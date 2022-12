“Abortion is medical care”

Rally held for medication abortion access at CUNY, SUNY

By Gregg McQueen

11 miles.

A recent analysis showed students on state university campuses faced an average trip of 11 miles to their nearest abortion providers.

Proximity to local providers’ clinics varies widely, with some campuses as far as 70 miles from the nearest abortion provider. As New York becomes a destination state for those seeking abortion care following the Dobbs decision, the state is seeing increased wait times at clinics and pressure on local abortion funds and doctors.

In response, new state legislation is being proposed to bring access to medication abortion to students enrolled at public schools across the state, specifically at City College of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) campuses.

Medical abortion terminates pregnancy by using medication, sometimes referred to as the “abortion pill.” It is an option for patients whose pregnancy is under 10 weeks. Typically, two different medications are taken over the course of several days.

State Senator Cordell Cleare and State Assemblymember Harvey Epstein have reintroduced a bill in Albany requiring all CUNY and SUNY campuses to ensure medication abortion is available to their students.

First introduced in 2019 following the chaptering of a similar California law, the bill has received renewed interest and support in light of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

At the Dec. 14 rally, held at the Women’s Health Protective Association Fountain in Riverside Park, Cleare and Epstein called on Governor Kathy Hochul to incorporate the legislation and funding in her first executive budget after winning a full term.

“Health care is a human right and an essential aspect of making this principle manifest is ensuring that comprehensive care is available in a direct, unfettered and accessible way,” said Cleare. “For the hundreds of thousands of college students in New York State, campus health centers are the first, best and only option for timely medical care and attention.”

“Our legislation is needed because these centers must provide a full scope of services, including medication abortion, which will ensure the health, safety and well-being of students,” she added.

Under the bill, the 89 CUNY and SUNY campuses across the city and state would be required to provide access to medication abortion at student health centers that serve over half a million students, 57 percent of whom are women.

Schools would also have the option to contract with a third party to provide the services. Those that demonstrate they cannot fulfill the mandate would be required to provide referrals off-campus to hospitals or clinics.

In addition, the legislation establishes an “abortion by medication fund” jointly overseen by the State Comptroller, State Health Commissioner and chancellors from SUNY and CUNY.

“Students rely on their health centers for medical care. Abortion is medical care, yet far too many schools do not provide access to abortion services at their health centers,” said Epstein. “As we face an increasingly hostile environment for civil rights, in New York we’re fighting back to guarantee not only the right to abortion but access to it for a population that has limited time, resources and transportation options. I’m proud to join Senator Cleare, the Reproductive Justice Collective, and CUNY and SUNY students as we work together to ensure that students can get the healthcare they need.”

The elected officials were joined for the rally by students from CUNY, SUNY, Columbia University and Barnard College.

In October, Barnard College became the first private university in New York to offer medication abortion at its student health center.

“All schools should follow Barnard’s lead, particularly our public colleges where students face greater barriers to accessing care,” said State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas. “As states across the country continue to restrict abortion access, New York must use every tool in its toolkit to become a true haven state for abortion care. That’s why I will re-introduce my bill to establish a Reproductive Freedom and Equity Fund, because everyone in New York should be able to access abortion care, on or off campus.”

“Transportation is one of the most significant barriers to reproductive healthcare services. It is a barrier that I’ve observed when providing resources to students like myself, 3,000 of which are not allowed cars on campus due to parking regulations. Others may not even own cars to navigate the area,” said Sophia Panos of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at SUNY Binghamton. “We need medication abortion available on SUNY campuses. Without it, students have no feasible method of seeking out these services on their own. Everybody has the right to receive healthcare, including accessible abortive care.”

“PSC, the union of 30,000 faculty and staff at the City University of New York, is proud to stand with allies in this essential healthcare fight — access to safe, medical abortion is a fundamental human right for college students. As these rights are being challenged and diminished in states across the country, PSC is proud to support Assemblymember Epstein and Senator Cleare’s bold efforts to improve abortion access for students enrolled in CUNY and SUNY,” said Andrea Vásquez, First Vice President, of the Professional Staff Congress at CUNY. “Our members advocate every day for CUNY students and will continue to fight any barrier to their education and to their healthcare.”