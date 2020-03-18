- English
- Español
Aid for All
Advocates demand crisis measures include immigrant communities
By Gregg McQueen
Left out.
As New York City deals with the spread of COVID-19, advocates say that immigrant communities are being excluded- and they are demanding that city, state and federal government make them a priority as a response to the virus is planned.
On March 16, advocacy groups and community leaders announced a policy platform — dubbed “New York United” — to ensure that that immigrants are protected during the crisis. Recommendations included free COVID-19 testing and treatment for all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status, suspension of all immigration enforcement activity, multilingual COVID-19 hotlines and resources, and assurance that disaster relief would not count against the public charge rule.
They also called for economic support for immigrant workers who have no choice but to remain working.
In a media briefing, New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) Executive Director Steve Choi pointed out that many immigrants continue to go to their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak, especially in restaurants and as building cleaners, therefore placing themselves at risk of contracting the virus.
“A lot of workers are unwillingly exposing themselves to the virus because they simply don’t have the choice,” Choi said. “At a time where folks are being urged to stay at home or simply not show up at work, many immigrants don’t have that choice or are not given that choice by their employers, or cannot work remotely.”
Choi noted that childcare and domestic workers might need to work even more hours during this time to allow other New Yorkers to go to their job.
Manny Castro, Executive Director of the New Immigrant Community Empowerment, said undocumented workers cannot take advantage of employee benefits the same way a documented worker can. “Because of their immigration status, they do not have access to things like paid sick leave or unemployment benefits,” Castro said. “They understand that they cannot miss work.”
Castro remarked that immigrant workers in the cleaning industry played a crucial role in the aftermath of past disasters like 9/11 or Hurricane Sandy, but said they are being ignored during the coronavirus pandemic. “Unfortunately, these unsung hero are barely registering in any preparedness plan or with policy makers,” he said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a relief program from the federal government.
“It’s going to take massive direct relief to Americans right down to the fact that… we have to replace paychecks,” de Blasio said at a press briefing. “We are going to have to recreate economic capacity because people are going to be without. If you don’t have money, you can’t pay the rent, you can’t buy food, you can’t buy medicine.”
Choi pointed out that some immigrant workers, such as domestic employees, are paid much of their earnings in cash. “The mayor said paychecks will need to be replaced. A lot of workers don’t receive checks. We will need to look at other mechanisms to make sure we are helping these workers who are vulnerable.”
He said that state and local government must ensure that money continues to flow toward community-based organizations that work with immigrant communities.
Castro pointed out that during past disasters like Hurricane Sandy, money for assistance was tied to federal funding that could not be accessed by undocumented immigrants.
“We’re looking at a difficult scenario. So many people will be left out of work and will not be able to access federal funding,” he said.
Anu Joshi, Senior Director of Immigrant Rights Policy for NYIC, called on the city to provide emergency cash grants to non-traditional employees such as domestic workers, regardless of immigration status.
“We also need to create an emergency fund to keep programs open that are helping immigrant communities,” she said. “We need to ensure that all New Yorkers can access critical services regardless of immigration status as we move forward through this crisis.”
For more information on NY United campaign, go to nyic.org.
Ayuda para todos
Defensores demandan medidas de crisis que incluyan a comunidades de inmigrantes
Por Gregg McQueen
Excluidos.
Mientras la ciudad de Nueva York se ocupa de la propagación de COVID-19, los defensores dicen que las comunidades de inmigrantes están siendo excluidas y exigen que el gobierno de la ciudad, el estatal y el federal, las conviertan en una prioridad en la planeación de la respuesta al virus.
El 16 de marzo, grupos de defensa y líderes comunitarios anunciaron una plataforma de políticas, denominada “Nueva York Unida”, para garantizar que los inmigrantes estén protegidos durante la crisis. Las recomendaciones incluyeron pruebas y tratamiento gratuitos de COVID-19 para todos los neoyorquinos, independientemente de su estatus migratorio, suspensión de toda actividad de aplicación de la ley de inmigración, líneas directas y recursos multilingües de COVID-19, y la garantía de que el alivio de desastres no cuente en contra de la regla de carga pública.
