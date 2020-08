Advocates plan to appeal Inwood rezoning decision

By Gregg McQueen

The legal battle over the city’s attempt to rezone Inwood is headed to the state’s highest court.

On Thursday morning, community stakeholders announced they would file a motion to appeal a recent decision by the New York State Supreme Court to uphold the rezoning.

The matter will now be handled by the New York Court of Appeals, the highest-ranking court in New York.

In a 5-0 ruling issued on July 23, a panel of Appellate Division judges reversed an earlier decision by Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders to nullify the city’s rezoning plan, which was contested in a lawsuit by advocacy group Northern Manhattan Is Not For Sale and other plaintiffs.

The suit contended that the city failed to properly study the rezoning’s impact on residents of color and minority-owned businesses, as well as other consequences.

Inwood Legal Action, a constituent group of Northern Manhattan Is Not For Sale, voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to request an appeal of the July 23 decision.

Cheryl Pahaham, Co-Chair of Inwood Legal Action, said in a statement that the rezoning, approved by the City Council in August 2018, would cause widespread displacement of residents of color.

“The Inwood rezoning will displace Dominican, Black, Asian, and other Latino residents and small business owners, and we believe the City should have examined the racial impact of the Inwood rezoning, though it refused. We believe federal fair housing law requires the City to do so, despite its refusal,” said Pahaham. “We will continue to fight in court until we exhaust all avenues to force Mayor de Blasio to hear the people who live and work in Inwood, and to be true to his commitment to racial equality.”

If at least two Appellate Division judges had dissented, an appeal could have automatically been filed. Because of the unanimous decision, the plaintiffs must rely on the Court of Appeals to grant them permission for an appeal, explained attorney Philip T. Simpson, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

“It’s a different path we have to take,” he said. “We have to convince the court that this is a case of significance, which we think it is.”

Simpson said the group would likely submit its motion in mid-August and hope for a decision by the beginning of October.

“For these types of motions, it’s usually a much shorter time frame when waiting for a decision. I’d say late September, early October is as good as we can get, but it’s difficult to say,” he said.

Pahaham told Manhattan Times she was “extremely disappointed” in the Appellate Court ruling, which is viewed as a victory for the de Blasio administration and real estate developers.

“It frees the city of any obligation to have the public participate in land use with any ounce of integrity,” she said. “To see developers applauding this, it should give you a sense of who these processes are structured to help.”

Pahaham said the current pandemic and national discourse around racial justice make concerns about displacement from rezoning “even worse.”

“Many people aren’t working and aren’t paying rent due to the pandemic,” she said. “And if we’re saying Black Lives Matter, we should be looking at racial impact studies to ensure housing equality.”

“So many people are suffering right now as a result of unemployment,” said State Senator Robert Jackson, who submitted an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit against the rezoning. “I think it will take our city and state at least two years to get back to normal.”

Jackson recalled community actions in Inwood during the summer of 2018, just prior to the City Council voting to approve the rezoning plan.

“You had people getting arrested in the streets, putting themselves on the line to fight the rezoning. It’s like the city paid no attention to it,” he said.

“When you get a unanimous decision against you, it doesn’t look good,” remarked Jackson. “We know that we need to exercise the right to fight this to the fullest extent of the law. Who’s going to look after the people in the neighborhood if they don’t look after themselves?”

Before her ruling was overturned, Justice Saunders had remanded the rezoning plan back to the city, asking the de Blasio administration to complete a study of the issues raised in the suit and “take a hard look at the socio-economic consequences” of its plan.

“There was some hope that it would change the process,” Pahaham said. “These are things that should automatically be studied but aren’t.”

She called for the City Council to pass pending legislation that would require racial impact studies to be conducted when the city attempts to rezone a neighborhood.

“There’s never been a more important time to do it,” she said.

In its ruling, the appellate court panel said the city was not required to perform the types of impact study that plaintiffs were requesting.

