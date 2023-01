Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January.

All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.

“These temporary additional food benefits have helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers avoid food insecurity at a time when so many are struggling with household budgets that have been stretched thin,” Hochul said. “This assistance has helped New York’s recovery from the pandemic by helping families and individuals put healthy, nutritious food on the table — providing much needed relief to New Yorkers.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP, a federally funded program overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

Households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards.

New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP, with more than 1.6 million households statewide enrolled in the program. Starting in April 2020, OTDA began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits to SNAP households receiving less than the maximum monthly benefit amount.

The recently approved federal spending bill ends these temporary emergency allotments, after the February 2023 supplemental payments are issued.

Beginning in March, SNAP recipients will receive only their regular monthly benefit moving forward.

For more information, please visit otda.ny.gov/EA-SNAP.