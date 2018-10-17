Aflutter

Birds have company this fall.

“Women in Flight,” a collection of outdoor works by artist Andrea Arroyo, is on view at three Upper Manhattan locations.

Female aerial navigators grace the site specific installations—sailing through clouds, twirling in trees and dancing in and out of fall foliage. In Women of The Forest, they dive in and through a giant wall of English Ivy. Women in Movement features women suspended from hoops in the tree canopy. Women in Flight soars aloft a lacy cloud cover.

The works are inspired by historical figures. Composed with mixed media and repurposed materials, the art interconnects history, dance, feminism and environmental issues. Arroyo’s work often mirrors the struggle of women in ancient and modern times who must fly in the face of restrictive conventions.

The installations are presented by New York Restoration Project (NYRP) with sponsorship from Tiffany and Co. The works are on view at three Upper Manhattan community gardens:

Friendship Garden (Wicked), 499 West 150th Street

Herb Garden, 176 East 111th Street

Family Garden 431 East 114th Street

For more info, please visit: NYRP: https://www.nyrp.org, Andrea Arroyo: www.andreaarroyo.com.