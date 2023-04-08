AG James shuts down phony state websites

New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down two websites that impersonated the New York State Department of State (NYSDOS) and significantly overcharged users for services provided by NYSDOS.

According to James, the misleading websites closely mimicked NYSDOS’ Division of Corporations site by using the agency’s official seal and logo, and allowed users to file various business-related documents with federal, state, and local entities for much higher prices than NYSDOS offered.

For example, one of the websites charged $135 for a certified copy of a certificate of incorporation, which cost only $10 from NYSDOS at the time.

The fake websites were created by Thomas Romano and his company, Steamin’ Weenie LLC, James said.

In addition to shutting down the websites, James secured $44,387 in penalties from the company and its owner.

The NYSDOS helps individuals file paperwork for their businesses, such as corporate registry documents, or start a limited liability company. There were no disclosures on the websites that they were operated by a private third-party agreeing to file documents on behalf of their users.

“Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it’s unethical and illegal,” said James in a statement. “These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so. Scam artists may think they are savvy, but breaking state laws and conning New Yorkers will get you into hot water with my office. I encourage everyone to be vigilant and ensure the websites they are visiting to conduct government business are legitimate.”

