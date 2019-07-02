AG creates diversity and inclusion office

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the creation of the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Office within the State Office of the Attorney General.

Sandra Grannum, who has been with the office for 17 years, has been appointed as the agency’s first Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

“New York’s vitality is in its rich diversity,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “My office is deeply committed to creating an environment of acceptance and open-mindedness, both internally and throughout the state. The creation of the Diversity and Inclusion Office is an essential step towards that goal, and I am confident that Sandra Grannum will foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that truly represents the people we serve.”

Within the Attorney General’s Office, Grannum has served as the Director of Legal Recruitment since 2007, overseeing the recruitment and hiring of all attorneys and managerial staff. In this role, she has expanded the agency’s diversity efforts in recruitment. Additionally, Grannum launched a series of diversity programs for the office, which included hosting speakers and events highlighting Black History, PRIDE, Asian Pacific History, Hispanic History, and Women’s History Month. She previously served as Acting Bureau Chief and Deputy Bureau Chief of the Health Care Bureau.

Before her time with the Office of the Attorney General, Grannum served in both the public and private sectors, including as the Vice President of Corporate Legal Affairs at Avanti Corporate Health Systems and as the senior law clerk for the Honorable George Bundy Smith at the New York State Court of Appeals.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of the work that will impact the lives of so many New Yorkers,” said Grannum.

For more information, please visit ag.ny.gov.