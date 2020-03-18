Aid for All

Advocates demand crisis measures include immigrant communities

By Gregg McQueen

Left out.

As New York City deals with the spread of COVID-19, advocates say that immigrant communities are being excluded- and they are demanding that city, state and federal government make them a priority as a response to the virus is planned.

On March 16, advocacy groups and community leaders announced a policy platform — dubbed “New York United” — to ensure that that immigrants are protected during the crisis. Recommendations included free COVID-19 testing and treatment for all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status, suspension of all immigration enforcement activity, multilingual COVID-19 hotlines and resources, and assurance that disaster relief would not count against the public charge rule.

They also called for economic support for immigrant workers who have no choice but to remain working.

In a media briefing, New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) Executive Director Steve Choi pointed out that many immigrants continue to go to their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak, especially in restaurants and as building cleaners, therefore placing themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

“A lot of workers are unwillingly exposing themselves to the virus because they simply don’t have the choice,” Choi said. “At a time where folks are being urged to stay at home or simply not show up at work, many immigrants don’t have that choice or are not given that choice by their employers, or cannot work remotely.”

Choi noted that childcare and domestic workers might need to work even more hours during this time to allow other New Yorkers to go to their job.

Manny Castro, Executive Director of the New Immigrant Community Empowerment, said undocumented workers cannot take advantage of employee benefits the same way a documented worker can. “Because of their immigration status, they do not have access to things like paid sick leave or unemployment benefits,” Castro said. “They understand that they cannot miss work.”

Castro remarked that immigrant workers in the cleaning industry played a crucial role in the aftermath of past disasters like 9/11 or Hurricane Sandy, but said they are being ignored during the coronavirus pandemic. “Unfortunately, these unsung hero are barely registering in any preparedness plan or with policy makers,” he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a relief program from the federal government.

“It’s going to take massive direct relief to Americans right down to the fact that… we have to replace paychecks,” de Blasio said at a press briefing. “We are going to have to recreate economic capacity because people are going to be without. If you don’t have money, you can’t pay the rent, you can’t buy food, you can’t buy medicine.”

Choi pointed out that some immigrant workers, such as domestic employees, are paid much of their earnings in cash. “The mayor said paychecks will need to be replaced. A lot of workers don’t receive checks. We will need to look at other mechanisms to make sure we are helping these workers who are vulnerable.”

He said that state and local government must ensure that money continues to flow toward community-based organizations that work with immigrant communities.

Castro pointed out that during past disasters like Hurricane Sandy, money for assistance was tied to federal funding that could not be accessed by undocumented immigrants.

“We’re looking at a difficult scenario. So many people will be left out of work and will not be able to access federal funding,” he said.

Anu Joshi, Senior Director of Immigrant Rights Policy for NYIC, called on the city to provide emergency cash grants to non-traditional employees such as domestic workers, regardless of immigration status.

“We also need to create an emergency fund to keep programs open that are helping immigrant communities,” she said. “We need to ensure that all New Yorkers can access critical services regardless of immigration status as we move forward through this crisis.”

For more information on NY United campaign, go to nyic.org.