atiende miles de llamadas de personas que luchan por cubrir el costo de viajar para tratamientos, pruebas médicas, ensayos clínicos y otros cuidados médicamente necesarios”, dijo Kim Thiboldeaux, directora general de la Comunidad de Apoyo para el Cáncer y un miembro de la Junta Directiva de la Iniciativa Biden para el Cáncer. “Esta subvención de Airbnb es un parteaguas para estos pacientes y cuidadores, y pueden escuchar el alivio y la gratitud en sus voces cuando conocen sobre la vivienda gratuita de la comunidad de Airbnb”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite airbnb.com/openhomes/medical.