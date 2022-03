Advocates ask mayor to rethink gun violence proposals

Advocates are calling for changes to the mayor’s anti-gun violence plan.

It’s a pass on the “Blueprint.”

More than 75 grassroots organizations, community groups, and legal aid providers have issued a letter to Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council, criticizing proposals made in Adams’ “Blueprint to End Gun Violence” and asking him to halt efforts to put more cops on the street.

The letter, issued ahead of a planned trip to Washington, D.C. for Adams to share his blueprint with Congress, condemns the plan for “regressive” policies and an expansion of police presence that advocates said will further criminalize Black and brown communities.

“Mayor Adams’ regressive plan will put Black, Latinx, and other communities of color at serious risk of increased police violence and unnecessary contact with the criminal legal system. To expand policing and criminalization two years into a global health pandemic will harm communities that Adams is allegedly trying to help,” the letter said.

The letter also demands that Mayor Adams “immediately halt” plans to further resource plainclothes officers and so-called “Neighborhood Safety Teams.” The letter accuses the NYPD’s plainclothes specialty units – including the former iteration of the Neighborhood Safety Teams, the Anti-Crime Unit – of aggressively racial profiling, violence, unconstitutional stops in the past.

Organized by Communities United for Police Reform, the March 7 letter included signatories from all five boroughs and a wide range of organizations specializing in community organizing, civil rights, youth development, and interpersonal violence reduction.

“Public health issues deserve a public health response; however, Mayor Adams has centered his playbook for addressing gun violence, the housing crisis, and a lack of access to mental healthcare in our city on the NYPD,” said Leo Ferguson, spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform. “Mayor Adams’ reliance on policing, especially failed strategies of the past that have led to New Yorkers being killed by the NYPD, will further criminalize our neighbors. — many of whom are represented by the organizations who have signed on to the letter we’re releasing today.”

Amadou Diallo was killed in February 1999.

“We are here to tell Mayor Adams that we will not accept the same policies that have devastated communities for years, like the use of dangerous surveillance technology and increased NYPD patrols on our streets, creating more opportunity for police to harass the public and carry out unconstitutional stops,” added Ferguson. “Mayor Adams and the City Council must immediately stop the expansion of the notoriously violent plainclothes units like the ones that killed Amadou Diallo and make deep investments in communities that will provide comprehensive solutions.”

Read the full letter at bit.ly/3vPFtVx.