City’s M/WBE contracting rate fails to meet goals: Comptroller

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a fiscal fail.

A new report finds that New York City agencies are providing procurement contracts to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) at an “abysmal” rate.

On February 28, the office of NYC Comptroller Brad Lander released its annual report on the city’s procurement rates with M/WBEs. The latest data showed that agencies are falling far short of goals to contract with diverse firms for obtaining necessary goods and services.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Black-owned and Latino-owned firms received under 2 percent of the value of city contracts, the report said. In total, just 5.2 percent of the value of all new city contracts and purchase orders – which totaled more than $43 billion – went to certified M/WBEs.

Over 70 percent of the total value of M/WBE contracts were procured with firms owned by white women or Asian American men, according to the report.

“The data presented here tell the detailed, abysmal story of where things stand, of how far we have to go, and of a few bright spots,” Lander said.

During Fiscal Year 2022, fewer than 18 percent of certified M/WBEs registered a new contract, purchase order or approved subcontract with the city, the report said.

Although several agencies increased the number of contracts awarded to M/WBEs, the average value of a new contract registered to an M/WBE during 2022 ($670,000) was nearly eight times smaller than the average awarded to a non-certified firm ($5.01 million).

“Despite decades of laws and programs designed to increase the number of [M/WBEs] contracting with the city, the share of city dollars going to diverse businesses remains woefully small,” the report said.

Among city agencies, the Department of Small Business Services (90.1 percent), Department of Cultural Affairs (85.2 percent), and Department of Buildings (79.6 percent) had the highest share of M/WBE contract value.

Lander’s report offered several recommendations to bolster the rate of M/WBE contracting, including: increasing access to higher value contracts through competitive procurements; reforming the subcontracting process; providing stronger tools to city agencies that make M/WBE data more accessible; and improving the timeliness of city contract registration to ensure vendors are paid on time.

In his 2023 State of the City Address, Mayor Eric Adams announced his goal of doubling the rate of the city’s current M/WBE contracts. Adams appointed Michael Garner, former Chief Diversity Officer at the MTA, as the city’s first Chief Business Diversity Officer to help fulfill the goal.

“Despite promises of economic equity by past administrations, many of our city’s [MWBE] owners were still placed on the back burner and denied the ability to work with the city on different initiatives,” said Adams. “And while more than a quarter of eligible contracts were awarded to M/WBE firms in the first three-quarters of this administration, we recognize there is much more we can do to build a more equitable city.”

“That’s why we’ve already made clear to city agencies that they will be required to provide more regular updates on how they are progressing to meet their M/WBE goals,” Adams said. “We appreciate the recommendations in today’s report, and still recognize we have a long way to go on the road to increasing access for groups that have been persistently and negatively impacted by procurement inequities.”

The full report can be found at comptroller.nyc.gov/reports.