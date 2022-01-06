- English
Accounting for our shared values
By Brad Lander
“Some believe there is a conflict between effective government and progressive government. I believe they are mutually essential.”
At this moment of transition for New York City, our communities are facing both anxious uncertainty and expansive opportunity.
We are emerging from a historic pandemic that brought our city to a standstill and took the lives of too many of our neighbors – disproportionately in communities of color. As we start the new year with a new administration, we are still facing down a public health crisis, and we must learn the lessons of this one to ensure we are better prepared for the next ones.
The NYC Comptroller is the city’s budget watchdog, pension fiduciary, and chief accountability officer. The mission is to secure a thriving future for all New Yorkers. The office has the tools and the responsibility to ensure we are budgeting wisely, investing strategically, holding city agencies to their promises, and keeping a sharp eye on the challenges to come.
And there are a lot of challenges.
The city’s glaring gender and racial inequities, highlighted and exacerbated by the pandemic, threaten the long-term prosperity of New York City’s families, neighborhoods, and economy. The climate crisis looms as the biggest long-term risk, not just to NYC’s infrastructure, but also to our investment portfolios and to the very lives of our people.
Some believe there is a conflict between effective government and progressive government. I believe they are mutually essential.
We need big, bold government that can care for people when they need it, educate our children to be leaders in diverse communities, and maintain the infrastructure that holds our lives in common together. But for that to be possible, we must build confidence – confidence which has been badly eroded – in our government’s ability to tell the truth, to plan ahead for emergencies, to deliver services effectively, to spend our public funds wisely, and account for where they’ve gone. To bring us together to solve shared problems and build a common future.
The Comptroller is NYC’s accountant. We often think about accounting as values-free – do the numbers add up, do credits and debits balance?
But the truth is: it’s all about what we value.
If we value our neighborhoods, then we must invest in good transit, truly affordable housing, and resilient infrastructure so that they can remain places where people can afford to live.
If we value a fair economy, then we must ensure that people whose work keeps our city and our economy going get the stability, pay, and dignity they need to care for themselves and their families.
If we value a sustainable future, then we must take action now – through our investments, our infrastructure, our buildings, our transportation – to transition to a green economy.
Our task together over the next four years is to ensure that we are accounting for our shared values. That we are delivering on the promises that NYC government has made to its people for a more just and equitable city.
The numbers must add up to a city where everyone has a chance to thrive.
That is the work ahead of us: to secure a fairer and more sustainable future for all our neighborhoods. A future where every child can learn and succeed, regardless of their race or class. Where workers are treated with respect, earn fair pay, and can retire with dignity. Where economic opportunity and prosperity is accessible and shared, no matter what neighborhood you live in. Where our sewers, transit, and utilities are ready to withstand the storms to come. Where everyone who calls this city home has a home to live in. Where our city’s government is our common vehicle for that shared thriving.
I look forward to working hard, every day, side-by-side with you, to deliver on those promises.
Brad Lander is the Comptroller for the City of New York. For more, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.
Recuento de nuestros valores compartidos
Por Brad Lander
“Algunos creen que existe un conflicto entre un gobierno eficaz y un gobierno progresista. Yo creo que son mutuamente esenciales”.
En este momento de transición para la ciudad de Nueva York, nuestras comunidades enfrentan tanto una incertidumbre ansiosa como una oportunidad de expansión.
Estamos saliendo de una histórica pandemia que paralizó nuestra ciudad y cobró la vida de muchos de nuestros vecinos, de manera desproporcionada en comunidades de color. Al comenzar el nuevo año con una nueva administración, seguimos enfrentándonos a una crisis de salud pública y debemos aprender las lecciones para asegurarnos de estar mejor preparados para las siguientes.
El contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York es el supervisor del presupuesto de la ciudad, el fiduciario de pensiones y el director de rendición de cuentas. Su misión es asegurar un futuro próspero para todos los neoyorquinos. La oficina tiene las herramientas y la responsabilidad de garantizar que presupuestemos sabiamente, invirtamos estratégicamente, hagamos que las agencias de la ciudad cumplan sus promesas y vigilemos los desafíos venideros.
Y hay muchos por venir.
Las evidentes desigualdades raciales y de género de la ciudad, resaltadas y exacerbadas por la pandemia, amenazan la prosperidad a largo plazo de las familias, de los vecindarios y de la economía de la ciudad de Nueva York. La crisis climática se perfila como el mayor riesgo a largo plazo, no solo para la infraestructura de la ciudad de Nueva York, sino también para nuestras carteras de inversión y para la vida misma de nuestra gente.
Algunos creen que existe un conflicto entre un gobierno eficaz y un gobierno progresista. Yo creo que son mutuamente esenciales.
Necesitamos un gobierno grande y audaz que pueda cuidar de las personas cuando lo necesiten, educar a nuestros niños para que sean líderes en comunidades diversas y mantener la infraestructura que sostiene nuestras vidas en común. Pero para que eso sea posible, debemos generar confianza -confianza que se ha erosionado gravemente- en la capacidad de nuestro gobierno para decir la verdad, planificar con anticipación las emergencias, brindar servicios de manera efectiva, gastar nuestros fondos públicos de manera inteligente y rendir cuentas sobre a dónde se han dirigido. Unirnos para resolver problemas compartidos y construir un futuro común.
El contralor es el contador de la ciudad de Nueva York. A menudo pensamos en la contabilidad como libre de valores: ¿los números cuadran, se equilibran los créditos y los débitos?
Realmente se trata de lo que valoramos.
Si valoramos nuestros vecindarios, entonces debemos invertir en un buen tránsito, en viviendas verdaderamente asequibles e infraestructura resistente para que puedan seguir siendo lugares en los que la gente pueda permitirse vivir.
Si valoramos una economía justa, debemos asegurarnos de que las personas cuyo trabajo mantiene nuestra ciudad y nuestra economía en funcionamiento obtengan la estabilidad, el salario y la dignidad que necesitan para cuidar de sí mismos y de sus familias.
Si valoramos un futuro sostenible, entonces debemos actuar ahora, a través de nuestras inversiones, nuestra infraestructura, nuestros edificios, nuestro transporte, para hacer la transición a una economía verde.
Nuestra tarea conjunta durante los próximos cuatro años es asegurarnos de dar cuenta de nuestros valores compartidos. Que cumplamos las promesas que el gobierno de la ciudad de Nueva York le ha hecho a su gente de una ciudad más justa y equitativa.
Los números deben cuadrar en una ciudad en la que todos tengan la oportunidad de prosperar.
Ese es el trabajo que tenemos por delante: asegurar un futuro más justo y sostenible para todos nuestros vecindarios. Un futuro en el que todos los niños puedan aprender y triunfar, independientemente de su raza o clase. Donde los trabajadores sean tratados con respeto, ganen un salario justo y puedan jubilarse con dignidad. Donde la oportunidad económica y la prosperidad sean accesibles y compartidas, sin importar en qué vecindario viva usted. Donde nuestras alcantarillas, el transporte y servicios públicos estén listos para resistir las tormentas venideras. Donde todos los que llaman hogar a esta ciudad tengan un hogar en el cual vivir. Donde el gobierno de nuestra ciudad sea nuestro vehículo común para esa prosperidad compartida.
Espero trabajar duro, todos los días, codo a codo con ustedes, para cumplir esas promesas.
Brad Landeres el contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York. Para más información, por favor visite comptroller.nyc.gov.