“Although we understand petitioners’ desire to require the City to explore the potential impacts on racial and ethnic groups, the City was not required to perform analysis aimed at forecasting the mix of ethnicities expected to occupy units in the development, and the corresponding impact on prevailing area patterns of racial and ethnic concentration,” the judges wrote.

Developers with a stake in the Inwood rezoning were quick to praise the decision.

Charles Bendit, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Taconic Investment Partners, which plans to develop a mixed-income residential building with over 700 units at 410 West 207th Street, said in a statement that “public and private investments in affordable housing, parks, a new library and other neighborhood infrastructure for Inwood will move forward.”

“But this case was always bigger than Inwood, and the ruling paves the way for exactly the sort of investments in affordable housing and other essential community benefits across the city that are needed as we work to recover from the current public health and economic crisis,” he said.

Another large project that was delayed to the legal case is 3875 9th Avenue, a joint effort by Joy Construction and Maddd Equities that would create 614 residential units as well as 65,000 square feet of commercial space.

“We agree with the unanimous ruling,” said Eli Weiss, Principal of Joy Construction. “We do feel that the ULURP was done properly. It took years, there was discussion and debate.”

“The court case was not an indictment on the rezoning itself but in how the city conducted its process. The city followed all the laws. We’re hoping we can now move forward,” he added.

While acknowledging that some uptown residents have fought against large developments, Weiss pointed out that all 614 units will be built as affordable housing, with 25 percent of apartments made permanently affordable.

“We hope the community recognizes the value of bringing affordable housing,” he remarked. “We hope people will realize that it will also bring a lot of jobs to the community. Given what’s going on with the economy, that’s a good thing.”

Though Weiss had previously indicated his firm might abandon the affordable housing project if it appeared the rezoning would be delayed for years, he expressed confidence on Thursday it would be upheld even if plaintiffs move to appeal.

“A 5-0 unanimous decision is a very steep uphill battle for them,” he said. “Based on the ruling right now, we feel comfortable focusing on affordable housing.”

Some housing advocates have voiced concern that the coronavirus pandemic could stymie creation of affordable units that are financed by the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

An analysis by the New York Housing Conference estimated that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reduction in the capital budget would reduce financing for as many as 5,000 new affordable apartments, citing a 40 percent cut to HPD’s budget in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

In an email to Manhattan Times, HPD said the city intended to meet its affordable housing goals.

“While the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader real estate industry are still unknown, HPD remains committed to its goals and will continue working tirelessly to create affordable housing opportunities for New Yorkers whenever and wherever possible,” the statement read.

Jackson said he was not concerned about the city not living up to its promise of building at least 1,600 new affordable apartments in Inwood under the rezoning plan.

“If this rezoning goes through, I expect us to get what we were promised, at minimum,” he said. “I don’t see a problem with getting the units. Otherwise, that will be another fight in court.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, who backed the city’s rezoning effort, said he would hold the city to its previous rezoning agreements.

“As the Inwood Rezoning plan moves forward, I will continue to work alongside the City, the community, and local elected officials to ensure that we live up to the agreements we came upon and ensure that we bring truly affordable housing into our community while also providing tenant protection programs for all Northern Manhattan residents,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Simpson was optimistic that community stakeholders would be successful in their bid to overturn the rezoning.

“From what I’ve seen in other cases in the Court of Appeals, they have an interest in municipalities and the jurisdiction that municipalities have over land use,” he said. “We’re hopeful that they’ll see that this case is important.”

He remarked that the legal case could be “the last meaningful chance” to force the city to change the way it plans neighborhood rezonings.

“If this does not go in our favor, all the city has to do is feel they checked all the boxes and they can do whatever they want,” he stated.

Local advocacy groups will plan actions in the coming weeks to continue the push for racial equality in housing creation, Pahaham reported.

“Housing justice is racial justice,” she said. “You can’t talk about caring for people in need and not provide roofs over their heads.”