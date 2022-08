Access to fentanyl testing expanded

City officials recently visited an overdose prevention center (OPC).

Since opening in late 2021, two overdose prevention centers (OPCs) have averted more than 390 overdoses, according to city health officials.

Operated by OnPoint NYC and located in East Harlem and Washington Heights, the sites are considered the first OPCs in the United States.

In an effort to further decrease the number of overdoses, the Adams administration is expanding access to technology that tests pre-obtained drugs for fentanyl.

The effort will test drugs for fentanyl and other possibly lethal substances at sites running syringe service programs (SSP), co-located with overdose prevention centers (OPCs).

The effort was announced by Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan after visiting an OPC on August 5.

“The opioid epidemic has already taken the lives of thousands of New Yorkers and the pandemic only exacerbated this crisis. Today, one of our city’s residents loses their life to an overdose every three hours, so it is essential we use every tool in our arsenal to tackle the overdose crisis,” said Adams. “Countless families in our city have been torn apart by opioids but I’m proud that New York City is leading the way in overdose prevention and taking action to save lives — because a crisis does not wait, and neither can we. Overdose prevention centers keep neighborhoods and people struggling with substance use safe. Now is the time to expand access to OPCs and do so in an equitable way across New York City.”

The Health Department will expand drug-checking services to OnPoint NYC. Trained technicians will use a spectrometer machine to identify the presence and approximate amounts of a wide range of substances, including fentanyl, in drug samples brought in by program participants.

All individuals who use this DOHMH drug-checking initiative will receive tailored harm reduction counseling, including access to naloxone and overdose prevention education.

Although drug-checking services are an important public health intervention and are widespread internationally, New York City is among only a handful of health departments to implement these services in the United States, city officials said.

In the third quarter of 2021, there were 709 unintentional drug overdose deaths in New York City, compared to 552 deaths during the same period in 2020.

“The overdose crisis requires bold and innovative responses — and that’s exactly what this initiative represents,” said DOHMH Commissioner Vasan. “Our aim, by co-locating drug-checking services and the overdose prevention centers, is that we can work to save even more lives.”