También pidieron apoyo económico para los trabajadores inmigrantes que no tienen más remedio que seguir trabajando.
En una conferencia de prensa, el director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), Steve Choi, señaló que muchos inmigrantes continúan yendo a sus trabajos durante el brote de COVID-19, especialmente en restaurantes y como limpiadores de edificios, por lo que corren el riesgo de contraer el virus.
“Muchos trabajadores se exponen involuntariamente al virus porque simplemente no tienen otra opción”, dijo Choi. “En un momento en que se insta a las personas a quedarse en casa o simplemente no presentarse a trabajar, muchos inmigrantes no tienen esa opción o sus empleadores no se las ofrecen o no pueden trabajar de forma remota”.
Choi señaló que las cuidadoras de niños y las trabajadoras domésticas podrían necesitar trabajar aún más horas durante este tiempo para permitir que otros neoyorquinos puedan ir a su trabajo.
Manny Castro, director ejecutivo de New Immigrant Community Empowerment, dijo que los trabajadores indocumentados no pueden aprovechar los beneficios de los empleados de la misma manera que un trabajador documentado puede. “Debido a su estatus migratorio, no tienen acceso a cosas como licencia por enfermedad pagada o beneficios de desempleo”, explicó. “Entienden que no pueden faltar al trabajo”.
Castro comentó que los trabajadores inmigrantes en la industria de la limpieza desempeñaron un papel crucial después de desastres pasados -como el 11 de septiembre o el huracán Sandy- pero dijo que se les ignora durante la pandemia de coronavirus. “Desafortunadamente, estos héroes anónimos apenas se están inscribiendo en algún plan de preparación o con los encargados de formular políticas”, dijo.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio ha pedido un programa de ayuda al gobierno federal.
“Va a tomar un alivio directo masivo para los estadounidenses hasta el hecho de que… tenemos que reemplazar los cheques de pago”, dijo de Blasio en una conferencia de prensa. “Vamos a tener que recrear la capacidad económica porque la gente se quedará sin ella. Si no tiene dinero, no puede pagar el alquiler, no puede comprar alimentos, no puede comprar medicamentos”.
Choi señaló que algunos trabajadores inmigrantes, como las empleadas domésticas, reciben gran parte de sus ganancias en efectivo. “El alcalde dijo que los cheques de pago deberán ser reemplazados. Muchos trabajadores no reciben cheques. Tendremos que buscar otros mecanismos para asegurarnos de que estamos ayudando a estos trabajadores que son vulnerables”.
Dijo que el gobierno estatal y local deben garantizar que el dinero continúe fluyendo hacia organizaciones comunitarias que trabajan con las comunidades de inmigrantes.
Castro señaló que durante desastres pasados como el huracán Sandy, el dinero para asistencia estuvo vinculado a fondos federales a los que no podían tener acceso los inmigrantes indocumentados.
“Estamos ante un escenario difícil. Muchas personas quedarán sin trabajo y no podrán tener acceso a fondos federales”, dijo.
Anu Joshi, director senior de Política de Derechos de Inmigrantes de NYIC, pidió a la ciudad otorgar subsidios de emergencia en efectivo a empleados no tradicionales, como trabajadoras domésticas, independientemente del estatus migratorio.
“También necesitamos crear un fondo de emergencia para mantener abiertos los programas que ayudan a las comunidades de inmigrantes”, dijo. “Necesitamos asegurarnos de que todos los neoyorquinos puedan tener acceso a servicios críticos, independientemente del estatus de inmigración, a medida que avanzamos en esta crisis”.
Para obtener más información sobre la campaña de NY Unida, vaya a nyic.org.