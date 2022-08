Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August

All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State.

As announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, New Yorkers enrolled in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August.

Households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz.

“No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household,” Hochul said in a statement. “These added benefits help to alleviate this aching concern for hundreds of thousands of individuals and families still struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Participating SNAP households in New York City and surrounding counties should see their benefits posted between August 16 and August 29.

As of June, more than 2.8 million New Yorkers were enrolled in SNAP, a federally-funded program overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

“The impact these maximum benefits can have on a food-insecure household cannot be overstated. These benefits provide a critical stopgap struggling individuals and families can use to make ends meet and put healthy, nutritious food on the table,” said OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz.

In addition to providing food assistance for New Yorkers, SNAP has injected more than $1.2 billion into the state’s economy since January, according to the Governor’s office.

Starting in April 2020, OTDA began issuing emergency supplemental benefits to SNAP households receiving less than the maximum monthly benefit amount. The agency has worked with the federal government to secure the maximum allotment for all SNAP households until the expiration of the federal emergency declaration due to Covid-19, which was extended into October 2022.

The extension is expected to allow OTDA to continue issuing these supplemental benefits through November 2022.

“SNAP is the most effective tool we have to fight back against the hunger epidemic that’s plaguing communities around our state and the nation. I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement to allocate additional emergency funding to help bolster food assistance for families in need across New York,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. “SNAP benefits are critical in our continued efforts to ensure residents do not face further barriers when providing food for their families during these challenging times as our communities and economy continue to recover.”

Supplemental payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards.

Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.