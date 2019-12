Advance for the Adjuncts?

CUNY faculty and staff vote in favor of new contract

It is being touted as historic – and as the largest pay increase for adjunct professors in the country.

Faculty and staff members at the City University of New York (CUNY) have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new contract that will provide them with pay increases, improved health benefits, and paid family leave.

The collective bargaining agreement will affect over 30,000 faculty and staff represented by the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union for CUNY employees.

In addition, CUNY’s 12,000 adjunct instructors will receive an average raise of 45 percent over the term of the agreement. The minimum pay for a standard three-credit course will increase by 71 percent to $6,750 per course for adjuncts in the highest title and resulting in a new minimum of $5,500 for a three-credit course by the end of the contract.

Three-quarters of eligible PSC members participated in a vote on November 27, with 86 percent voting to ratify the new deal. It is expected to receive formal approval from the CUNY Board of Trustees at its next meeting.

The term of the agreement, which features retroactive pay increases, is December 1, 2017, through February 28, 2023.

All PSC members will receive across-the-board raises totaling 10.4 percent over a period of about five years, with additional pay increases going to thousands of workers in the lowest-paid faculty and staff titles. Retroactive pay, increased funding for supplemental health benefits, funding for professional development grants and agreements on online teaching and paid family leave are also included in the contract.

“The 2017-2023 contract prioritized equity and is a testament to the unity of our membership. Everyone gains when the salary floor for the lowest paid is lifted,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen in a statement. “After years of campaigning, the PSC has won a major increase in adjunct pay. But we will not stop fighting for our members, our students, and a fully funded CUNY.”

The contract also includes a provision for paid adjunct office hours, which is expected to provide students with guaranteed access to their instructors outside of class.

As part of the deal, CUNY and the PSC agreed to work together toward implementing a paid family leave program modeled on the New York state and city program, as well as expanding graduate employees’ access to health insurance.

Other enhancements in the contract include additional equity raises for full-time College Laboratory Technicians, entry-level Higher Education Officer employees, Lecturers, and full-time CUNY Start and CUNY Language Immersion Program (CLIP) instructors.

The deal also expands financial assistance for graduate students who teach, by providing tuition support for sixth- and seventh-year graduate students.

“We often talk proudly of the moral obligation that drives our mission of expanding opportunity and fostering social mobility for our students. The new PSC contract reflects our equally resolute commitment to our tens of thousands of faculty and staff, whose talents and dedication are critical to CUNY’s ability to remain the nation’s premier urban public university. I am especially proud of the groundbreaking economic and structural advances we made for our 12,000 adjunct faculty members,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

“The Professional Staff Congress has ratified a historic agreement that will set a new national standard for equal pay for public universities and colleges,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a release. “New York has always stood for the principle of a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work. This contract will provide wage gains for the almost 30,000 full-time and part-time faculty and staff at CUNY, and empower faculty to devote more time to working individually with students and invest in their success.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the new contract.

A group of PSC members called CUNY Struggle, which has advocated for adjuncts to be paid $7,000 per course, expressed concern that the new deal would be funded by tuition hikes and lead to fewer adjunct positions and larger classes.

“PSC executives led a disinformation campaign (paid for with our dues!), buying ads and directing staffers to get out a yes vote on a contract that was, in reality, nowhere near historic,” the group said in a statement. “Our union’s leadership attempted to stifle discussion by shortening the voting window, censoring social media discussion, and ignoring rank-and-file demands for more contract town halls and meetings. They shrugged off the material needs of the most exploited members, and spread fear about the outcome of a no vote.

“We knew this would be a tough battle, and we knew that many members would choose to ratify the contract simply because they felt disarmed, demobilized, and continually bombarded by leadership with the false notion that this contract was ‘the best we could do,’ the statement continued.

In an op-ed published in City Limits, retired Hunter College professor Glenn Kissack said that CUNY students would end up footing the bill for provisions in the contract, as the state has not agreed to pay for the salary increases.

“We should hesitate to call an agreement ‘historic’ whose method of funding compromises the quality of education for CUNY students,” Kissack wrote on November 23. “Further, the governor’s forcing CUNY to internally finance collective bargaining agreements will undoubtedly mean further $200-a-year tuition hikes for students, at the same time their education is being degraded.”

For more information, please visit psc-cuny.org.