Aflutter
Birds have company this fall.
“Women in Flight,” a collection of outdoor works by artist Andrea Arroyo, is on view at three Upper Manhattan locations.
Female aerial navigators grace the site specific installations—sailing through clouds, twirling in trees and dancing in and out of fall foliage. In Women of The Forest, they dive in and through a giant wall of English Ivy. Women in Movement features women suspended from hoops in the tree canopy. Women in Flight soars aloft a lacy cloud cover.
The works are inspired by historical figures. Composed with mixed media and repurposed materials, the art interconnects history, dance, feminism and environmental issues. Arroyo’s work often mirrors the struggle of women in ancient and modern times who must fly in the face of restrictive conventions.
The installations are presented by New York Restoration Project (NYRP) with sponsorship from Tiffany and Co. The works are on view at three Upper Manhattan community gardens:
- Friendship Garden (Wicked), 499 West 150th Street
- Herb Garden, 176 East 111th Street
- Family Garden 431 East 114th Street
For more info, please visit: NYRP: https://www.nyrp.org, Andrea Arroyo: www.andreaarroyo.com.
Elevadas
Las aves tienen compañía este otoño.
“Mujeres al vuelo”, una colección de obras al aire libre de la artista Andrea Arroyo, está a la vista en tres ubicaciones del Alto Manhattan.
Navegantes aéreos femeninos adornan las instalaciones específicas del sitio: navegar a través de las nubes, girar en los árboles y bailar dentro y fuera del follaje de otoño. En Women of The Forest, se sumergen en, y a través, de una pared gigante de hiedra inglesa. Women in Movement presenta mujeres suspendidas de aros en las copas de los árboles. Women in Flight eleva en lo alto una cubierta de nubes de encaje.
Las obras están inspiradas en personajes históricos. Compuesto por medios mixtos y materiales reutilizados, el arte interconecta temas de historia, danza, feminismo y medio ambiente. La obra de Arroyo a menudo refleja la lucha de convenciones restrictivas que las mujeres en la antigüedad y la modernidad deben enfrentar.
Las instalaciones son presentadas por el Proyecto de Restauración de Nueva York (NYRP, por sus siglas en inglés) con el patrocinio de Tiffany and Co. Las obras están a la vista en tres jardines comunitarios del Alto Manhattan:
- Jardín Friendship (Wicked), No. 499 de la calle 150 oeste
- Jardín Herb, No. 176 de la calle 111 este
- Jardín Family, No. 431 de la calle 114 este
Para más información, por favor visite: NYRP: https://www.nyrp.org, Andrea Arroyo: www.andreaarroyo.com.