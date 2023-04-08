AG James shuts down phony state websites
La fiscal general James cierra sitios web estatales falsos
New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down two websites that impersonated the New York State Department of State (NYSDOS) and significantly overcharged users for services provided by NYSDOS.
According to James, the misleading websites closely mimicked NYSDOS’ Division of Corporations site by using the agency’s official seal and logo, and allowed users to file various business-related documents with federal, state, and local entities for much higher prices than NYSDOS offered.
For example, one of the websites charged $135 for a certified copy of a certificate of incorporation, which cost only $10 from NYSDOS at the time.
The fake websites were created by Thomas Romano and his company, Steamin’ Weenie LLC, James said.
In addition to shutting down the websites, James secured $44,387 in penalties from the company and its owner.
The NYSDOS helps individuals file paperwork for their businesses, such as corporate registry documents, or start a limited liability company. There were no disclosures on the websites that they were operated by a private third-party agreeing to file documents on behalf of their users.
“Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it’s unethical and illegal,” said James in a statement. “These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so. Scam artists may think they are savvy, but breaking state laws and conning New Yorkers will get you into hot water with my office. I encourage everyone to be vigilant and ensure the websites they are visiting to conduct government business are legitimate.”
For more, please visit ag.gov.
La fiscal general James cierra sitios web estatales falsos
La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, ha cerrado dos sitios web que se hacían pasar por el Departamento de estado de Nueva York (NYSDOS, por sus siglas en inglés) y cobraban significativamente más de lo debido a los usuarios por servicios prestados por el NYSDOS.
Según James, los sitios web engañosos imitaban fielmente el sitio de la División de Corporaciones del NYSDOS utilizando el sello y logotipo oficiales del organismo, y permitían a los usuarios presentar diversos documentos relacionados con empresas ante entidades federales, estatales y locales por precios mucho más elevados que los que ofrecía el NYSDOS.
Por ejemplo, uno de los sitios web cobraba $135 dólares por una copia certificada de un certificado de constitución, que en aquel momento sólo costaba $10 dólares en el NYSDOS.
Las páginas web falsas fueron creadas por Thomas Romano y su empresa, Steamin’ Weenie LLC, según James.
Además de cerrar las webs, James reclamó $44,387 dólares en multas a la empresa y a su propietario.
El NYSDOS ayuda a los particulares a presentar documentación para sus empresas, como documentos de registro corporativo, o a crear una sociedad de responsabilidad limitada. Las páginas web no indicaban que estaban gestionadas por un tercero privado que aceptaba presentar documentos en nombre de sus usuarios.
“Engañar a los consumidores no es un plan inteligente de negocio, es poco ético e ilegal”, dijo James en un comunicado. “Estos sitios web engañaron a neoyorquinos trabajadores que simplemente intentaban abrir su propio negocio y presentar la documentación necesaria para ello. Los estafadores pueden creerse muy listos, pero infringir las leyes estatales y estafar a los neoyorquinos les meterá en un buen lío con mi oficina. Animo a todo el mundo a que esté alerta y se asegure de que los sitios web que visitan para realizar trámites gubernamentales son legítimos”,
Para más información, por favor visite ag.gov.