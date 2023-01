Abuse at Albion?

New report points to mistreatment at women’s prison

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“The situation in the mess hall is not good.”

Albion Correctional Facility is a medium-security women’s prison, just off Lake Erie in Albion, New York. It is located between Rochester and Buffalo.

As of late June 2022, the prison held 384 incarcerated people, including fake heiress Anna Sorokin.

A damning new report shines a light on systemic flaws at Albion, where inmates say they endured mistreatment by both correctional officers and civilian staff.

According to a just-released report by the Correctional Association of New York (CANY), the women detained at Albion face verbal and physical abuse by both officers and staff.

More than 43 percent of the 85 people interviewed said they experienced or witnessed sexual, and racial verbal harassment as well as physical abuse by both staff and correction officers.

Inmates reported seeing handcuffed prisoners being punched and that multiple officers enter cells to commit assaults.

One individual said, “COs [Correction Officers] will make lewd, inappropriate comments about your body, and say vulgar, sexual things.”

Another respondent told the interviewers that she was treated “less than an animal…They don’t look at us if we’re people.”

Other inmates maintained the mess hall was an exceptionally abusive environment. “The situation in the mess hall is not good,” one inmate said. “Officers in the mess hall will yell and demean you. They will also make incidents up on tickets.” Inmates also reported gender-based or sexual harassment as well as threats of physical violence by mess hall staff.

“Most incarcerated women have trauma histories from which they need help recovering,” said Jennifer Scaife, Executive Director of the Correctional Association, in response to the report. “Instead, it seems that many people at Albion are experiencing additional trauma in prison.”

A spokesperson for Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), Thomas Mailey, responded to the report, saying, “DOCCS has zero tolerance for sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and unauthorized relationships. The Department thoroughly investigates all reports of sexual victimization, including unauthorized relationships, and retaliation against any individuals who report incidents or cooperate with those investigations. Staff have an affirmative duty to report any knowledge, suspicion, or information regarding an incident of sexual abuse or sexual harassment, and any unauthorized relationship. Individuals who violate Department rules are disciplined by the Department and when there is evidence that a crime was committed, DOCCS refers those cases for criminal prosecution to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

DOCCS noted that the prison’s current population is 397 people, but the report only specifies incidences from a fraction of the population.

DOCCS also responded that, “Independent audits conducted in 2017 and 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice have found Albion exceeds national standards under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). Audits performed by independent auditors certified by the U.S. Department of Justice occur every three years. Albion is scheduled to be audited in May 2023. The most recent audit from 2020 can be reviewed at on.ny.gov/3ZdZGR6.”

The report offered a few positive notes. Some of the incarcerated people said they had positive interactions with correctional officers, saying the officers were responsive, fair, respectful and communicated positively. But a select few engaged in abusive behavior that impacted safety in their environment.

CANY recommended that the DOCCS expedite the installation of fixed cameras throughout all DOCCS facilities to eliminate blind spots. It also called for the expanded use of body cameras, recommending they be on at all times during interactions between officers and incarcerated people.

In order to promote transparency and accountability, the report recommends DOCCS also make camera footage available to oversight agencies and the public as part of any grievance process.

“As a first step, we encourage the department to expedite the two-to-five-year timeline for the installation of stationary cameras at the prison and require staff to use body cameras. We also urge the Department to implement professional development to educate all staff about working with survivors of abuse and violence,” added Scaife.

According to the report, Albion has 450 stationary cameras and expects to install 2,000 more. However, the installation has not yet been scheduled. The facility has 10 body cameras in use, according to the report, but only five are used during shifts because the other 5 are recharging.

According to CANY, officers are directed to wear and turn on body cameras when entering showers or bathrooms, but the lack of available cameras make compliance difficult. Incarcerated people said that staff watched as they showered, slept or changed. Officers also reportedly looked into their cubicles or into shower stalls without announcing their presence.

Women’s correctional facilities have a history of alleged abuse. More than 750 formerly incarcerated women at Albion, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Rikers Island and the now-closed Bayview Correctional Facility filed suit in November 2022 claiming sexual abuse while serving sentences. Of those incidents, more than 200 were at Bayview and 164 at Albion. Bedford Hill had 79 incidents and Rikers had 64.

CANY was deputized by the state in 1846 to monitor and provide oversite of New York’s correctional system. It is one of the first organizations in the U.S. to furnish civilian oversight of prisons.

In a lengthy comment, which was included in CANY’s report, Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said, in part, “The Department has several safeguards in place to prevent and report misconduct. The incarcerated population has been educated on the many avenues to report allegations of misconduct and incidents of abusive behavior directly to facility staff, the Office of Special Investigations (OSI), or outside agencies. OSI serves as the Department’s investigative body. The primary mission of OSI is to advance the mission and statutory mandates of the Department; vigorously pursue justice through fair, thorough, and impartial investigations; and foster accountability, integrity, and safety within the Department. Their investigations are thorough, objective, and evidence based. Any substantiated case of misconduct by an employee will be referred to the Department’s Bureau of Labor Relations for consideration of disciplinary action, which may include termination of the employee. Further, any misconduct where there is evidence of criminality will be referred to outside law enforcement authorities for potential criminal charges.”

To read CANY’s report, along with the Acting Commissioner Annucci’s detailed response, please visit www.correctionalassociation.org.