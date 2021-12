AG James concludes New York opioid trial

“Today, we turn the tide,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

New York State has concluded the last trial in a sprawling legal action against various opioid manufacturers and distributors, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, December 14.

“More than two years ago, I made a promise that we would hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for the deaths and the suffering caused by an epidemic that they helped fuel. And, one-by-one, we have done just that,” James said in a statement. “We have already secured up to $1.7 billion from the various defendants we initially sued, and that figure may grow.”

The trial against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its affiliates, argued in Suffolk County Supreme Court, was the final remaining trial against a defendant not currently in bankruptcy.

To date, James has negotiated up to $1.7 billion in settlements from companies that were sued for their actions in contributing to the opioid epidemic in New York.

This marks the end of the trials led by James’ office against opioid manufacturers.

The trial conclusion comes one week after James reached an agreement with opioid manufacturer Allergan that will deliver up to $200 million to New York state and Nassau and Suffolk counties for opioid abatement, as well as make enforceable a bar that stops Allergan and all of its subsidiaries, predecessors, and successors from selling opioids in New York.

In March 2019, James filed the nation’s most extensive lawsuit to hold accountable various manufacturers and distributors connected to opioids. The manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates – as well as members of the Sackler Family, the owners of Purdue – Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates, Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates; and Allergan Finance, LLC and its affiliates. Distributors named in the complaint were McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.

In September, the bankruptcy court in the Purdue case confirmed a $4.5 billion plan from the Sackler family and foundations within their control will end the Sacklers’ ability to manufacture opioids ever again, and will shut down Purdue Pharma.

In addition, an agreement with Endo was reached on September 10 that has already delivered $50 million to New York state and Nassau and Suffolk counties to combat the opioid crisis.

At a press conference in the Bronx on October 4, James announced that New York State would receive a large portion of over $1.5 billion in settlements with pharmaceutical firms connected to opioids. All 62 counties in the state will receive funds from the settlements, James said, with New York City set to collect more than $256 million.

“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, this money will be essential in helping every corner of the state — from the North Country to Western New York, from the Southern Tier to Long Island, and up and down the Hudson — recover from this epidemic,” James said in announcing the conclusion of the trial with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

“Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again,” she said. For everyone who lost their life. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every community that’s been devastated. But, today, we turn the tide.”

For more information on the opioid trials and settlements, visit ag.ny.gov.