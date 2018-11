Advocates rally at close of Census trial

Immigrant advocates and community organizations held a press conference in Foley Square on Tues., Nov. 27th. They gathered immediately after closing arguments were heard in the nearby courthouse for a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York heard closing arguments in the lawsuit New York State et al. v the Department of Commerce, which was consolidated with a similar suit launched against the Department by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Both lawsuits argued that the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is a racially motivated form of discrimination.

The advocates, members of the New York Counts 2020 coalition, called for a fair and accurate Census count of all New Yorkers and condemned the Trump administration for its policies.

“The trial has made crystal clear that Trump is trying to rig the Census for partisan gain by depriving big, immigrant-rich states of resources and representation,” said Steven Choi, NYIC Executive Director. “It’s unconstitutional and illegal, and we refuse to be erased. Immigrants founded this country and we’re going to fight this all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.”

In discovery, the trial uncovered that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross consulted Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist and accused white supremacist.

The plaintiffs have argued that Ross’ actions revealed the administration’s racial bias behind adding the question.

Ross previously claimed that the request to add the citizenship question had emanated from the Department of Justice, but later backtracked and declared that he and his staff made the initial request.

“The suggested question about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census is a clear attempt to intimidate immigrants and working-class people of color and it would endanger accurate political representation, funding for local schools, healthcare, and vital services that support strong families and a just society for America’s diverse communities,” said Alison Hirsh, Vice President and Political Director of 32BJ SEIU.

Evidence in a coinciding case in the state of California over the citizenship question found that Trump administration officials suggested they would lift protections that keep Census responses confidential and share those responses with law enforcement and national security agencies.

“Our staff has already seen a reluctance to answer the Census if the citizenship question is included. When a class of our English for Speakers of Other Languages students was asked, 97 percent of the students said they would not open the door to a Census worker with that question included,” said Jennifer Silverman, New York Counts 2020 Advocacy Committee Co-Chair, Sunnyside Community Services, Inc.

On February 19th, 2019, the Supreme Court of the United States is slated to address elements of the case to determine what evidence is considered outside and within the administrative record, and therefore admissible as evidence.

For more information on the U.S. Census, please visit census.gov/2020census.

For more on the coalition, please visit newyorkcounts2020.org.