AG creates diversity and inclusion office
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the creation of the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Office within the State Office of the Attorney General.
Sandra Grannum, who has been with the office for 17 years, has been appointed as the agency’s first Diversity and Inclusion Officer.
“New York’s vitality is in its rich diversity,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “My office is deeply committed to creating an environment of acceptance and open-mindedness, both internally and throughout the state. The creation of the Diversity and Inclusion Office is an essential step towards that goal, and I am confident that Sandra Grannum will foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that truly represents the people we serve.”
Within the Attorney General’s Office, Grannum has served as the Director of Legal Recruitment since 2007, overseeing the recruitment and hiring of all attorneys and managerial staff. In this role, she has expanded the agency’s diversity efforts in recruitment. Additionally, Grannum launched a series of diversity programs for the office, which included hosting speakers and events highlighting Black History, PRIDE, Asian Pacific History, Hispanic History, and Women’s History Month. She previously served as Acting Bureau Chief and Deputy Bureau Chief of the Health Care Bureau.
Before her time with the Office of the Attorney General, Grannum served in both the public and private sectors, including as the Vice President of Corporate Legal Affairs at Avanti Corporate Health Systems and as the senior law clerk for the Honorable George Bundy Smith at the New York State Court of Appeals.
“I am honored and excited to be a part of the work that will impact the lives of so many New Yorkers,” said Grannum.
For more information, please visit ag.ny.gov.
Fiscal general crea oficina de diversidad e inclusión
Letitia James, fiscal general de Nueva York, ha anunciado la creación de la primera Oficina de Diversidad e Inclusión dentro de la Oficina Estatal de la fiscal general.
Sandra Grannum, quien ha estado en la oficina durante 17 años, ha sido nombrada como la primera oficial de diversidad e inclusión de la agencia.
“La vitalidad de Nueva York está en su rica diversidad”, dijo la fiscal general Letitia James. “Mi oficina está profundamente comprometida con la creación de un ambiente de aceptación y de mentalidad abierta, tanto a nivel interno como en todo el estado. La creación de la Oficina de Diversidad e Inclusión es un paso esencial hacia esa meta, y confío en que Sandra Grannum fomentará un lugar de trabajo diverso e inclusivo que represente verdaderamente a las personas a las que servimos”
Dentro de la oficina de la fiscal general, Grannum se ha desempeñado como directora de Reclutamiento Legal desde 2007, supervisando el reclutamiento y la contratación de todos los abogados y del personal administrativo. En este rol, ha ampliado los esfuerzos de diversidad de la agencia en el reclutamiento. Además, Grannum lanzó una serie de programas de diversidad para la oficina, que incluyeron recibir ponentes y organizar eventos que destacaron los meses: de Historia Negra, del Orgullo, de Historia de Asia y el Pacífico, de Historia Hispana y de la Historia de la mujer. Anteriormente se desempeñó como jefa interina de la Oficina y jefa adjunta de la Oficina de Atención Médica.
Antes de trabajar en la oficina de la fiscal general, Grannum se desempeñó en los sectores público y privado, incluso como vicepresidenta de Asuntos Legales Corporativos en Avanti Corporate Health Systems y como empleada legal senior del ilustre George Bundy Smith en la Corte de Apelaciones del estado de Nueva York.
“Me siento honrada y emocionada de ser parte del trabajo que impactará las vidas de tantos neoyorquinos”, dijo Grannum.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite ag.ny.gov.